 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., January 2024

18 Essential Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

Where to Eat and Drink in Adams Morgan

More in Washington DC See more maps
ilili at the Wharf rolls out a collection of zero-proof drinks.
Nina Palazzolo

Where to Sip a Stellar Mocktail This Month Around D.C.

Partake in the spirit-free movement during Dry January — or all year long

by Vinciane Ngomsi
View as Map
ilili at the Wharf rolls out a collection of zero-proof drinks.
| Nina Palazzolo
by Vinciane Ngomsi

The new year is the perfect chance to regroup and adopt healthy new routines. If it’s a sober-curious lifestyle you’re exploring or simply hoping to undo the libations consumed during the holiday season, local bartenders are here to make socializing with a zero-proof beverage still enjoyable. Some notable drinking spots around town, including the Square’s central Atrium Bar and the Riggs hotel’s acclaimed Silver Lyan, intentionally offer non-alcoholic versions of their boozy cocktails year-round.

D.C. welcomed its first booze-free bar last year on H Street and has emerged as one of the biggest U.S. hubs for the rising N/A trend, as nationwide consumers continue to spend billions of dollars on no- and low-alcohol products. Head to Union Market later this month for the 2nd annual Mindful Drinking Fest — billed as the largest gathering of non-alcoholic brands in the country — for tastings and seminars (January 26 to January 28). And the Yards hosts its first-ever Dry January Mocktail competition this week, with various area restaurants duking it out for the title of the top spirit-free drink.

Here are 15 destinations around D.C. for a great mocktail.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Planta

Copy Link

At the beloved vegan spot that boasts two spots in Bethesda and D.C., find a sans-booze rendition of the French 75: Pentire Adrift, lemon, sage, Leitz sparkling rosé, and purslane. For Old Fashioned fans, the non-alcoholic version consists of adaptogenic-infused Three Spirit Nightcap, the Pathfinder hemp amaro, and bitters.

4910 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 407-2447
(301) 407-2447

Bar Pendry

Copy Link

Moonraker and Bar Pendry (both located in Pendry Washington DC at The Wharf) debuted a new menu of zero-proof drinks the first of the year. Moonraker has four new N/A beverages each priced at $14. Highlights include the “Ube Colada” (ube, coconut milk, and pineapple) and the “Matcha Mule” made with non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice 94, matcha, ginger beer, and lime. Downstairs at Bar Pendry are five new beverages for $12 each, including a Taylor Swift-themed “Lavender Haze Mock-tini” (Earl Grey, lavender, vanilla simple syrup, and coconut milk).

Bar Pendry sits at the base of the Wharf hotel.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Bar Chinois

Copy Link

Bar Chinois is running a Dry January cocktail program with playful names guaranteed to pique interests. The “French 00” ($10) features Floreale apéritif, lemon, sparkling wine, while the “12 Step Margarita” ($10) has a base of Bare reposado, mango, and lime. The “N/Agroni” ($8) consists of Martini Rossi Vibrante, lemon, lime, and soda. Finally, the “Expressive Martini” ($10) combines Kentucky 74 Bourbon, espresso, and sugar.

455 I St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 838-9633
(202) 838-9633
The teal-tinged bar at Bar Chinois.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

The Saga

Copy Link

While debuting for Dry January, The Saga’s new non-alcoholic version of its “Copas Table Experience” will become a permanent addition. Created by Seven Reasons Group’s beverage director Carlos Boada and The Saga’s service director Kieran Dolas, the booze-free pairing will allow guests to still participate in the 8 different wine glasses (“copas”) alongside paired dishes from chefs Enrique Limardo and Mile Montezuma.

1150 22nd St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 480-9892
(202) 480-9892

Also featured in:

Michele’s

Copy Link

Sip on the ”Red With Envy” at Michele’s inside the Eaton hotel. It’s made Ritual’s zero-poof rum, cranberry-pink peppercorn soda, ginger beer, and rosemary. Another is the “Warm & Fuzzy,” made with Ritual’s rum alternative, cold-pressed pear shrub, lemon, and bubbly water.

