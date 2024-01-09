Where to Sip a Stellar Mocktail This Month Around D.C.

The new year is the perfect chance to regroup and adopt healthy new routines. If it’s a sober-curious lifestyle you’re exploring or simply hoping to undo the libations consumed during the holiday season, local bartenders are here to make socializing with a zero-proof beverage still enjoyable. Some notable drinking spots around town, including the Square’s central Atrium Bar and the Riggs hotel’s acclaimed Silver Lyan, intentionally offer non-alcoholic versions of their boozy cocktails year-round.

D.C. welcomed its first booze-free bar last year on H Street and has emerged as one of the biggest U.S. hubs for the rising N/A trend, as nationwide consumers continue to spend billions of dollars on no- and low-alcohol products. Head to Union Market later this month for the 2nd annual Mindful Drinking Fest — billed as the largest gathering of non-alcoholic brands in the country — for tastings and seminars (January 26 to January 28). And the Yards hosts its first-ever Dry January Mocktail competition this week, with various area restaurants duking it out for the title of the top spirit-free drink.

Here are 15 destinations around D.C. for a great mocktail.