Where to Eat and Drink in Petworth

When one thinks of Petworth and Park View, food and drinks are likely the top two things that come to mind. That’s because this Northwest neighborhood is known for landmark eateries like Hitching Post, Slash Run, and Timber Pizza Company.

But there is also more than comfort food, burgers, and pizza here. Petworth is packed with neighborhood-friendly restaurants and dive bars that make Washingtonians feel right at home. Here are the best bets in the neighborhood if you’re hungry or thirsty.