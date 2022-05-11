 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Essential Pizza Restaurants in D.C.

The Best Breakfast Spots Around D.C.

Where to Find Delicious Fish and Chips Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
A fancy-looking stroganoff with herbs and pasta.
Liberty Tavern’s take on stroganoff, a special.
The Liberty Tavern/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Essential spots for happy hour, brunch, or a fancy night out

by Missy Frederick and Kalina Newman Updated
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.
View as Map
Liberty Tavern’s take on stroganoff, a special.
| The Liberty Tavern/Facebook
by Missy Frederick and Kalina Newman Updated
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Just across the Potomac in Arlington, Virginia, the Metro-adjacent Clarendon and Courthouse neighborhoods house a wide array of reliable restaurants, cafes, and bars, with recent openings and exciting options on the horizon.

The area just got a couple of new Asian additions in Sakaki Izakaya and Tiger Dumplings, while London-born noodle bar Wagamama will reportedly open its first area location in the heart of Clarendon (though dates have been continually pushed back). The team behind Michelin-rated Maydan is also slated to open kebab-centric Tawle in the area.

The next-door Arlington neighborhoods off of Wilson Boulevard are flush with mainstays for a dinner date, brunch, cocktail hour, and more.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

The Italian Store

Copy Link

This combination deli, market, and carryout pizza place serves some of the best New York-style pies in the area, as well as a strong selection of hoagies with great rolls (a surprisingly hard commodity to find around here). Find a variety of Italian grocery and pantry products here, too.

3123 Langston Blvd (at Spout Run Pkwy), Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 528-6266
(703) 528-6266

Also featured in:

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

Copy Link

For year-round Mardi Gras vibes in the center of Courthouse, head to Bayou for beignets and muffalettas from its New Orleans native owner/chef David Guas. Caffeinated concoctions like the NoLa (chicory, simple syrup, half and half) and guava latte hit a little differently here. There’s also frozen hurricanes and daiquiris and icy Abita beers, plus Louisiana crawfish boils on tap for the summer.

1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-2410
(703) 243-2410

Mejana

Copy Link

A longtime location for Lebanese food, Mejana specializes in seafood dishes, salads, spreads, and kebabs. A “Lebanese Journey” menu offers a variety of dishes for $62 per person.

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 524-0800
(703) 524-0800

Galaxy Hut

Copy Link

The longtime Clarendon bar with great vibes and quirky decor is one of the last of its kind — gone are the days of the surrounding IOTA Club & Cafe and Jay’s Saloon — and it remains an institution, particularly for vegans and vegetarians. Stop in for one of the rotating beers on draft, and stay for a heaping plate of “Totchos,” or tater tots smothered in largely meatless toppings of choice.

2711 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 525-8646
(703) 525-8646

Also featured in:

Ambar Clarendon

Copy Link

The meze-focused Balkan restaurant features dozens of small plates ranging from piquillo pepper croquettes to house-smoked pork sausage served with a cabbage slaw. There are three all-you-can-eat “Ambar Experiences” to choose from (starting at $27.99 for brunch). Balkan restaurateur Ivan Iricanin also runs chic cocktail bar Baba below and the newly renovated Mexican restaurant Buena Vida across the street.

2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-9663
(703) 875-9663

Also featured in:

Maison Cheryl

Copy Link

Take a seat at Maison Cheryl’s bar with its marble counter top and order drinks and dishes that feel a little Parisian, whether that’s ratatouille and parmesan polenta or just a truffle burger. Take a cue from the neon sign that says “Life is short, get the dessert,” and spring for treats like espresso creme brulee.

2900 Wilson Blvd Unit 104, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 664-0509
(703) 664-0509

Four Sisters Grill

Copy Link

Sadly the only remaining incarnation of this Vietnamese stalwart, Four Sisters Grill provides a more streamlined, fast-casual experience of the onetime institution. Find spring rolls, bun, pho, and more.

3035 Clarendon Blvd (N Highland Street), Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-9020
(703) 243-9020

Also featured in:

Spice Kraft Indian Bistro

Copy Link

One of two locations in the area, Spice Kraft is a favorite for interesting Indian dishes. There’s a mix of traditional offerings like samosas, aloo gobi, lamb biryani, and several curries, as well as some creative dishes like butter chicken pasta or salmon tikka accented with pineapple.