1201 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895
Michele’s also serves an espresso martini sans booze.
Leading DC

Parlour Victoria

Copy Link

Parlour Victoria has two new N/A options for guests to enjoy during Dry January. Both $14, “Topiary” features Seedlip Garden 108, green tea, pineapple, and lime and “Metropolis” is made with Lyre’s London Dry, coconut, lime, cherry, and almond.

1011 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

Also featured in:

ilili

Copy Link

Ilili offers several zero-proof mocktails curated by beverage director Rachid Hdouche. Highlights include “Karkadih,” a hibiscus and rosehips cordial with rose water and lime juice and “Levantine Lemonade” featuring fresh lemon juice, mint, and Lebanese simple syrup.

100 District Sq SW, Washington, D.C. 20024
The bar at Ilili features marble and copper detailing.
The bar at Ilili features marble and copper detailing.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

All Purpose

Copy Link

All-Purpose has plenty of Dry January sips available at both locations. The Capitol Riverfront restaurant’s low-ABV options include a spritz made with amaro montenegro, prosecco, soda, and an Italian 75 with Acqua di Cedro. Complete N/A drinks include “The Golden Boot” with pineapple, basil, lemon, soda; “Positano Punch” with pomegranate, apple, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit doa; and “Office Party” with cola syrup, verjus, Seedlip Spice 94, and Giffard Aperitivo. Meanwhile, All-Purpose Shaw has a N/A espresso martini on the menu, alongside a “Sansgria,” “Mockarita,” and a “Phony Negroni.”

79 Potomac Ave SE (at 1st St SE), Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 629-1894
(202) 629-1894

Nobu

Copy Link

For those looking for a tropical drink with spirits omitted, Nobu beverage director Filipe Bertrand has added “Mango Ginger Silk” to his lineup. The mocktail is made with mango puree, orange juice, coconut juice, and ginger juice.

105 Hudson St (at Franklin St), New York, NY 10013
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565
Nobu’s zero-proof drink is all about mango.
Nobu

The Lounge at Bourbon Steak

Copy Link

The posh lounge inside the Four Seasons has a selection of booze-free cocktails for $10. That includes the presidential “Motorcade” with spiced apple-plum syrup and a citrusy zing of lemon and orange or “Upside Down Cake” — a chic flute of homemade vanilla syrup, pineapple, and lime, shaken and topped with Fever-Tree club soda for a sparkling finish.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW (29th St. NW), Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Via Sophia

Copy Link

Stop by downtown’s Via Sophia to dine on dishes inspired by the southern Italian region and sip on two zero-proof cocktails. The “Winterberry” spotlights cranberry, ginger beer, lime and orange twist while the “Quattordici” combines fresh strawberry, lemon juice, and mint.

1001 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 218-7575
(202) 218-7575
Via Sophia’s “Quattordici” cocktail.
Via Sophia

Also featured in:

Osteria Morini

Copy Link

In honor of Dry January, the following libations have been added to the Aperitivo Hour menu: “Roman Holiday” consists of Giffard aperitif paired with sweet pineapple and citrus. The

“Phony Negroni” combines Lyre’s 0.0 Dry London, Roots Divino zero-proof vermouth and Giffard aperitif. Finally, the “Mora Mule” is a fruity refresher of blackberries with lime topped with delightful ginger beer. There are all available for half price, starting at just $5, Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.  

301 Water St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

Also featured in:

1310 Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

1310’s selection of zero-proof drinks celebrate women in rock. A Carly Simon-themed “You’re So Vain” is made with pear nectar, rosemary, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, and ginger beer. Continue with “Baby Baby Baby” — a clementine-cranberry spritz featuring thyme, lime, honey, and club soda that honors 90s girl group TLC.

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW (btwn N & O St NW), Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 333-8232
(202) 333-8232

Also featured in:

Sixty Vines

Copy Link

Reston’s newest wine haven has two libations in recognition of Dry January: the “Bright Side” is a mix of blood orange juice, Jack Rudy tonic syrup, and Fever-Tree club soda and a refreshing spritz features Seedlip Garden 108, honey, lime, and Fever-Tree ginger ale. 

