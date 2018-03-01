 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

14 of the Most Romantic Restaurants in D.C.

Where to Score Game Day Specials for Super Bowl LVI in D.C.

Where to Ring in Lunar New Year With Food and Drinks in D.C.

A skillet of paella surrounded by tapas on a wood table
El Mercat brings Rockville seafood-studded skillets of paella, Spanish wines, and dozens of tapas.
Rey Lopez/Leading DC

The 13 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., February 2022

Where to try spicy jerk chicken, Greek tasting menus, buoyant shrimp dumplings, and more

by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter Updated
View as Map
El Mercat brings Rockville seafood-studded skillets of paella, Spanish wines, and dozens of tapas.
| Rey Lopez/Leading DC
by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter Updated

Eater writers and editors always get the same question. Friends, family, acquaintances, and randos all want to know, “Where should I eat right now?” That’s where the Eater Heatmap enters the conversation, pointing diners toward the most intriguing or otherwise buzzworthy new restaurants in the D.C. area. This list considers restaurants that have been open for six months or less. For our map of the D.C. area’s 38 essential restaurants, go here.

New to the map this month: London Curry House, for fiery fish and chips on U Street NW; Philotimo, for elegant Greek dishes downtown; El Mercat, for a paella pro’s breakout project in Rockville; Honeymoon Chicken, for fried chicken buckets in Petworth; Lydia on H, for Afro-Caribbean cuisine on H Street NE; Moi Moi, for a Gambian chef’s white-tablecloth addition to K Street; and Sparrow Room, for colorful daiquiris and dumplings in Arlington.

Leaving the list: Melina, Himalayan Wild Yak, Suga & Spice, Los Compañeros, Jack’s Ranch, Noosh, Takara 14, Michele’s at Eaton DC, Puro Gusto Cafe, Kaiju Ramen, Bistro du Jour, and Kismet Modern Indian

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

For all the latest Washington D.C. dining intel, subscribe to Eater DC’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. El Mercat Bar de Tapas

Copy Link
101 Gibbs St
Rockville, MD 20850
(240) 403-7436
(240) 403-7436
Visit Website

Rockville’s dining scene got a major boost last month with the arrival of a polished Spanish spot from a tenured tapas chef. Boqueria alum George Rodrigues’s breakout project up I-270 sends out dozens of tapas, paella, a Spanish-only wine list, sangrias, and burnt Basque cheesecake. Paella openers play up his personal favorites (seafood; chorizo and chicken; and squid ink sauce with saffron aioli and shrimp), served in 10- or 14-inch circular skillets. A dizzying tapas list includes escalivada (roasted vegetables with labne yogurt), pulpo con patatas (slightly cooked octopus and potatoes), and tortilla española (Spanish omelette). Diners can kick off the meal with a medley of Spanish cheeses and meats for $30. The Barcelona-styled venture will add paella classes and a patio this spring.

Long green scallions next to romesco
Catalonia’s beloved scallions (calçots) are charred and smoked at El Mercat.
Rey Lopez/Leading DC

2. Honeymoon Chicken

Copy Link
4201 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Visit Website

Federalist Pig pit master Rob Sonderman turns his attention to slow-brined birds at Petworth’s anticipated poultry project he opened last month with business partner and &pizza co-founder Steve Salis. Wedged in a retro-chic space that formerly housed Slim’s Diner, Honeymoon Chicken brings the neighborhood build-your-own buckets of bone-in white and dark meat. Fried chicken also makes appearances in salads, sandwiches, and atop sweet corn waffles. To crank things up a notch, chicken can be dipped in a hot honey glaze that gets a kick from habanero peppers. Hot honey also plays a starring role in sides, from cauliflower mixed with melty dollops goat cheese to Brussels sprouts, and even a margarita. A high-brow “Honeymooner” combo ($80) dresses up its eight-piece bucket with a half-bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

Honeymoon Chicken salads on a white table
Fried chicken and shrimp makes its way into an assortment of salads at Honeymoon Chicken.
Honeymoon Chicken/official photo

3. Era Wine Bar

Copy Link
3300 Rhode Island Ave
Mt Rainier, MD 20712
(301) 235-3788
(301) 235-3788
Visit Website

First-time restaurateurs Michelle and Ka-ton Grant brought Mount Rainier a refreshing destination to sample grapes from underdog regions, with 45 wines by the glass in 3-, 6-, and 9-ounce pours. A strong small plates list taps into the couple’s heritage and extensive world travels. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema recently raved over its samosas brought in from Swahili Village in Beltsville, unique cheese and charcuterie options, and a Moroccan chicken tagine.

