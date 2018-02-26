Share All sharing options for: Great Places For Live Music and Food in D.C.

Washington attracts some of the most sought-after musical acts in the business, and well-known bands pack D.C.’s music venues on a nightly basis.

Rather than hastily scarfing down fries and spilling beer while standing shoulder-to-shoulder, consider catching a show at a more dining-friendly location. A handful of local venues, bars, and restaurants host regular shows along with menus that offer something a bit more satisfying to eat a drink. The Wharf and Shaw neighborhoods are home to an assortment of newer and reliable destinations for live music.

Here are some of the top spots around D.C. to grab a bite or a cocktail while listening to live music.

Note: The featured bars and restaurants are not ranked. The map is arranged geographically from north to south.