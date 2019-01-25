 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A colorful surf shack-themed bar
Boardwalk’s surf shack-themed bar at the Wharf screams spring.
Daniel Swartz for Boardwalk

The 15 Hottest New Bars Around D.C., March 2022

New options for underground sake, waterfront IPAs, swanky rooftop vibes, and more

by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter
Boardwalk’s surf shack-themed bar at the Wharf screams spring.
| Daniel Swartz for Boardwalk
by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter

D.C. bars are back at full capacity and otherwise operating under pre-pandemic norms. Throughout the public health crisis, new bars have continued to open, invigorating the District’s drinking scene with rooftop spaces, sidewalk patios, and to-go operations full of wine, local and European beers, and prime happy hour deals. This map includes 15 bars that have opened in the past six months. For a list of essential bars, go here.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Bull Bar & Grill

4622 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 291-0001
(202) 291-0001

Upper Northwest got a very blue sports bar last month that slings beer-and-shot combos, margaritas, and a meaty menu from Guatemalan chef Omar Marroquin (a “Triple-Double Overtime” cheeseburger is not for the faint of heart). Latin restaurateur and fellow Columbia Heights native Aldo Cruz also runs nearby pool hall Toro Bar. The Bull’s bar, stocked with tequila, mezcal, and whiskey from small-batch distillers, serves classics and one-off cocktail creations from its staff any night of the week.

The Bull’s blue interior
The glowing blue bar at The Bull airs lots of local sports games. 
Miguel Prado/The Bull

2. Air Restaurant

2473 18th St NW Fl 2
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-4969
(202) 450-4969
Visit Website

A longtime player in the D.C. nightlife scene planted a multi-level Southern lounge with bottle service at the same Adams Morgan address where club Chloe enjoyed a wild run back in the day. Owner Henock Andargie, who managed the Avenue in Mt. Vernon Triangle when it was an electronic music hotspot in the mid-2000s, draws a scene-y clientele to weekly events like Sunday brunch that extends into a late-night R&B party.

3. SpacyTea Lounge

2309 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(703) 403-4134
(703) 403-4134
Visit Website

Eastern European skater vibes spill into Spacycloud’s new downstairs bar, which throws frequent fundraisers to help Ukraine. Bartender Luis Aliaga’s cocktail list highlights Eastern European spirits from Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Lithuania, and Ukraine (Russian brands were pulled from the shelves to stand in solidarity with the war-torn country). A strudel-inspired cocktail mixes potato vodka with apple brandy, apple sous, honey syrup, lemon, rosewater, and egg white powder before the glass gets a coating of sugar and cinnamon around the rim. Colorful accents and Eastern European art make for an immersive background next to the live music from Eastern European musicians humming within the space. Reservations and more info here.

A cocktail and kettle
Eastern European spirits build cocktails at SpacyTea Lounge.
SpacyTea/official photo

4. Kiki

915 U St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Visit Website

A new LGBTQ-friendly establishment made its anticipated debut on New Year’s Day, making fresh use of the building that formerly housed iconic watering hole Velvet Lounge. Kiki has two dance floors and a stage for weekly drag shows, and a bar program that goes heavy on Absolut vodka. Kiki owner Keaton Fedak, the former general manager at nearby gay bar Dirty Goose, will expand Kiki into the next-door space that formerly housed dive Dodge City. The two-part project, scheduled to be completed this spring, will be connected by a new beer garden out back.

5. Licht Cafe

1520 U St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 630-4669
(202) 630-4669
Visit Website

Classic cocktails and edgy art pieces anchor a new European coffee house-style bar that brings new light to the LGBTQ+ scene. The lively, but unfussy, new spot comes from Spencer Hurd, who spent several years in Germany working for the U.S. government and fulfilled his dream to do a cocktail bar modeled after his favorite gay café in Mannheim, Germany. Tucked in a mere 600-square-foot space, Licht offers a menu of popular cocktails, several bottled beers, and a trio of wines. A handful of savory snacks stand by to accompany the drinks.

Art at Licht Cafe in D.C.
Art at Licht Cafe in D.C.
Spencer Hurd/Licht Cafe

Copy Link
1807 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 903-0300
(202) 903-0300
Visit Website

Adams Morgan’s sleek new cultural hub comprised of a bright barber shop, retail store, and cafe also houses a surprise speakeasy past an unmarked, white tiled door. Once upstairs, members and guests meet a matte black cocktail bar and lounge called Out of Office. Drinks that rotate quarterly celebrate its team’s favorite “OOO” travel destinations. Options include “First Time in Milan” — a tart take on the Italian negroni with gin, Cynar, and Montenegro liqueur, and a rum “Montego Bay” offers a Jamaican twist on a Mexican Paloma ($18 each). A reservation link to secure entrance into the 30-seat hideaway is intentionally hidden on its site (but to save time, here it is).

A trio of cocktails on a stone table at Out of Office.
Out of Office’s globe-trotting cocktail menu plays up top travel destinations.
Karston Tannis/Manifest

Copy Link
1819 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 621-6114
(202) 621-6114
Visit Website

Mission Group added to its millennial-driven D.C. empire with a tri-level Tex-Mex bar in Logan Circle. A neon “Drink Tequila Daily” sign upon entry sets the stage for over 50 types to choose from, plus tacos, pulled pork nachos, $4 Coronas during daily happy hour, and bottomless margarita brunches. Head to the top to try its wildly popular drinking game that entails chugging, then chucking, a shot glass made of ice at a bell.

