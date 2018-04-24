 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat Around Tysons Corner

15 Highly Recommended Patios for Outdoor Dining Around D.C.

D.C. Cafes and Restaurants With Free Wi-Fi

Ramen from Bantam King on a wood counter with silverware.
Ramen from Bantam King.
Farrah Skeiky/Bantam King

Where to Eat Near the National Mall in D.C.

Dine like a local, not a tourist

by Missy Frederick and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Ramen from Bantam King.
| Farrah Skeiky/Bantam King
by Missy Frederick and Eater Staff Updated

Tourists and locals flock to the National Mall every year to take in the cherry blossom blooms in the spring, visit the monuments, explore Smithsonian museums, take part in a school trip, or admire alfresco art at the Sculpture Garden. Here are the best dining options within walking distance of the Mall, all less than a 10-minute stroll from the monuments.

For additional ideas, venture further north into the Penn Quarter neighborhood or downtown D.C., head to the redeveloped Southwest Waterfront area, or check out the various food truck and food court options at L’Enfant Plaza.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Copy Link
750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

Joe’s has a sense of grandeur, with its former bank building location and solicitous maitre d’s. The restaurant features a selection of stone crab, plenty of steaks, and a generous happy hour (which is back after a pandemic pause). It’s open for dine-in, delivery, and curbside pickup.

The interior of Joe’s.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

2. Immigrant Food

Copy Link
1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 681-3848
(202) 681-3848
Visit Website

This fast-casual restaurant with an immigrant-supporting mission serves bowls and sandwiches from chef Enrique Limardo (Severn Reasons) that mash up multiple cuisines. There’s a classic pressed Cuban with pineapple pickles, a banh mi made with adobo chicken, and an Indian-Mexican bowl that mixes spice-rubbed steak with mango chutney. Place online pickup orders here. — Gabe Hiatt

Also Featured in:

3. Sushi Gakyu

Copy Link
1420 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 849-3686
(202) 849-3686
Visit Website

An excellent option for lunch or dinner for those looking for high-quality seafood sushi preparations (note that lunch and dinner options are priced the same). It’s also one of the few places people can experience risk-lovers’ fugu (pufferfish) in D.C. Online ordering here.

A colorful assortment of raw fish and garnishes.
Sashimi from Sushi Gakyu.
Sushi Gakyu/Facebook

Also Featured in:

4. Bantam King

Copy Link
501 G St. NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-2612
(202) 733-2612
Visit Website

Chicken ramen is the specialty of this destination ramen shop in D.C. (the owners also are behind nearby Daikaya ramen shop and izakaya) — but note that if the spicy tantanmen is on the menu, it’s worth a try. Fried chicken is an additional offering here, and they recently released a new spin on chicken and waffles off-menu on Sundays. Pick-up and delivery are available.

Ramen from Bantam King on a wood counter with silverware.
Ramen from Bantam King.
Farrah Skeiky/Official

Also Featured in:

5. Astro Beer Hall

Copy Link
1306 G St. NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 737-1797
(202) 737-1797
Visit Website

D.C.’s go-to option for fried chicken and doughnuts expanded their downtown location next door into a beer hall and coffee shop a few years back (a second is opening in Shirlington this year). Happy hour means $6 drinks and $1 off appetizers like loaded tots and fried pickles.

A bar interior with lava lamps and black leather seating.
Glowing liquid lamps frame the bar area at Astro Beer Hall.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also Featured in:

6. Old Ebbitt Grill

Copy Link
675 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-4800
(202) 347-4800
Visit Website

D.C.’s oldest restaurant is a tourist favorite and is family-friendly to boot. But locals know the best time to visit is during the raw bar happy hour. Delivery is available through UberEats.

Poached eggs on English muffins with spinach.
Eggs from Old Ebbitt Grill.
Old Ebbitt Grill

Also Featured in:

7. Café Riggs

Copy Link
900 F St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800
Visit Website

This posh hotel brasserie is located in a grandiose historic bank building in Penn Quarter. This is a good place to take vegetarians, because there are always a few options, but people with traditional tastes will find whole roasted chickens, steak frites, and duck confit. The bar has an all-day cafe menu with a cardamom bun that’s worth a visit on its own. There’s indoor seating, a sidewalk patio, and a rooftop bar, too. Speakeasy Silver Lyan downstairs has recently hosted some interesting pop-ups, such as a cherry blossom-themed one with NY’s Katana Kitten.

A plate of fish on top of a marbled table.
An arctic char dish with couscous, saffron, and snow peas at Cafe Riggs
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Also Featured in:

8. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Washington D.C.