11905 Market Street, Reston, Virginia 20190

Buffalo Bergen

Copy Link

Master mixologist Gina Chersevani relies on a vintage, 1930s Bastian-Blessing soda fountain, which never fails to churn out soda counter classics. Instead of egg creams, floats, and malts, her and lead bartender Frankie Jones’s non-alcoholic selection of old-fashioned favorites include the “Frankie 2024” with house-blended juniper tea enhanced by notes of citrus, ginger, coconut, and apple topped with Q Tonic.

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Planta

4910 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814

At the beloved vegan spot that boasts two spots in Bethesda and D.C., find a sans-booze rendition of the French 75: Pentire Adrift, lemon, sage, Leitz sparkling rosé, and purslane. For Old Fashioned fans, the non-alcoholic version consists of adaptogenic-infused Three Spirit Nightcap, the Pathfinder hemp amaro, and bitters.

4910 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 407-2447
(301) 407-2447

Bar Pendry

Moonraker and Bar Pendry (both located in Pendry Washington DC at The Wharf) debuted a new menu of zero-proof drinks the first of the year. Moonraker has four new N/A beverages each priced at $14. Highlights include the “Ube Colada” (ube, coconut milk, and pineapple) and the “Matcha Mule” made with non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice 94, matcha, ginger beer, and lime. Downstairs at Bar Pendry are five new beverages for $12 each, including a Taylor Swift-themed “Lavender Haze Mock-tini” (Earl Grey, lavender, vanilla simple syrup, and coconut milk).

Bar Pendry sits at the base of the Wharf hotel.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Bar Chinois

455 I St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Bar Chinois is running a Dry January cocktail program with playful names guaranteed to pique interests. The “French 00” ($10) features Floreale apéritif, lemon, sparkling wine, while the “12 Step Margarita” ($10) has a base of Bare reposado, mango, and lime. The “N/Agroni” ($8) consists of Martini Rossi Vibrante, lemon, lime, and soda. Finally, the “Expressive Martini” ($10) combines Kentucky 74 Bourbon, espresso, and sugar.

455 I St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 838-9633
(202) 838-9633
The teal-tinged bar at Bar Chinois.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

The Saga

1150 22nd St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037

While debuting for Dry January, The Saga’s new non-alcoholic version of its “Copas Table Experience” will become a permanent addition. Created by Seven Reasons Group’s beverage director Carlos Boada and The Saga’s service director Kieran Dolas, the booze-free pairing will allow guests to still participate in the 8 different wine glasses (“copas”) alongside paired dishes from chefs Enrique Limardo and Mile Montezuma.

1150 22nd St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 480-9892
(202) 480-9892

Michele’s

1201 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Sip on the ”Red With Envy” at Michele’s inside the Eaton hotel. It’s made Ritual’s zero-poof rum, cranberry-pink peppercorn soda, ginger beer, and rosemary. Another is the “Warm & Fuzzy,” made with Ritual’s rum alternative, cold-pressed pear shrub, lemon, and bubbly water.

1201 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895
Michele’s also serves an espresso martini sans booze.
Leading DC

Parlour Victoria

1011 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Parlour Victoria has two new N/A options for guests to enjoy during Dry January. Both $14, “Topiary” features Seedlip Garden 108, green tea, pineapple, and lime and “Metropolis” is made with Lyre’s London Dry, coconut, lime, cherry, and almond.

1011 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

ilili

100 District Sq SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Ilili offers several zero-proof mocktails curated by beverage director Rachid Hdouche. Highlights include “Karkadih,” a hibiscus and rosehips cordial with rose water and lime juice and “Levantine Lemonade” featuring fresh lemon juice, mint, and Lebanese simple syrup.

