Tomato bisque with broiled cheese and bread on top.
Tomato bisque with broiled cheese from Jean Bonnet Tavern.
Jean Bonnet Tavern/Facebook

Where to Stop and Eat on the Drive From D.C. to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh salads, fried pierogies, and sandwiches stuffed with fries can all be found on the scenic route through Maryland and Pennsylvania

by Missy Frederick Updated
Tomato bisque with broiled cheese from Jean Bonnet Tavern.
| Jean Bonnet Tavern/Facebook
by Missy Frederick Updated

Looking for a long-weekend road trip option? Pittsburgh is a food lovers’ paradise and a relatively easy escape for D.C.-area residents. It’s about a four-hour drive without traffic. Visitors can take a speedy route (I-70 to I-76) or a scenic route (back roads to I-68).

Road trippers looking to save time will probably find it easiest to make a pit stop at Breezewood, the exit and interchange between I-70 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike that’s packed with the fast-food restaurants, generic chains, and grab-and-go options. But patient travelers can totally do better than Breeze (unless they’re prioritizing terrific regional potato chips). Here are some of the standout restaurants (ordered from East to West) located just a few minutes off of the direct routes between D.C. and Pittsburgh.

—Additional reporting by Tim Ebner

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Clarksburg Market - Grille & Gas

I-270 can be one of the more frustrating stretches of this drive, so for folks who get hungry early on, this Clarksburg country store, gas station, and deli provides a solid option for road trip-friendly sandwiches (the club sandwich is an excellent go-to). Pro tip — consider taking MD 355 up to Frederick once you’ve pulled over here to avoid some traffic.

23329 Frederick Rd, Clarksburg, MD 20871
(301) 972-2059
(301) 972-2059

Showroom

If D.C. traffic has made getting out of the city feel impossible, drivers may be forced to seek sustenance in nearby Frederick. For years this restaurant space, slightly outside of downtown Frederick with its own parking lot, housed Bryan Voltaggio’s stylish diner, Family Meal. In the latest iteration, Voltaggio is cooking up comfort food dishes like a ribeye cheesesteak and meatloaf. Fried chicken and pot pie fritters, draws of the original Family Meal, remain on the menu. Takeout available.

882 N East St, Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 835-7628
(301) 835-7628
A cheesesteak with two skewers of pickles on top of it.
A cheesesteak from Showroom.
Showroom/ Facebook

Schmankerl Stube 

This Bavarian restaurant serves stuffed cabbage, knackwurst, wiener schnitzel, strudel, and more, not to mention German beers.

58 S Potomac St, Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 797-3354
(301) 797-3354
Krumpe’s Do-Nut Shop

Looking for more of a snack than a meal? At Krumpe’s in Hagerstown, travelers can grab a bunch of refreshingly not-fancy doughnuts in flavors like chocolate cake and raspberry jelly. There are also eclairs and doughnut holes. Keep an eye on the website for hours, though — right now, they’re only operational in the evenings.

912 Maryland Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 733-6103
(301) 733-6103

Primanti Bros.

Diners who’d rather not “spend” one of their few meals in Pittsburgh at this iconic sandwich joint can experience the coleslaw and French fry-slathered sandwiches at an outpost in Hagerstown, the chain’s closest location to D.C.

17301 Valley Mall Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 228-0933
(301) 228-0933
A sandwich on whie bread stuffed with meats, cole slaw, and french fries, shown cut in half with the fillings exposed.
A sandwich at Primanti Bros.
Primanti Bros.

Buddylou's Eats Drinks & Antiques

The quirky name at this Maryland restaurant promises plenty of intrigue. It’s known for crab cakes, but the eclectic menu features everything from seared tuna to lobster rolls. Beyond the restaurant, the location has an ever-changing selection of antiques. Live music and a fun patio are other draws.

11 E Main St, Hancock, MD 21750
(301) 678-6460
(301) 678-6460

The Igloo

Shakes, malts, flurries — they’re all on the table at this sundae-shaped, roadside ice cream stand, an attraction during warmer months (closed in the winter; shorter hours in spring/fall).

