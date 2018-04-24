Where to Eat Near the National Mall in D.C.

Where to Eat Near the National Mall in D.C.

Tourists and locals flock to the National Mall every year to take in the cherry blossom blooms in the spring, visit the monuments, explore Smithsonian museums, take part in a school trip, or admire alfresco art at the Sculpture Garden. Here are the best dining options within walking distance of the Mall, all less than a 10-minute stroll from the monuments.

For additional ideas, venture further north into the Penn Quarter neighborhood or downtown D.C., head to the redeveloped Southwest Waterfront area, or check out the various food truck and food court options at L’Enfant Plaza.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.