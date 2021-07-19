 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Olive-garnished martini with a menu in background.
The martini at Old Ebbitt Grill.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

18 Places to Order a Martini in D.C.

Gin or vodka, olives or twist — all are on the table

by Missy Frederick Updated
The martini at Old Ebbitt Grill.
| Missy Frederick/Eater DC
by Missy Frederick Updated

Beyond being one of the most iconic drinks in cocktail history, martinis bring a certain elegance to any situation, especially for customers who prefer their beverages on the savory side. This map makes no judgment on gin versus vodka, dry versus vermouth-heavy, or garnish debates that may determine what makes the ultimate martini. But it does stick to places that excel at classic versions rather than the sweeter (or more dressed-up) drinks that share the same name. For anyone craving an espresso martini — there are plenty of those out there right now, too.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. O.K.P.B.

3165 Mt Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Visit Website

This speakeasy (with bartenders from the former Sheppard) offers half-priced martinis (among other classics) during happy hour, which means they’re $7.

The bar at O.K.P.B. in Mt. Pleasant.
The bar at O.K.P.B. in Mt. Pleasant.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

2. Maydan

1346 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visit Website

Find a flavorful twist on the martini here featuring Capitoline vermouth, za’atar olive brine, and sumac-sesame oil ($16).

A martini with herbs in it.
Za’atar martini from Maydan.
@mojalvo for Maydan

3. Left Door

1345 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 734-8576
(202) 734-8576
Visit Website

Order a martini at Left Door, and the bartender will immediately ask you what gin-to-vermouth ratio you are looking for. The martini spin on their current cocktail menu, Revenge of the Gibson Girl, is a mixture of Beefeater, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Genepy, celery bitters, and a big onion they pickle themselves (be warned it’s on the sweeter side).

Martini with a pickled onion
Revenge of the Gibson Girl at Left Door
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

4. Annie's Paramount Steak House

1609 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-0395
(202) 232-0395
Visit Website

This longtime gathering place for the gay community and the Dupont Circle neighborhood as a whole is known for martinis that are strong and generously portioned.

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse storefront, with someone whizzing by on a scooter in front
Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse
Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse [Photo: Official site]

5. Astoria DC

1521 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 754-0065
(202) 754-0065
Visit Website

Though their tiki drinks have received more attention, Astoria has a full cocktail menu devoted to the classic, and they encourage variation in martini ordering, where customers can specify ratios, spirit, and garnishes, ask for the house version, etc. That house version is smooth and chilled, and goes down easily.

Martini on a coaster with a tiki cup in the background
Martini at Astoria
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

6. Convivial

801 O St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-2870
(202) 525-2870
Visit Website

French restaurants are often a good bet for ordering a martini, and Convivial has a pretty interesting concoction in its Martini de la Mer. Spanish gin and dry vermouth find a pairing with anchovy and caper-washed sherry, and there’s also some olive oil in the mix ($13).

Inside a restaurant with Edison blubs hanging from the ceiling and a neutral color palette.
Convivial D.C.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

7. Lady Bird

1315 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 232-8000
(202) 232-8000
Visit Website

The martini service at this Kimpton relative newbie means for $21, martinis are brought tableside with a variety of garnishes. Choose from classics, dirty, various ratios, etc.

8. Never Looked Better

130 Blagden Alley NW
Washington, DC 20001
Visit Website

Though some high-end cocktail bars tend to get snobby about vodka, this newish speakeasy in Blagden Alley is anything but, going as far to divide its menu into “Vodka Has Never Looked Better” and “Not Vodka” sections. The bar’s dirty martini is accented with bleu cheese stuffed olives, and its French martini keeps things on the wet side (there are even some throwback spinoffs like an espresso martini and an appletini).

Espresso martini next to a couch on an art deco-style table with another drink to the side of it
Espresso Martini from Never Looked Better
R. Lopez/Eater DC

9. Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026
Visit Website

The lounge at this restaurant within the Four Seasons in Georgetown is one of D.C.’s classier locations to sip a martini, and the bartenders consistently serve well-executed versions. At one point, a truffle-accented dirty martini appeared on the cocktail menu.

A long bar with wooden seats and back-lit bottles
The lounge at Bourbon Steak
Bourbon Steak [Official photo]

10. Off the Record

800 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 638-6600
(202) 638-6600
Visit Website

One of D.C.’s best hotel bars (as well as a historical hangout for journalists), Off the Record is the place to order a generously-portioned martini if you’re looking for an old-school vibe.

Two red chairs, a table, and two cocktails on the table, including a martini with olives to the right
Cocktails, including a martini, at Off the Record
Hay-Adams [official site]

11. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

Miami transplant steakhouse Joe’s has lofty ceilings, a terrific happy hour, and bartenders who know how to make a good martini. Sadly, though, martinis aren’t currently featured on the half-priced classic cocktail menu during said terrific happy hour — but you can still pair one with discounted snacks and raw bar.

Joe’s Seafood dining room
Joe’s Seafood
Joe’s Seafood/official photo

12. Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-4800
(202) 347-4800
Visit Website

Old Ebbitt’s well-trained bartenders know their way around a number of classic cocktails, including the martini. Have one at the oyster bar during happy hour when raw bar items are half-priced.

Olive-garnished martini with a menu in background.
Martini from Old Ebbitt
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

13. Mastro's Steakhouse

600 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-1500
(202) 347-1500
Visit Website

Mastro’s is the rare place where they’ll shake the martini in front of you and leave what remains in the shaker behind for you to refresh your drink with later. Their signature spin on the cocktail is vodka-based, and garnished with bleu cheese-stuffed olives.

A martini next to a cocktail menu
Mastro’s house martini
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

14. Silver Lyan

900 F St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2799
(202) 788-2799
Visit Website

Situated in the depths of Penn Quarter’s Riggs hotel, this classy cocktail lair led by London’s world-famous bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana is back with its martini service for one ($21) or two ($40). There’s two options each for vodka or gin, served with an oyster, pickled onions, and lemon. Chetiyawardana’s version of choice? The fifty-fifty ratio of Fords Gin and Dolin vermouth. — Tierney Plumb

Rey Lopez/Eater DC

15. barmini by José Andrés

501 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 393-4451
(202) 393-4451
Visit Website

Find three different versions of a martini in the “classics” section of this avant garde bar’s drink menu. There’s a spin on the James Bond-themed Vesper, spiked with Kina, a classic dry martini, and a martini cocktail that adds sweet vermouth and orange liqueur to the mix.

16. The Grill

Read Review |
99 Market Square SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 916-5996
(202) 916-5996
Visit Website

The Grill has a fun “martini your way” section of its menu where diners can customize by spirit, style, garnish, etc. The cocktail menu also contains a traditional and “perfect” riff on the drink, as well as a spin on the James Bond-influenced Vesper cocktail.

Martini-style cocktail with bar in the background
Cocktail from The Grill
The Grill [Official Site]

17. Caruso's Grocery

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20003
(000) 000-0000
(000) 000-0000

The antipasto dirty martini sounds like a gimmick, but Caruso’s actually pulls it off. The martini itself isn’t too briny, and it’s surprising how nicely mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes work as less traditional garnishes here. The best part? It’s $10.

A martini with olive, mozzarella, and cherry tomato as garnish, on a table with a menu
The antipasto martini at Caruso’s
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Read Review |
