By now, most D.C. food enthusiasts have likely ventured to Park View to stand in line for a loaded bagel sandwich from the original Call Your Mother outpost, one of the neighborhood’s most popular dining destinations. Even so, people who stick around will discover the quiet residential neighborhood north of Howard University has more to offer than bagels and lox.

Along the main drag on Georgia Avenue, trendy new restaurants continue to pop up alongside decades-old establishments. Visitors and neighborhood residents can now find everything from fried fish to CBD cocktails and vegan mac and cheese. There’s no shortage of outdoor options as well, with multiple outdoor drinking gardens and spacious patios at several places. Here’s a guide to where to eat and drink in Park View right now.