An aerial shot of a cheese and charcuterie board.
Era Wine Bar’s cheese and charcuterie boards “celebrate the best of France, Italy, and the U.S.,” Michelle Grant tells Eater. 
Michelle Grant/Era Wine Bar

4. London Curry House

Copy Link
1301 U St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 290-2205
(202) 290-2205
Visit Website

Restaurateur Asad Sheikh (Bombay Street FoodButter Chicken Company) revives the London Curry House he used to own in Alexandria with an energetic D.C. edition centered around popular Indian dishes long loved by the British. The 75-seat dining room is jam packed with entertaining eye candy, from supersized Anthony Bourdain and Big Ben murals to a red phone booth from London. The real focus, however, is on the top-notch (and hot) curries the U.K. capital is known for. Its take on fish and chips douses potato wedges with one of the fieriest curries in the house. To sample a popular cross section at once, opt for a tiny trio of its chicken tikka masala (Britain’s national dish), flavorful goat curry, and tender lamb rogan josh in a creamy tomato curry.

Two white bowls filled with curry and rice
Basmati rice come with each curry. 
London Curry House/official photo

5. Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine

Copy Link
1610 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visit Website

Restaurateur Med Lahlou boosts his 14th Street NW portfolio (Lupo Verde, Lupo Pizzeria) with a stylish new sanctuary for meze and wood-fired favorites from Spain, Morocco, Italy, and Greece. Highlights include luxe iberico sliced tableside; whole branzino flanked with Morocco’s pungent herb chermoula; Greek moussaka; and octopus gnocchi dressed with spicy ‘nduja. A Moroccan Spritzer is the ultimate fusion cocktail, built with Tanqueray, Aperol, Massaya arak, mandarin, prosecco, club soda, and mint syrup it makes on-site. Ghibellina’s former two-story home got a full Euro-chic makeover, complete with images of Italian celebrities and idyllic coastal towns splashed across brick and regal blue chairs visible from the street.

A look at Dolce Vita’s dining room, dotted with blue chairs and Italian vistas.
Lahlou Restaurant Group corporate executive chef Juan Olivera oversees a dining room dotted with blue chairs.
Laura Chase de Formigny/Dolce Vita

Also Featured in:

6. Duck Duck Goose

Copy Link
2100 P St NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 450-1591
(202) 450-1591
Visit Website

Duck Duck Goose, chef Ashish Alfred’s glamorous French brasserie in Bethesda and Baltimore, made its anticipated D.C. debut in December. Its new Dupont address imports best sellers like steak tartare, chicken liver pate, escargot, duck leg confit, and an eponymous burger dressed with seared foie gras. Big-ticket orders include a 36-ounce bone-in ribeye main with bordelaise sauce ($125) and a foie tasting for two ($96). The 80-seat restaurant with a huge year-round patio plays up French grapes on its wine list o go along with an extensive zero-proof cocktail list. Weekend brunch runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Slices of duck on a white plate with a napkin to the left
Duck Duck Goose’s menu highlights various preparations of duck. 
Duck Duck Goose/official photo

7. Destino

Copy Link
1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0933
(202) 866-0933
Visit Website

The team behind Shaw’s Espita opened Las Gemelas Cocina Mexicana last spring as a casual coastal cafe at Latin marketplace La Cosecha. In December, the airy eatery flipped into a modern Mexican eatery, complete with a new name and menu. Its ambitious makeover into Destino includes inventive riffs on classics like Brussels sprout quesadillas, mole verde with crispy pork belly and handmade egg noodles, and seasonal butternut enchiladas. A quick lunch deal includes two courses, served simultaneously, for $24. Weekend brunch features sweet-and-savory creations like a torrejas main built with brioche, Mexican chocolate, hazelnut, and salted caramel. Neighboring Mexican sibling Taqueria Las Gemelas just added a wintertime Ghostburger pop-up with green chorizo “manwiches” and carnitas nachos.

Also Featured in:

8. Philotimo

Copy Link
1100 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Visit Website

The long-awaited Greek restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Nick Stefanelli lays his fine dining chops along the fertile terrain of his Greek ancestry with a prix fixe menu that romps across Greece. Diners can delight in dishes like loukoumades, which Stefanelli stuffs with taramasalata (a creamy roe spread) and dresses in a dollop of Golden Osetra Caviar, while sipping Greek vintages in view of a roaring hearth. 

