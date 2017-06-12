Where to Stop and Eat on the Drive From D.C. to Pittsburgh

Looking for a long-weekend road trip option? Pittsburgh is a food lovers’ paradise and a relatively easy escape for D.C.-area residents. It’s about a four-hour drive without traffic. Visitors can take a speedy route (I-70 to I-76) or a scenic route (back roads to I-68).
Road trippers looking to save time will probably find it easiest to make a pit stop at Breezewood, the exit and interchange between I-70 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike that’s packed with the fast-food restaurants, generic chains, and grab-and-go options. But patient travelers can totally do better than Breeze (unless they’re prioritizing terrific regional potato chips). Here are some of the standout restaurants (ordered from East to West) located just a few minutes off of the direct routes between D.C. and Pittsburgh.
—Additional reporting by Tim EbnerRead More