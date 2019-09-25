 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat and Drink in Park View

The Northwest strip is brimming with bagels, square pizza, and Old Fashioneds

by Mekita Rivas Updated
By now, most D.C. food enthusiasts have likely ventured to Park View to stand in line for a loaded bagel sandwich from the original Call Your Mother outpost, one of the neighborhood’s most popular dining destinations. Even so, people who stick around will discover the quiet residential neighborhood north of Howard University has more to offer than bagels and lox.

Along the main drag on Georgia Avenue, trendy new restaurants continue to pop up alongside decades-old establishments. Visitors and neighborhood residents can now find everything from fried fish to CBD cocktails and vegan mac and cheese. There’s no shortage of outdoor options as well, with multiple outdoor drinking gardens and spacious patios at several places. Here’s a guide to where to eat and drink in Park View right now.

Pantry

With a small selection of Asian food items for sale, this charming neighborhood spot doubles as a restaurant-meets-mom-and-pop-shop. The menu features a mix of Thai and Japanese dishes, ranging from drunken noodles to miso ramen to an assortment of sushi rolls and sashimi. There’s seating both inside and outside, where a small patio is dotted with several tables.

3716 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 629-1643

Reliable Tavern

This hole-in-the-wall bar has a relaxed, laid-back vibe complete with a billiards room in the basement. Menu highlights include classic cocktails, wines at $9.50 a glass, and bar food — like wings, mozzarella sticks, and onion rings — served in collaboration with Shawarma Hut, conveniently located next door. Plus, the bar occasionally hosts trivia and comedy nights.

3655 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 800-0441

The Looking Glass Lounge

The old-timey vibe and sweet outdoor patio have made the Looking Glass Lounge a favorite neighborhood watering hole. Take advantage of bottomless mimosas during brunch, extensive happy hours, and pub games like trivia and bingo.  

3634 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen

A new addition to the neighborhood, this American bistro has plenty of variety, from sandwiches and wings to mussels and composed entrées like a rack of lamb. Plus, the bar is mixing CBD-infused drinks and other creative cocktails.

3632 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Fish In the Hood

Fish in the Hood is a Park View staple that has served fried or broiled fish and other types of seafood to neighbors since 1998. The menu also includes chicken wings, pork chops, and sides like candied yams and collard greens. 

3601 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Smitty's

At this Park View spot, a cozy interior meets a spacious back patio, providing seating options no matter the group size. The dimly lit bar is set against a rustic exposed brick wall, where guests can enjoy happy hour drinks daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. One of its signature drinks, the Cardamom Old Fashioned, comes highly recommended.

3549 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Cane & Coconut

For vegan fare, head to this spot on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Park Road NW. Formerly the old Mister Rotisserie, Cane and Coconut is known for its refreshing, made-to-order coconut water and sugarcane juice. On the food front, the curry cabbage, buffalo cauliflower, and sunfried plantains are standbys.

Corner Building, 3501 Georgia Ave NW C, Washington, DC 20010
Hook Hall

This gigantic cafe, bar, beer garden, and event space can accommodate a day of teleworking or a private party. There’s coffee, booze, private cabanas, an astroturf lawn, giant patio games, and rotating food vendors. 

3400 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
The Midlands Beer Garden

This 6,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor beer garden boasts plentiful seating and TVs; 26 taps for craft beer, cider, wine, and cocktails; and a food selection including sandwiches, nachos, and giant pretzels. Four-legged guests and the under-21 crowd are also welcome.

3333 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010

Call Your Mother

This “Jew-ish” deli, one of Eater’s 16 Best New Restaurants in America for 2019, has helped Park View blow up. The wood-fired bagels here draw lines down the block. Opt for a creative sandwich like the Mila, with hummus, seasonal veggie salad, and spicy sunflower seeds on a za’atar bagel, or mix and match toppings. Save room for latkes.

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010

Tabla

Billed as D.C.’s first fast-casual restaurant for Georgian food, Tabla serves items like Khachapuri and Khinkali, the stuffed bread and soup dumplings that helped popularize Georgian cuisine. Plates are presented family-style, making it an ideal place to gather and try different dishes. Both indoor and outdoor seating options abound; don’t miss the chocolate-walnut truffles for dessert.

3227 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Heat Da Spot Café

Welcoming service and the popular Ethiopian breakfast plate are a winning combination at this family-owned cafe. Guests can get cozy and linger over breakfast or lunch on one of many couches. Bottles of house hot sauce have been known to go missing.

3213 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
St. Vincent Wine

This sprawling spot is a hybrid destination, combining a wine shop with a large outdoor garden and an indoor bar and deck. Reserve a table out back and order appetizers for the table, including pimento cheese, duck fat latkes, and truffled deviled eggs. On the weekends, take advantage of the brunch menu from noon to 3 p.m., boasting dishes like Nutella-stuffed French toast and chai tea overnight oats. “Chicken Sandwich Sundays” is now a weekly thing.

3212 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Sonny’s Pizza

This sister restaurant to Colony Club specializes in square, grandma-style pies sold whole or by the slice. The nostalgia-packed pizza parlor also has focaccia sandwiches (like chicken Parm), meatballs served with ricotta, salads, beer, wine, and Negronis on tap.

3120 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Colony Club

Cafe by day, bar by night, Colony Club offers coffee, beer, wine, and cocktails. Plus, they host frequent community events like live jazz nights, art classes, CSA pickup, karaoke, and natural wine festivals.

3118 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Halal Wrist

When fast food won’t cut it, late night cuisine options can be limited. Enter Halal Wrist, which is open until midnight on Sundays and Tuesday-Thursday; meanwhile, it’s open until 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Regulars rave about the generous portions and affordability, swearing by the signature halal bowls, served with chicken or gyro, plus rice and salad.

3019 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Kokeb Restaurant

Covering a wide range of Ethiopian favorites, Kokeb’s menu offers various meat tibs — chicken, lamb, and beef — as well as vegan dishes like atakilt wat (spiced carrots, potatoes, string beans, and peppers) and customizable combo options. 

3013 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
NuVegan Café (Multiple locations)

With locations in D.C., College Park, and Richmond, this health-focused café caters to vegans and omnivores alike. The cafeteria-style line serves vegan salads, mac and cheese, crab cake sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, and more. 

2928 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Related Maps