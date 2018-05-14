Where to Eat and Drink Around Ballston

Russian and Uzbek dishes appear alongside each other at this neighborhood restaurant, which serves sharp vinaigrette salads, plump manti dumplings, and savory pastries such as samsa and pirozhki. The Uzbek section of the menu tends to edge out the Russian fare (including the country’s national dish, rice-based plov), but there are still solid examples of the latter including beef stroganoff and chicken Kiev. The restaurant infuses its own vodka, but a simple Moscow mule is a pleasure during a sunny day on the patio. Order takeout here.