A bar with rows of seats
Salazar’s retractable rooftop bar.
Daniel Swartz  for Salazar

Copy Link
1648 North Capitol St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Visit Website

Bloomingdale’s Pub & the People just unveiled a ‘70s-chic basement bar that welcomes just 25 customers at a time to chill out with barrel-aged cocktails and a massive vinyl soundtrack. The retro party pad is filled with darts, a real pay phone, vinyl bar stools, wood paneled walls, and throwback cocktail names like a “Trapper Keeper.” To start, Side Door is open on Friday and Saturday nights, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., with food from upstairs served until 10 p.m.

A wall of vinyl records at Side Door
Side Door bartenders double as DJs, with a wall of 1,000 vinyl records to choose from.
Leo Lee for Side Door

Copy Link
540 Penn St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 544-5500
(202) 544-5500
Visit Website

Songbyrd’s new digs in the former Coconut Club space in D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood combine a live music venue with a restaurant and bar serving beer, wine, and cocktails in a vibrant spot with 17-foot ceilings, large roll-up doors, and a swath of outdoor space. Plus, there’s a jukebox and events like live DJ nights, album release parties, and trivia nights.

Copy Link
1324 14th St NW #64
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 450-4962
(202) 450-4962
Visit Website

Logan Circle’s flashy Mexican newcomer from Oaxaca-born, Mexico City-based chef Alam Méndez Florián added a sultry, subterranean bar simply named Mezcal Room. A dimly-lit drinking den dotted with flickering candles and leather stools stars 16 agave cocktails ($15), each pictured on a bingo card with descriptions on the back. Options swing from an approachable mezcal negroni to experimental “El Alacrán” with Mexican sotol liquor, tomatillo, and chile. Mezcal fans can also saddle up to the bar to sip its rare inventory, including Maiz 64’s own mezcal, presented in clay cups on a slate board. Don’t miss Florián’s short, but unique, downstairs bar bites (read: grasshopper tacos).

The dimly-lit Mezcal Room features candles and leather chairs.
Descend stairs along a glass-enclosed wine wall to imbibe inside Maiz 64’s new Mezcal Room.
Rey Lopez for Mezcal Room

Copy Link
2512-B, Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 558-6330
(202) 558-6330
Visit Website

A ridiculously cool cocktail cave curiously situated under a jewelry store opened in the West End last fall. A glowing bar, curved walls covered in cartoonish clocks, an LED hologram floor that seems to fall forever, and gold pocket watches sporting etched QR codes all add to a trippy, Alice in Wonderland-esque experience. Detail-oriented cocktails include a “Paper Plane” (bourbon, Aperol, amaro, and lemon), with a tiny origami plane attached to the colorful coupe. Chef and Minibar alum John Snyder works his magic in a closet-sized kitchen, sending out theatrical finger foods.

Copy Link
525 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 481-2278
(202) 481-2278
Visit Website

The neon-lit, downstairs counterpart to Barracks Row’s monster-theme Kaiju Ramen is a dizzying ode to Tokyo nightlife, complete with strobe lights and artistic nods to iconic Osaka landmarks. The energetic, 30-seat bar pours a hefty assortment of sakes alongside specialty cocktails and beers. Some of the cocktails have familiar Japanese place names, like the Okinawa Southside, a mix of Japanese Roku gin, mango, yuzu, mint, and egg white. The beer menu is full of Japanese beers, including a couple rice lagers. The sake list includes about six sparkling sakes.

TKYO Speaks bar neon lights Kaiju Ramen

Copy Link
867 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Visit Website

A swanky new rooftop bar with rare, unobstructed views of the the U.S. Capitol popped atop the new AC Hotel Washington DC Capitol Hill Navy Yard last month. An all-weather patio with a fireplace, fire pits, and a retractable canopy means there are no bad days to take in the expansive views (plus plenty of indoor seats too). Cocktails include the bar’s eponymous cocktail with Macallan 12, Benedictine, Dubonnet Rouge, and bitters. For snacks, a kale caesar salad gets a lift from black garlic; white cheddar and apple butter sit next to Iberico ham; and spicy tuna is combined with avocado, fish eggs, wonton chips, and gold leaf.

Copy Link
715 Wharf St SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 481-0044
(202) 481-0044
Visit Website

Filled with beach cruisers, frose machines, corn dogs, and all kinds of arcade games, the Southwest Waterfront’s new Boardwalk is doing a good job entertaining both adults and their kids. A 120-foot bar that does a loop around the length of the facade is the Wharf’s biggest indoor-outdoor drinking station yet. A daily, three-hour happy hour includes $5 beers or hot dogs and $8 adult “happy meal” combo (a 10-ounce High Life, whiskey shot, and popcorn).

A back bar lined in red stools
The back “Arcade Bar” is filled with Mario Kart and claw machines.
Daniel Swartz for Boardwalk

Copy Link
71 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 652-1528
(202) 652-1528
Visit Website

Northern Virginia’s craft beer sensation Solace Brewing Company brought Navy Yard a massive new tasting room to sample its beloved IPAs, Hurricane beertails, burgers, and half-smokes from Georgetown butcher Stachowski Market. The soaring, industrial-style addition to the Dock 79 waterfront development sports front-row views of the newly completed Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. A massive central bar pours a rotating list of its Virginia-made beers, listed above on chalkboard walls. Solace Outpost is well equipped for the nearby Nationals’ season to start, with the capacity to fit nearly 550 customers inside and across a wraparound patio.

Rows of bottles
Solace lets patrons take home beers in growlers.
Leo Lee/official photo

