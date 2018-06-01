 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
St. Vincent’s wine, cheese, and charcuterie.
St. Vincent pairs its dizzying amount of wine selections with cheese and charcuterie plates.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Eat and Drink in Petworth

From Georgia Avenue to Upshur Street, this Northwest neighborhood houses prime dining options

by Tim Ebner
St. Vincent pairs its dizzying amount of wine selections with cheese and charcuterie plates.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Tim Ebner

When one thinks of Petworth and Park View, food and drinks are likely the top two things that come to mind. That’s because this Northwest neighborhood is known for landmark eateries like Hitching Post, Slash Run, and Timber Pizza Company.

But there is also more than comfort food, burgers, and pizza here. Petworth is packed with neighborhood-friendly restaurants and dive bars that make Washingtonians feel right at home. Here are the best bets in the neighborhood if you’re hungry or thirsty.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Slash Run

Half-price burgers on Monday. Tuesday Trivia. Whiskey Wednesday. And bottomless brunch on weekends. What’s not to love about restaurateur Jackie Greenbaum’s metal-themed burger bar? It also happens to have an amazing jukebox filled with skull-rattling Metallica songs.

201 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Slash Run’s burger and fries.
Cheeseburgers and waffle fries at Slash Run.
Slash Run/Facebook

San Matteo

The latest opening on Upshur Street is this new Italian restaurant with classic Italian dishes from arancini balls and fritto misto for starters to homemade pastas like cacio e pepe, veal ragu, and lasagna. The bar has a wine list filled with Italian wine and course spritz cocktails. San Matteo is also home to Soleluna, a daytime cafe with French pastries and Ecuadorian coffee.

819 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
(202) 506-4007
(202) 506-4007

Lulabelle's Sweet Shop

From cupcakes to candy and ice cream sandwiches, this sweet shop on Upshur Street has something to satisfy a sweet tooth. They also sell Frederick, Maryland’s Taharka Bros. ice cream by the pint.

847 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
(202) 804-5800
(202) 804-5800

Timber Pizza Company

This essential pizza parlor regularly cooks pizzas to the season, but it also has a few standout specials like the “green monster” with pesto, mozzarella, feta, sliced zucchini and kale.

809 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
A picture of a leafy pizza at Timber Pizza Company.
A spinach-topped pie at Timber Pizza Company.
Timber Pizza Company/Facebook

Honeymoon Chicken

It may be the best fried chicken in all of Washington. While many gravitate to the bucket of fried chicken with a side of honey butter rolls, you definitely don’t want to sleep on the sandwich options. The top pick is the honey garlic chicken banh mi with comeback sauce.

4201 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
(202) 983-5010
(202) 983-5010

Hitching Post

Before Upshur Street blew up with new restaurants, there was always Hitching Post — a reliable destination for happy hour Manhattans and delicious fried chicken with a choice of two sides (get the mac and cheese). The storied space, open since 1967, sits right across from President Abraham Lincoln’s cottage.

200 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Menya Hosaki

This ramen shop makes their own noodles and offers a “triple threat” bowl built with pork, chicken, and smoked fish broths. Owner Eric Yoo focuses on styles not common in this city, including a brothless, Taiwanese-style ramen called mazesoba.

845 Upshur St NW 1st Floor, Washington, DC 20011
Vegetarian ramen at Menya Hosaki comes with an almond milk-based broth
Vegetarian ramen at Menya Hosaki.
Anne D. Kim/For Menya Hosaki

Cinder BBQ

Smoked meats and a wide selection of whiskey are available to sample at Cinder BBQ. Pitmaster Bill Coleman is usually the one watching over the smoker, and his attention to detail pays off in fatty brisket and succulent pulled pork that’s finger-licking good.

800 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Cinder barbecue brisket
Cinder’s beloved barbecue brisket.
Rey Lopez/for Cinder

Little Food Studio

For satisfying sandwiches and pastries, Little Food Studios from chef Danielle Harris hits the spot. A popular favorite is the sausage roll, a meat-stuffed pastry more commonly found in the U.K., and sandwich names honor family members like mom, grandma and Harris’s aunties. Harris just relocated across the street in October into the old Little Vietnam space.

828 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Little Food Studio’s sausage roll pastry is cut in half to reveal a filling of pork, chicken, fennel, and sage.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Spice

This is the place to experience Caribbean food, including jerk chicken and other island favorites. Dishes are prepared using the finest and freshest ingredients available to make must-order items like its curry chicken platter and Jamaican beef patties.

826 Shepherd St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Qualia Coffee (Multiple locations)

This homegrown coffee company is the place where locals gather each morning for fresh-brewed coffee and pastries. Owner Joe Finkelstein has since added an additional D.C. location in Eckington.

3917 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Qualia Coffee’s latte.
A latte at Qualia Coffee.
Qualia Coffee/official photo

Little Coco's

This Italian-style restaurant serves bruschetta, half-orders of pasta, and fried pizzas. It’s kid friendly, and there’s also a massive New York strip steak for two.

3907 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Little Coco’s scallops.
Seared scallops with mushrooms at Little Coco’s.
Little Coco’s/Facebook

Reliable Tavern

This hardware store-turned-neighborhood watering hole is popular for its well-made daiquiris and $6 drafts, along with trivia on Wednesdays and live comedy on Thursdays. Customers can order in falafels and gyros from Shawarma Hut next door.

3655 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Cocktails at Reliable Tavern.
Classic cocktails at Reliable Tavern.
Reliable Tavern/Facebook

Looking Glass Lounge

Looking for a combo deal (beer and a shot) or a locals-friendly dive where the home teams are sure to be on TV? Welcome home. Head downstairs to find a surprisingly spacious bar and wood-lined patio. Sadly this standby bar has announced it will close by the end of the year.

3634 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
Beers and shots go hand-in-hand at Looking Glass Lounge.
Looking Glass Lounge/Facebook

St. Vincent Wine

While technically in Park View, it’s worth the walk a few blocks south to this wine lovers’ oasis. The expansive backyard is heated year round and the prices are kept reasonable — for a bottle of wine and a charcuterie tray you can expect to pay about $40. There is also a rotating schedule of live music.

3212 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010
St. Vincent’s outdoor space.
The sprawling outdoor patio at St. Vincent.
Photo: Rey Lopez/Eater DC