1135 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 527-5666
(703) 527-5666

Nam-Viet Restaurant

Copy Link

Family owned and operated since 1986, Clarendon’s Vietnamese stalwart tucked off of Wilson Boulevard remains a go-to spot for locals, politicos, and professional sports stars. Its Saigon-style soft shell crabs are a top-selling favorite when in season. An unassuming bar in the back focuses on fruit-infused spirits to create a solid cast of cocktails.

1127 N Hudson St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 522-7110
(703) 522-7110

Also featured in:

The Liberty Tavern

Copy Link

Liberty Tavern is one of those consistent restaurants that always manages to deliver a special evening. Wood-oven pizzas, pastas, and grilled items are sure bets: each day has a special dish that’s worth exploring (Friday, for example, is shrimp scampi night). Find well-made classic cocktails and a bustling bar area to boot; the company also owns bistro Lyon Hall and transitional coffeehouse Northside Social, all strong offerings in the same neighborhood.

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 465-9360
(703) 465-9360

Also featured in:

Green Pig Bistro

Copy Link

Hearty comfort food has been the focus at this neighborhood favorite, which has been known for its extensive happy hour with food offerings like terrific deviled eggs and bacon crackers. The menu’s currently undergoing a transition, though, courtesy of new ownership and a new chef, Laurence Cohen.

1025 N Fillmore St Suite D, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1920
(703) 888-1920

Also featured in:

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Copy Link

While it’s not unusual to find smoked dishes at a barbecue restaurant, chef Andrew Darnielle of Clarendon’s Modern Barbecue has created a standout menu with a wide variety of smoked meats, fruits, cheeses, and desserts. Try the smoked avocado deviled eggs, and end the night with a cedar-plank smoked brownie dessert. The theme also plays into the drinks menu, with drinks like the aptly-named Smoke on the Water cocktail mixed with bourbon, spiced honey, and bitters.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Also featured in:

Board Room Brewing Company

Copy Link

This brewery quite literally offers fun and games, with a selection of board games available for rent starting at $2. Games range from classics like Trivial Pursuit to Monopoly to Cards Against Humanity. Draft beers include award-winning house brews like the Ticket to Ride amber ale and No Limit lager. Expect straightforward bar food like hot pretzels and nachos, with a few interesting takes like General Tso’s pork wings.

925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 248-9439
(703) 248-9439

Texas Jacks Barbecue

Copy Link

Texas-style barbecue is the focus at this restaurant, which means items like brisket, Texas-style brisket, and smoked short ribs take center stage. Smoked meats can be ordered as platters and combos or make their way into dishes like nachos, chili, and egg rolls.

2761 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-0477
(703) 875-0477

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Italian Store

3123 Langston Blvd (at Spout Run Pkwy), Arlington, VA 22201

This combination deli, market, and carryout pizza place serves some of the best New York-style pies in the area, as well as a strong selection of hoagies with great rolls (a surprisingly hard commodity to find around here). Find a variety of Italian grocery and pantry products here, too.

3123 Langston Blvd (at Spout Run Pkwy), Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 528-6266
(703) 528-6266

Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery

1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

For year-round Mardi Gras vibes in the center of Courthouse, head to Bayou for beignets and muffalettas from its New Orleans native owner/chef David Guas. Caffeinated concoctions like the NoLa (chicory, simple syrup, half and half) and guava latte hit a little differently here. There’s also frozen hurricanes and daiquiris and icy Abita beers, plus Louisiana crawfish boils on tap for the summer.

1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-2410
(703) 243-2410

Mejana

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

A longtime location for Lebanese food, Mejana specializes in seafood dishes, salads, spreads, and kebabs. A “Lebanese Journey” menu offers a variety of dishes for $62 per person.

2300 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 524-0800
(703) 524-0800

Galaxy Hut

2711 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

The longtime Clarendon bar with great vibes and quirky decor is one of the last of its kind — gone are the days of the surrounding IOTA Club & Cafe and Jay’s Saloon — and it remains an institution, particularly for vegans and vegetarians. Stop in for one of the rotating beers on draft, and stay for a heaping plate of “Totchos,” or tater tots smothered in largely meatless toppings of choice.