Loukoumades, a savory doughnut filled with taramasalata and topped with Golden Osetra Caviar.
Loukoumades, a savory doughnut filled with taramasalata and topped with Golden Osetra Caviar, at Philotimo.
Rey Lopez

9. Moi Moi

Copy Link
1627 K St NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 303-0125
(202) 303-0125
Visit Website

Gambian chef Howsoon “H.O.” Cham is exploring African roots in the American cuisine at this white tablecloth, 100-seat restaurant where pork tenderloin is glazed in sorghum and chipotle, fried chicken livers luxuriate in red eye gravy next to crispy kale chips, and bread pudding is made with coconut. The cocktail menu includes lively drinks like a margarita made with tamarind juice.

10. LYDIA ON H

Copy Link
1427 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 705-1575
(202) 705-1575
Visit Website

Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.

A plate of jerk chicken, rice, and cabbage
Jerk chicken wings with jollof rice and cabbage.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

11. L'Ardente

Copy Link
200 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450
Visit Website

Chef David Deshaies, the Frenchman who runs Unconventional Diner and Central Michel Richard, breaks in the Capital Crossing development with an ambitious Italian kitchen that boasts all the bells and whistles to match a soaring space covered in golden-glossed chandeliers, terrazzo tile floors, and black marble countertops. A 40-layer lasagna stuffed with beef sugo, truffle mornay, and truffle-infused Sottocenere cheese sets a decadent tone. The wood-burning grill and charcoal oven come from Barcelona producer Mibrasa, and a pizza oven bakes naturally leavened pies topped with hot salami and sausage.

A charred, split chicken cooks on a wood-fired grill at L’Ardente.
A spatchcocked barbecue chicken with agrodolce glaze and salsa verde from L’Ardente.
Rey Lopez/For L’Ardente

12. Inca Social

Copy Link
1776 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
(571) 431-9888
(571) 431-9888
Visit Website

Like the original Inca Social that opened in Merrifield in 2019, the Rosslyn Inca Social is “a colorful getaway for Peruvian comfort foods.” This second location is also a top-notch spot to sip pisco (with varieties ranging from passion fruit to chicha morada) at the indoor/outdoor bar or on one of the swings. Meanwhile, the kitchen dishes out empanadas, chicharrón, ceviche, lomo saltado, and aji gallina. With 7,600 square feet, the color-soaked space also carves out room for a newly added sushi/ceviche bar and an incoming marketplace selling local and Peruvian artisan goods.

Interior of Inca Social Arlington
The Arlington Inca Social is splashed with green neon lights.
Inca Social Arlington/Facebook

Also Featured in:

13. Sparrow Room

Copy Link
1201 S Joyce St C5
Arlington, VA 22202
(571) 451-7030
(571) 451-7030
Visit Website

In a 40-seat parlor saturated in jade green, buoyant shrimp dumplings and colorful daiquiris fuel evening games of mahjong. Nested in the rear of Bun’d Up, Sparrow Room comes from Scott Chung and Bun’d Up chef Andrew Lo, who was inspired by the late night mahjong games played in his parents’ Missouri dim sum shop while he was growing up. 

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. El Mercat Bar de Tapas

101 Gibbs St, Rockville, MD 20850
Long green scallions next to romesco
Catalonia’s beloved scallions (calçots) are charred and smoked at El Mercat.
Rey Lopez/Leading DC

Rockville’s dining scene got a major boost last month with the arrival of a polished Spanish spot from a tenured tapas chef. Boqueria alum George Rodrigues’s breakout project up I-270 sends out dozens of tapas, paella, a Spanish-only wine list, sangrias, and burnt Basque cheesecake. Paella openers play up his personal favorites (seafood; chorizo and chicken; and squid ink sauce with saffron aioli and shrimp), served in 10- or 14-inch circular skillets. A dizzying tapas list includes escalivada (roasted vegetables with labne yogurt), pulpo con patatas (slightly cooked octopus and potatoes), and tortilla española (Spanish omelette). Diners can kick off the meal with a medley of Spanish cheeses and meats for $30. The Barcelona-styled venture will add paella classes and a patio this spring.