Copy Link
425 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 737-7770
(202) 737-7770
Visit Website

After being closed for much of the pandemic, this favorite for large, family-style portions, red sauce dishes, and meatballs galore is back in action in nearby Penn Quarter. It’s a great option for large groups. Takeout available here.

Four platters of pasta at Carmine’s, all doused in red sauce.
Four plates of pasta from Carmine’s.
Carmine’s/Facebook

Also Featured in:

9. China Chilcano by José Andrés

Copy Link
418 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 783-0941
(202) 783-0941
Visit Website

When in doubt, a José Andrés restaurant is a good bet near the mall — the majority of his D.C. presence is clustered around this area. This particular restaurant is an excellent option for Peruvian-Chinese fare, with standout ceviches and chaufa dishes in particular.

The interior at China Chilcano.
China Chilcano.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

10. Art and Soul

Copy Link
415 New Jersey Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 393-7777
(202) 393-7777
Visit Website

Following a multi-million dollar renovation, Yotel hotel’s lobby-level restaurant with a nice patio surfaced last spring with a heightened focus on Mid-Atlantic ingredients. Plume alum Danny Chavez sends out fried chicken, shrimp and grits, elaborate meat and cheese boards, and lamb ragu fusilli. A midday happy hour on Wednesdays to Fridays pairs sandwiches and draft beer for $22 (noon to 2 p.m.). Pickup and delivery are available in addition to dine-in.

Also Featured in:

11. Central

Copy Link
1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 626-0015
(202) 626-0015
Visit Website

This bustling bistro is home to destination fried chicken, as well as a fine shrimp burger. But more ambitious fare, like loup de mer or cote de boeuf, is still a safe bet here. Whatever the mood, an order of cheesy gougeres is always welcome. The restaurant is currently offering delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup.

A basket filled with cheese puffs.
Gougeres from Central.
Central

Also Featured in:

12. Hill Country

Copy Link
410 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 556-2050
(202) 556-2050
Visit Website

When Hill Country first opened, it was one of the few destinations for legit barbecue in the city. Now, competition has gotten much more fierce, but the New York import still makes a good brisket and a stellar sausage. This large location is good for groups. Pick-up is available online.

Also Featured in:

13. Teaism (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 638-6010
(202) 638-6010
Visit Website

This serene tea shop and cafe has been a favorite for a quick drink or light meal for years. It’s famous for its salty oatmeal cookies, but dishes such as chicken salad and cilantro scrambled eggs are additional options; also find bento boxes here. The outpost has reopened for dine-in, but also has pick-up and delivery available through its website.

Also Featured in:

14. Rasika

Copy Link
633 D St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
(202) 637-1222
Visit Website

Not only a destination near the mall, Rasika is one of D.C.’s best restaurants, period. James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Vikram Sunderam attracts regulars to the fine dining Indian restaurant with dishes such as his memorable palak chat, and keeps them there to sample thoughtful preparations of eggplant, biryani, and crab pepper masala.

A bright orange fish curry dish in a blue bowl.
Halibut curry from Rasika.
Shimmon Tamara Photography/Rasika

Also Featured in:

15. Victura Park

Copy Link
2700 F St NW
Washington, DC 20566
Visit Website

This one stretches the 10-minute walk requirement of the map, but is an essential tip for those near the Lincoln Memorial, where there is little in the way of food options. Keep walking another half mile or so to hang out at the Reach, the complex of green space and stages at the Kennedy Center. Victura Park, a wine and beer garden. Right now on the menu — an assortment of pastries and several banh mi sandwiches.

A sweeping sculpture signifying the Reach.
Victura Park.
Victura Park

More in Maps

16. Sweet Home Cafe

Copy Link
1400 Constitution Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20560
(202) 633-4751
(202) 633-4751
Visit Website

This ambitious restaurant within the National Museum of African American History and Culture recently reopened, though with a limited menu at the moment. It showcases the diversity of African American cuisine with dishes like gumbo, shrimp and grits, and oyster pan roast.

A colorful medely of vegetables next to a seared and stuffed fish dish.
A fish dish from Sweet Home Cafe.
Sweet Home Cafe/Facebook

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
The interior of Joe’s.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.
Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Joe’s has a sense of grandeur, with its former bank building location and solicitous maitre d’s. The restaurant features a selection of stone crab, plenty of steaks, and a generous happy hour (which is back after a pandemic pause). It’s open for dine-in, delivery, and curbside pickup.