100 District Sq SW, Washington, D.C. 20024
The bar at Ilili features marble and copper detailing.
The bar at Ilili features marble and copper detailing.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

All Purpose

79 Potomac Ave SE (at 1st St SE), Washington, D.C. 20003

All-Purpose has plenty of Dry January sips available at both locations. The Capitol Riverfront restaurant’s low-ABV options include a spritz made with amaro montenegro, prosecco, soda, and an Italian 75 with Acqua di Cedro. Complete N/A drinks include “The Golden Boot” with pineapple, basil, lemon, soda; “Positano Punch” with pomegranate, apple, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit doa; and “Office Party” with cola syrup, verjus, Seedlip Spice 94, and Giffard Aperitivo. Meanwhile, All-Purpose Shaw has a N/A espresso martini on the menu, alongside a “Sansgria,” “Mockarita,” and a “Phony Negroni.”

79 Potomac Ave SE (at 1st St SE), Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 629-1894
(202) 629-1894

Nobu

105 Hudson St (at Franklin St), New York, NY 10013

For those looking for a tropical drink with spirits omitted, Nobu beverage director Filipe Bertrand has added “Mango Ginger Silk” to his lineup. The mocktail is made with mango puree, orange juice, coconut juice, and ginger juice.

105 Hudson St (at Franklin St), New York, NY 10013
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565
Nobu’s zero-proof drink is all about mango.
Nobu

The Lounge at Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW (29th St. NW), Washington, D.C. 20007

The posh lounge inside the Four Seasons has a selection of booze-free cocktails for $10. That includes the presidential “Motorcade” with spiced apple-plum syrup and a citrusy zing of lemon and orange or “Upside Down Cake” — a chic flute of homemade vanilla syrup, pineapple, and lime, shaken and topped with Fever-Tree club soda for a sparkling finish.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW (29th St. NW), Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Via Sophia

1001 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Stop by downtown’s Via Sophia to dine on dishes inspired by the southern Italian region and sip on two zero-proof cocktails. The “Winterberry” spotlights cranberry, ginger beer, lime and orange twist while the “Quattordici” combines fresh strawberry, lemon juice, and mint.

1001 14th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 218-7575
(202) 218-7575
Via Sophia’s “Quattordici” cocktail.
Via Sophia

Osteria Morini

301 Water St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

In honor of Dry January, the following libations have been added to the Aperitivo Hour menu: “Roman Holiday” consists of Giffard aperitif paired with sweet pineapple and citrus. The

“Phony Negroni” combines Lyre’s 0.0 Dry London, Roots Divino zero-proof vermouth and Giffard aperitif. Finally, the “Mora Mule” is a fruity refresher of blackberries with lime topped with delightful ginger beer. There are all available for half price, starting at just $5, Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.  

301 Water St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW (btwn N & O St NW), Washington, D.C. 20007

1310’s selection of zero-proof drinks celebrate women in rock. A Carly Simon-themed “You’re So Vain” is made with pear nectar, rosemary, cinnamon syrup, lemon juice, and ginger beer. Continue with “Baby Baby Baby” — a clementine-cranberry spritz featuring thyme, lime, honey, and club soda that honors 90s girl group TLC.

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW (btwn N & O St NW), Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 333-8232
(202) 333-8232

Sixty Vines

11905 Market Street, Reston, Virginia 20190

Reston’s newest wine haven has two libations in recognition of Dry January: the “Bright Side” is a mix of blood orange juice, Jack Rudy tonic syrup, and Fever-Tree club soda and a refreshing spritz features Seedlip Garden 108, honey, lime, and Fever-Tree ginger ale. 

11905 Market Street, Reston, Virginia 20190

Buffalo Bergen

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Master mixologist Gina Chersevani relies on a vintage, 1930s Bastian-Blessing soda fountain, which never fails to churn out soda counter classics. Instead of egg creams, floats, and malts, her and lead bartender Frankie Jones’s non-alcoholic selection of old-fashioned favorites include the “Frankie 2024” with house-blended juniper tea enhanced by notes of citrus, ginger, coconut, and apple topped with Q Tonic.

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, D.C. 20002

Related Maps