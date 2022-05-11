Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Just across the Potomac in Arlington, Virginia, the Metro-adjacent Clarendon and Courthouse neighborhoods house a wide array of reliable restaurants, cafes, and bars, with recent openings and exciting options on the horizon.

The area just got a couple of new Asian additions in Sakaki Izakaya and Tiger Dumplings, while London-born noodle bar Wagamama will reportedly open its first area location in the heart of Clarendon (though dates have been continually pushed back). The team behind Michelin-rated Maydan is also slated to open kebab-centric Tawle in the area.

The next-door Arlington neighborhoods off of Wilson Boulevard are flush with mainstays for a dinner date, brunch, cocktail hour, and more.