101 Gibbs St
Rockville, MD 20850
(240) 403-7436
Visit Website

2. Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Honeymoon Chicken salads on a white table
Fried chicken and shrimp makes its way into an assortment of salads at Honeymoon Chicken.
Honeymoon Chicken/official photo

Federalist Pig pit master Rob Sonderman turns his attention to slow-brined birds at Petworth’s anticipated poultry project he opened last month with business partner and &pizza co-founder Steve Salis. Wedged in a retro-chic space that formerly housed Slim’s Diner, Honeymoon Chicken brings the neighborhood build-your-own buckets of bone-in white and dark meat. Fried chicken also makes appearances in salads, sandwiches, and atop sweet corn waffles. To crank things up a notch, chicken can be dipped in a hot honey glaze that gets a kick from habanero peppers. Hot honey also plays a starring role in sides, from cauliflower mixed with melty dollops goat cheese to Brussels sprouts, and even a margarita. A high-brow “Honeymooner” combo ($80) dresses up its eight-piece bucket with a half-bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

4201 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Visit Website

3. Era Wine Bar

3300 Rhode Island Ave, Mt Rainier, MD 20712
An aerial shot of a cheese and charcuterie board.
Era Wine Bar’s cheese and charcuterie boards “celebrate the best of France, Italy, and the U.S.,” Michelle Grant tells Eater. 
Michelle Grant/Era Wine Bar

First-time restaurateurs Michelle and Ka-ton Grant brought Mount Rainier a refreshing destination to sample grapes from underdog regions, with 45 wines by the glass in 3-, 6-, and 9-ounce pours. A strong small plates list taps into the couple’s heritage and extensive world travels. Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema recently raved over its samosas brought in from Swahili Village in Beltsville, unique cheese and charcuterie options, and a Moroccan chicken tagine.

3300 Rhode Island Ave
Mt Rainier, MD 20712
(301) 235-3788
Visit Website

4. London Curry House

1301 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Two white bowls filled with curry and rice
Basmati rice come with each curry. 
London Curry House/official photo

Restaurateur Asad Sheikh (Bombay Street FoodButter Chicken Company) revives the London Curry House he used to own in Alexandria with an energetic D.C. edition centered around popular Indian dishes long loved by the British. The 75-seat dining room is jam packed with entertaining eye candy, from supersized Anthony Bourdain and Big Ben murals to a red phone booth from London. The real focus, however, is on the top-notch (and hot) curries the U.K. capital is known for. Its take on fish and chips douses potato wedges with one of the fieriest curries in the house. To sample a popular cross section at once, opt for a tiny trio of its chicken tikka masala (Britain’s national dish), flavorful goat curry, and tender lamb rogan josh in a creamy tomato curry.

1301 U St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 290-2205
Visit Website

5. Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine

1610 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
A look at Dolce Vita’s dining room, dotted with blue chairs and Italian vistas.
Lahlou Restaurant Group corporate executive chef Juan Olivera oversees a dining room dotted with blue chairs.
Laura Chase de Formigny/Dolce Vita

Restaurateur Med Lahlou boosts his 14th Street NW portfolio (Lupo Verde, Lupo Pizzeria) with a stylish new sanctuary for meze and wood-fired favorites from Spain, Morocco, Italy, and Greece. Highlights include luxe iberico sliced tableside; whole branzino flanked with Morocco’s pungent herb chermoula; Greek moussaka; and octopus gnocchi dressed with spicy ‘nduja. A Moroccan Spritzer is the ultimate fusion cocktail, built with Tanqueray, Aperol, Massaya arak, mandarin, prosecco, club soda, and mint syrup it makes on-site. Ghibellina’s former two-story home got a full Euro-chic makeover, complete with images of Italian celebrities and idyllic coastal towns splashed across brick and regal blue chairs visible from the street.

1610 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visit Website

6. Duck Duck Goose

2100 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Slices of duck on a white plate with a napkin to the left
Duck Duck Goose’s menu highlights various preparations of duck. 
Duck Duck Goose/official photo

Duck Duck Goose, chef Ashish Alfred’s glamorous French brasserie in Bethesda and Baltimore, made its anticipated D.C. debut in December. Its new Dupont address imports best sellers like steak tartare, chicken liver pate, escargot, duck leg confit, and an eponymous burger dressed with seared foie gras. Big-ticket orders include a 36-ounce bone-in ribeye main with bordelaise sauce ($125) and a foie tasting for two ($96). The 80-seat restaurant with a huge year-round patio plays up French grapes on its wine list o go along with an extensive zero-proof cocktail list. Weekend brunch runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2100 P St NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 450-1591
Visit Website

7. Destino

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The team behind Shaw’s Espita opened Las Gemelas Cocina Mexicana last spring as a casual coastal cafe at Latin marketplace La Cosecha. In December, the airy eatery flipped into a modern Mexican eatery, complete with a new name and menu. Its ambitious makeover into Destino includes inventive riffs on classics like Brussels sprout quesadillas, mole verde with crispy pork belly and handmade egg noodles, and seasonal butternut enchiladas. A quick lunch deal includes two courses, served simultaneously, for $24. Weekend brunch features sweet-and-savory creations like a torrejas main built with brioche, Mexican chocolate, hazelnut, and salted caramel. Neighboring Mexican sibling Taqueria Las Gemelas just added a wintertime Ghostburger pop-up with green chorizo “manwiches” and carnitas nachos.

