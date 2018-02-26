 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Magazine story on The Howard Theatre
The historic Howard Theatre in Shaw.
Photo by Joseph Victor Stefanchik for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Great Places For Live Music and Food in D.C.

Where to eat and drink alongside multi-talented performers

by Tierney Plumb and Travis Mitchell Updated
View as Map
The historic Howard Theatre in Shaw.
| Photo by Joseph Victor Stefanchik for The Washington Post via Getty Images
by Tierney Plumb and Travis Mitchell Updated

Washington attracts some of the most sought-after musical acts in the business, and well-known bands pack D.C.’s music venues on a nightly basis.

Rather than hastily scarfing down fries and spilling beer while standing shoulder-to-shoulder, consider catching a show at a more dining-friendly location. A handful of local venues, bars, and restaurants host regular shows along with menus that offer something a bit more satisfying to eat a drink. The Wharf and Shaw neighborhoods are home to an assortment of newer and reliable destinations for live music.

Here are some of the top spots around D.C. to grab a bite or a cocktail while listening to live music.

Note: The featured bars and restaurants are not ranked. The map is arranged geographically from north to south.

Madam's Organ

Blues takes top billing at this Adams Morgan mainstay, which bills itself as the place “where the beautiful people go to get ugly.” The old-timey hangout serves slow-cooked ribs, calamari, hot wings, and other bar fare on the menu. There’s a fairly consistent pool of blues and soul acts seven nights a week, making it easy to return to see a favorite musician.

2461 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-5370
(202) 667-5370
A singer on stage at Madam’s Organ.
Madam’s Organ/Facebook

9:30 Club

The iconic nightlife fixture in Shaw pairs packed shows with a Mexican menu full of chicken, carnitas, grilled shrimp or vegan tacos; barbecue beef brisket quesadillas; and nachos. I.M.P. sibling the Atlantis made a highly anticipated nearby this spring with an inaugural show headlined by Foo Fighters frontman and DMV native Dave Grohl.

815 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 265-0930
(202) 265-0930

DC9

This multi-level Shaw club is known for its high-quality musical acts and DJ-led parties. It’s also got a kitchen turning out items like burgers, shrimp po’ boys, and fried pickles until as late as 11 p.m. on weekends. The rooftop bar is a good location to grab a craft beer or mixed drink with views of U Street and the surrounding area.

1940 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 483-5000
(202) 483-5000

The Howard Theatre

Shaw’s restored concert hall with a granite statue of jazz legend Duke Ellington out front has a capacity for 1,200. Fans fuel up on baked pretzel bread with homemade beer honey mustard, (Impossible) burgers, twice-fried fries, hot wings, deep-fried Brussels sprouts tossed in peanut Thai chili sauce, and strawberry tiramisu. The bar slings strong Go-Go Whistle Teas, all sorts of mules, a rum-forward Howard House Punch, canned wines, beers, and mini bottles of Moët.

620 T St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 803-2899
(202) 803-2899
Magazine story on The Howard Theatre
The historic Howard Theatre originally opened in 1910.
Photo by Joseph Victor Stefanchik for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Songbyrd Music House

Adams Morgan’s color-soaked music house relocated to the Union Market neighborhood during the pandemic. The 200-capacity venue continues to please both vegans and carnivores alike at its new home base with veggie or chicken mole quesadillas, beef or black bean smash burgers, and chicken or “fake chicken” sandwiches. Beers starting at $4 join mezcal Palomas and rum punches at the bar.

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-5500
(202) 544-5500
A bird’s eye view of Songbyrd Music House’s new Northeast location.
Songbyrd Music House/official photo

Blues Alley Club

Around since 1965, the legendary jazz club in Georgetown quickly bounced back last fall after sustaining fire damage. Enjoy instrumental shows alongside a Southern menu starring blackened catfish, shrimp and grits, and bread pudding, plus after-9 p.m. po’ boys and Cajun fries. The nation’s oldest continuing jazz supper club has hosted internationally renowned artists like Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, and Nancy Wilson.

1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 337-4141
(202) 337-4141
Roy Hargrove performs at Blues Alley in Georgetown.
Roy Hargrove performs at Blues Alley in Georgetown.
Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jammin Java

Around since 2001, Vienna, Virginia’s intimate concert venue, bar, and cafe is well known for its indie and up-and-coming acts. Like its Union Stage sibling on the Wharf, Jammin’ Java also serves delicious Jersey-style pies alongside hefty orders of chili and solid desserts like a s’mores lava cake. Cocktails include a lavender Tom Collins and Double Basil built with Basil Hayden.

227 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 255-1566
(703) 255-1566
Echosmith Perform at Jammin’ Java in Vienna, VA.
Echosmith performing at Jammin’ Java.
Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Brennan's Bar & Carlyle Room

An art deco-obsessed, two-part venue with separate menus and vibes debuted downtown last summer. In the back, white table clothed Carlyle Room revives the Old Town original with a fancy surf-and-turf menu set to live music a few nights a week. Up front, European-style brasserie Brennan’s Bar is a more casual, all-day affair with bouillabaisse, croque monsieur, lobster rolls, beer-battered fish and chips, crab-topped rarebit toasts, Scotch eggs, and burgers. Cocktails include a whiskey sour and twists on classics like a Guinness-infused Old Fashioned.

1350 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 516-5971
(202) 516-5971
The throwback Carlyle Room features a raised stage and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

The Hamilton

This multi-purpose restaurant from Clyde’s Restaurant Group offers an array at ticketed concerts at its subterranean Hamilton Live. The kitchen offers a pared-down menu featuring charcuterie boards, crab cake sandwiches, and sushi, with plenty of drink options like bubbles, Sazeracs, and sangrias. There’s always the option to dine in the main restaurant before heading down for a cocktail and tunes.

600 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 787-1000
(202) 787-1000
Musicians playing at Hamilton Live.
Hamilton/Facebook

The Anthem

The 6,000-person venue on the Southwest Waterfront improved upon its menu in recent years with items like chicken masala or vegan falafel wraps, beef and veggie empanadas, pork bao buns, and half-smokes with kimchi mustard, with multiple bars serving cocktails and canned seltzers and wines. Note: the lobby bar stays open after acts start and the kitchen closes at intermission. Head up to its third-floor coffee bar for a mid-show jolt, and its breezy Marquee Bar overlooking the Potomac is a prime place to take a breather.

901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 888-0020
(202) 888-0020

Pearl Street Warehouse

The Wharf’s neon-lit standby compliments all sorts of dressed-down rock shows with a solid bar menu full of burgers, queso fries, tacos, and gumbo. Grab a musically-inspired specialty cocktail like the Pretty Fly for a Chai Guy or Californication from its roll-up garage bar.

33 Pearl Street SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 380-9620
(202) 380-9620
Musicians performing at Pearl Street Warehouse.
Pearl Street Warehouse/Facebook

Union Stage

Union Stage is known for its ticketed shows in a variety of musical genres as well as its beloved Union Pie pizza. There’s a separate tap room in addition to the main underground venue, with the full menu available in both rooms. Pregame a show with lemon drops or green, white, or black tea shooters plus cocktails like a Liquid Death Ranch Water. Jersey-style pizza topped with ingredients like mumbo chicken and hot sopressata comes in half or whole (12-inch) portions. Bar food also includes giant Bavarian pretzels and tots.

740 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(877) 987-6487
(877) 987-6487
A piping hot pie at Union Stage.
Union Stage

Related Maps