462 E Main St, Everett, PA 15537
(814) 652-2442
(814) 652-2442

Bad Boyz Bistro

Bad Boyz was featured on Food Network’s Outrageous Food, and the fun menu includes dry-rubbed wings that taste like Cool Ranch Doritos. There’s even a respectable salad or two. People who finish a giant burger or survive the intensely spicy wings can win free food, a T-shirt, and glory.

1301, 120 S Juliana St, Bedford, PA 15522
(814) 623-2111
(814) 623-2111
Several buffalo wings with dipping sauce and a lone stick of celery on a blue plate.
Wings from Bad Boyz Bistro.
Bad Boyz Bistro

Frontier Tavern

Steakhouse vibes and a wood-paneled bar room make this all-day restaurant is a more restful, leisurely stop for travelers. People can even stay overnight at the affiliated Omni Springs resort. The menu spans from mushroom soup to steak tips, but don’t miss out on the fried pierogies for an appetizer.

2138 US-220 BUS, Bedford, PA 15522
(814) 624-5645
(814) 624-5645
A rendering of a wood-paneled dining room with a hanging candle chandelier
Frontier Tavern
Frontier Tavern [Official Site]

Jean Bonnet Tavern

This restaurant and inn has plenty of history behind it — ask a bartender about flipping through their scrapbook of “haunted” encounters. The French dip is the must-order. Soups, onion rings, garlic wings, and assorted bar food items are safe bets, but the restaurant also has more ambitious entrees and monthly specials. The dining room area is quaint, but the tavern is more festive and often filled with chatty travelers watching sports, along with a crackling fireplace. There’s also a big patio — as well as a goat or two hanging out in a barn off the parking lot.

6048 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford, PA
(814) 623-2250
(814) 623-2250
A cheese-covered French Dip sandwich on a pewter plate with au jus on the side
French dip sandwich from Jean Bonnet Tavern.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Crabby Pig

Cumberland, Maryland, is a perfect place to stop on a more leisurely route to Pittsburgh. The Crabby Pig serves seafood staples like fried clam strips and Maryland crabs, alongside barbecue dishes and a respectable jambalaya.

13 Canal St, Cumberland, MD
(301) 724-7472
(301) 724-7472

Pine Grill Restaurant

Heard of the Pittsburgh salad? Pine Grill calls its version a char-grilled chicken salad, but it still features the glorious, unlikely combination of iceberg lettuce and French fries. Customers can also find sandwiches, steak tips, pierogi, and specials at this homey stop (Thursday is pasta night).

800 N Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501
(814) 445-2102
(814) 445-2102
Large fried onion rings with dipping sauce in the background.
Onion rings from Pine Grill.
Pine Grill

Rey Azteca Mexican Restaurant

Sometimes chips and salsa just hit the spot after a long drive. Rey Azteca has the Mexican-American classics you’d expect: fajitas, chimichangas, enchiladas, burritos, and a hefty selection of combination platters.

780 N Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501
(814) 443-2329
(814) 443-2329
Red barn restaurant.
The storefront of Rey Azteca.
Rey Azteca/Facebook

Summit Diner

Come for the burgers, stay for the chicken-fried pickles and homestyle soups. This is a classic diner, with pies and prices to match, except for the fact that the hours are limited (right now, it closes at 3 p.m.).

791 N Center Ave, Somerset, PA 15501
(814) 445-7154
(814) 445-7154

Joe’s Bar

This dive bar filled with taxidermy rewards a detour along Route 30. The late owner bequeathed his extensive collection of stuffed animals to the bar, making it a one-of-a-kind destination on the road to Pittsburgh. There’s cheap beer aplenty alongside stuffed polar bears and birds. Food menu is limited to basics like hamburgers and hot dogs.

202 W Main St, Ligonier, PA 15658
 (724) 238-4877
 (724) 238-4877
The Kitchen On Main

Stopping in Ligonier for a drink at Joe’s and want more than a hot dog to go with it? Find everything from chicken saltimbocca to grilled artichoke hummus to bananas foster pancakes at this restaurant, open for all three meals.

136 E Main St, Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-4199
(724) 238-4199
Pancakes topped with bananas, drizzle, and nuts.
Pancakes from The Kitchen on Main
The Kitchen on Main/Facebook