2711 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 525-8646
(703) 525-8646

Ambar Clarendon

2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

The meze-focused Balkan restaurant features dozens of small plates ranging from piquillo pepper croquettes to house-smoked pork sausage served with a cabbage slaw. There are three all-you-can-eat “Ambar Experiences” to choose from (starting at $27.99 for brunch). Balkan restaurateur Ivan Iricanin also runs chic cocktail bar Baba below and the newly renovated Mexican restaurant Buena Vida across the street.

2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-9663
(703) 875-9663

Maison Cheryl

2900 Wilson Blvd Unit 104, Arlington, VA 22201

Take a seat at Maison Cheryl’s bar with its marble counter top and order drinks and dishes that feel a little Parisian, whether that’s ratatouille and parmesan polenta or just a truffle burger. Take a cue from the neon sign that says “Life is short, get the dessert,” and spring for treats like espresso creme brulee.

2900 Wilson Blvd Unit 104, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 664-0509
(703) 664-0509

Four Sisters Grill

3035 Clarendon Blvd (N Highland Street), Arlington, VA 22201

Sadly the only remaining incarnation of this Vietnamese stalwart, Four Sisters Grill provides a more streamlined, fast-casual experience of the onetime institution. Find spring rolls, bun, pho, and more.

3035 Clarendon Blvd (N Highland Street), Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-9020
(703) 243-9020

Spice Kraft Indian Bistro

1135 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201

One of two locations in the area, Spice Kraft is a favorite for interesting Indian dishes. There’s a mix of traditional offerings like samosas, aloo gobi, lamb biryani, and several curries, as well as some creative dishes like butter chicken pasta or salmon tikka accented with pineapple.

1135 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 527-5666
(703) 527-5666

Nam-Viet Restaurant

1127 N Hudson St, Arlington, VA 22201

Family owned and operated since 1986, Clarendon’s Vietnamese stalwart tucked off of Wilson Boulevard remains a go-to spot for locals, politicos, and professional sports stars. Its Saigon-style soft shell crabs are a top-selling favorite when in season. An unassuming bar in the back focuses on fruit-infused spirits to create a solid cast of cocktails.

1127 N Hudson St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 522-7110
(703) 522-7110

The Liberty Tavern

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Liberty Tavern is one of those consistent restaurants that always manages to deliver a special evening. Wood-oven pizzas, pastas, and grilled items are sure bets: each day has a special dish that’s worth exploring (Friday, for example, is shrimp scampi night). Find well-made classic cocktails and a bustling bar area to boot; the company also owns bistro Lyon Hall and transitional coffeehouse Northside Social, all strong offerings in the same neighborhood.

3195 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 465-9360
(703) 465-9360

Green Pig Bistro

1025 N Fillmore St Suite D, Arlington, VA 22201

Hearty comfort food has been the focus at this neighborhood favorite, which has been known for its extensive happy hour with food offerings like terrific deviled eggs and bacon crackers. The menu’s currently undergoing a transition, though, courtesy of new ownership and a new chef, Laurence Cohen.

1025 N Fillmore St Suite D, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1920
(703) 888-1920

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201

While it’s not unusual to find smoked dishes at a barbecue restaurant, chef Andrew Darnielle of Clarendon’s Modern Barbecue has created a standout menu with a wide variety of smoked meats, fruits, cheeses, and desserts. Try the smoked avocado deviled eggs, and end the night with a cedar-plank smoked brownie dessert. The theme also plays into the drinks menu, with drinks like the aptly-named Smoke on the Water cocktail mixed with bourbon, spiced honey, and bitters.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Board Room Brewing Company

925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201

This brewery quite literally offers fun and games, with a selection of board games available for rent starting at $2. Games range from classics like Trivial Pursuit to Monopoly to Cards Against Humanity. Draft beers include award-winning house brews like the Ticket to Ride amber ale and No Limit lager. Expect straightforward bar food like hot pretzels and nachos, with a few interesting takes like General Tso’s pork wings.

925 N Garfield St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 248-9439
(703) 248-9439

Texas Jacks Barbecue

2761 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Texas-style barbecue is the focus at this restaurant, which means items like brisket, Texas-style brisket, and smoked short ribs take center stage. Smoked meats can be ordered as platters and combos or make their way into dishes like nachos, chili, and egg rolls.

2761 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-0477
(703) 875-0477

Related Maps