The 13 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., February 2022

Where to try spicy jerk chicken, Greek tasting menus, buoyant shrimp dumplings, and more

Eater writers and editors always get the same question. Friends, family, acquaintances, and randos all want to know, “Where should I eat right now?” That’s where the Eater Heatmap enters the conversation, pointing diners toward the most intriguing or otherwise buzzworthy new restaurants in the D.C. area. This list considers restaurants that have been open for six months or less. For our map of the D.C. area’s 38 essential restaurants, go here.

New to the map this month: London Curry House, for fiery fish and chips on U Street NW; Philotimo, for elegant Greek dishes downtown; El Mercat, for a paella pro’s breakout project in Rockville; Honeymoon Chicken, for fried chicken buckets in Petworth; Lydia on H, for Afro-Caribbean cuisine on H Street NE; Moi Moi, for a Gambian chef’s white-tablecloth addition to K Street; and Sparrow Room, for colorful daiquiris and dumplings in Arlington.

Leaving the list: Melina, Himalayan Wild Yak, Suga & Spice, Los Compañeros, Jack’s Ranch, Noosh, Takara 14, Michele’s at Eaton DC, Puro Gusto Cafe, Kaiju Ramen, Bistro du Jour, and Kismet Modern Indian

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.