1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0933
Visit Website

8. Philotimo

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Loukoumades, a savory doughnut filled with taramasalata and topped with Golden Osetra Caviar.
Loukoumades, a savory doughnut filled with taramasalata and topped with Golden Osetra Caviar, at Philotimo.
Rey Lopez

The long-awaited Greek restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Nick Stefanelli lays his fine dining chops along the fertile terrain of his Greek ancestry with a prix fixe menu that romps across Greece. Diners can delight in dishes like loukoumades, which Stefanelli stuffs with taramasalata (a creamy roe spread) and dresses in a dollop of Golden Osetra Caviar, while sipping Greek vintages in view of a roaring hearth. 

1100 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Visit Website

9. Moi Moi

1627 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006

Gambian chef Howsoon “H.O.” Cham is exploring African roots in the American cuisine at this white tablecloth, 100-seat restaurant where pork tenderloin is glazed in sorghum and chipotle, fried chicken livers luxuriate in red eye gravy next to crispy kale chips, and bread pudding is made with coconut. The cocktail menu includes lively drinks like a margarita made with tamarind juice.

1627 K St NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 303-0125
Visit Website

10. LYDIA ON H

1427 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
A plate of jerk chicken, rice, and cabbage
Jerk chicken wings with jollof rice and cabbage.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

Malawian chef and mixologist Victor Chizinga brings a taste of his native African country to H Street NE in the two-level space that formerly housed Halftime Sports Bar. Lydia on H pays homage to his late mother, and her recipes for curry chicken and cabbage are early best sellers. Cherished vacations in the Caribbean, namely Jamaica, also inspire a menu filled with riffs on rum punch, jerk chicken wings and sandwiches, salmon fritters, and four-hour braised oxtail with jollof rice. A second-level lounge with live jazz will soon be joined by a speakeasy and tropical patio out back in the spring.

1427 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 705-1575
Visit Website

11. L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
A charred, split chicken cooks on a wood-fired grill at L’Ardente.
A spatchcocked barbecue chicken with agrodolce glaze and salsa verde from L’Ardente.
Rey Lopez/For L’Ardente

Chef David Deshaies, the Frenchman who runs Unconventional Diner and Central Michel Richard, breaks in the Capital Crossing development with an ambitious Italian kitchen that boasts all the bells and whistles to match a soaring space covered in golden-glossed chandeliers, terrazzo tile floors, and black marble countertops. A 40-layer lasagna stuffed with beef sugo, truffle mornay, and truffle-infused Sottocenere cheese sets a decadent tone. The wood-burning grill and charcoal oven come from Barcelona producer Mibrasa, and a pizza oven bakes naturally leavened pies topped with hot salami and sausage.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
Visit Website

12. Inca Social

1776 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209
Interior of Inca Social Arlington
The Arlington Inca Social is splashed with green neon lights.
Inca Social Arlington/Facebook

Like the original Inca Social that opened in Merrifield in 2019, the Rosslyn Inca Social is “a colorful getaway for Peruvian comfort foods.” This second location is also a top-notch spot to sip pisco (with varieties ranging from passion fruit to chicha morada) at the indoor/outdoor bar or on one of the swings. Meanwhile, the kitchen dishes out empanadas, chicharrón, ceviche, lomo saltado, and aji gallina. With 7,600 square feet, the color-soaked space also carves out room for a newly added sushi/ceviche bar and an incoming marketplace selling local and Peruvian artisan goods.

1776 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
(571) 431-9888
Visit Website

13. Sparrow Room

1201 S Joyce St C5, Arlington, VA 22202

In a 40-seat parlor saturated in jade green, buoyant shrimp dumplings and colorful daiquiris fuel evening games of mahjong. Nested in the rear of Bun’d Up, Sparrow Room comes from Scott Chung and Bun’d Up chef Andrew Lo, who was inspired by the late night mahjong games played in his parents’ Missouri dim sum shop while he was growing up. 

1201 S Joyce St C5
Arlington, VA 22202
(571) 451-7030
Visit Website

Related Maps