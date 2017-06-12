Where to Stop and Eat on the Drive From D.C. to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh salads, fried pierogies, and sandwiches stuffed with fries can all be found on the scenic route through Maryland and Pennsylvania

Looking for a long-weekend road trip option? Pittsburgh is a food lovers’ paradise and a relatively easy escape for D.C.-area residents. It’s about a four-hour drive without traffic. Visitors can take a speedy route (I-70 to I-76) or a scenic route (back roads to I-68).

Road trippers looking to save time will probably find it easiest to make a pit stop at Breezewood, the exit and interchange between I-70 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike that’s packed with the fast-food restaurants, generic chains, and grab-and-go options. But patient travelers can totally do better than Breeze (unless they’re prioritizing terrific regional potato chips). Here are some of the standout restaurants (ordered from East to West) located just a few minutes off of the direct routes between D.C. and Pittsburgh.

—Additional reporting by Tim Ebner

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.