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

2. Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006

This fast-casual restaurant with an immigrant-supporting mission serves bowls and sandwiches from chef Enrique Limardo (Severn Reasons) that mash up multiple cuisines. There’s a classic pressed Cuban with pineapple pickles, a banh mi made with adobo chicken, and an Indian-Mexican bowl that mixes spice-rubbed steak with mango chutney. Place online pickup orders here. — Gabe Hiatt

1701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 681-3848
Visit Website

3. Sushi Gakyu

1420 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
A colorful assortment of raw fish and garnishes.
Sashimi from Sushi Gakyu.
Sushi Gakyu/Facebook

An excellent option for lunch or dinner for those looking for high-quality seafood sushi preparations (note that lunch and dinner options are priced the same). It’s also one of the few places people can experience risk-lovers’ fugu (pufferfish) in D.C. Online ordering here.

1420 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 849-3686
Visit Website

4. Bantam King

501 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20001
Ramen from Bantam King on a wood counter with silverware.
Ramen from Bantam King.
Farrah Skeiky/Official

Chicken ramen is the specialty of this destination ramen shop in D.C. (the owners also are behind nearby Daikaya ramen shop and izakaya) — but note that if the spicy tantanmen is on the menu, it’s worth a try. Fried chicken is an additional offering here, and they recently released a new spin on chicken and waffles off-menu on Sundays. Pick-up and delivery are available.

501 G St. NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-2612
Visit Website

5. Astro Beer Hall

1306 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20005
A bar interior with lava lamps and black leather seating.
Glowing liquid lamps frame the bar area at Astro Beer Hall.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

D.C.’s go-to option for fried chicken and doughnuts expanded their downtown location next door into a beer hall and coffee shop a few years back (a second is opening in Shirlington this year). Happy hour means $6 drinks and $1 off appetizers like loaded tots and fried pickles.

1306 G St. NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 737-1797
Visit Website

6. Old Ebbitt Grill

675 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Poached eggs on English muffins with spinach.
Eggs from Old Ebbitt Grill.
Old Ebbitt Grill

D.C.’s oldest restaurant is a tourist favorite and is family-friendly to boot. But locals know the best time to visit is during the raw bar happy hour. Delivery is available through UberEats.

675 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 347-4800
Visit Website

7. Café Riggs

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
A plate of fish on top of a marbled table.
An arctic char dish with couscous, saffron, and snow peas at Cafe Riggs
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

This posh hotel brasserie is located in a grandiose historic bank building in Penn Quarter. This is a good place to take vegetarians, because there are always a few options, but people with traditional tastes will find whole roasted chickens, steak frites, and duck confit. The bar has an all-day cafe menu with a cardamom bun that’s worth a visit on its own. There’s indoor seating, a sidewalk patio, and a rooftop bar, too. Speakeasy Silver Lyan downstairs has recently hosted some interesting pop-ups, such as a cherry blossom-themed one with NY’s Katana Kitten.

900 F St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
Visit Website

8. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Washington D.C.

425 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Four platters of pasta at Carmine’s, all doused in red sauce.
Four plates of pasta from Carmine’s.
Carmine’s/Facebook

After being closed for much of the pandemic, this favorite for large, family-style portions, red sauce dishes, and meatballs galore is back in action in nearby Penn Quarter. It’s a great option for large groups. Takeout available here.

425 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 737-7770
Visit Website

9. China Chilcano by José Andrés

418 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
The interior at China Chilcano.
China Chilcano.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

When in doubt, a José Andrés restaurant is a good bet near the mall — the majority of his D.C. presence is clustered around this area. This particular restaurant is an excellent option for Peruvian-Chinese fare, with standout ceviches and chaufa dishes in particular.

418 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 783-0941
Visit Website

10. Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Following a multi-million dollar renovation, Yotel hotel’s lobby-level restaurant with a nice patio surfaced last spring with a heightened focus on Mid-Atlantic ingredients. Plume alum Danny Chavez sends out fried chicken, shrimp and grits, elaborate meat and cheese boards, and lamb ragu fusilli. A midday happy hour on Wednesdays to Fridays pairs sandwiches and draft beer for $22 (noon to 2 p.m.). Pickup and delivery are available in addition to dine-in.

415 New Jersey Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 393-7777
Visit Website

11. Central

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004
A basket filled with cheese puffs.
Gougeres from Central.
Central

This bustling bistro is home to destination fried chicken, as well as a fine shrimp burger. But more ambitious fare, like loup de mer or cote de boeuf, is still a safe bet here. Whatever the mood, an order of cheesy gougeres is always welcome. The restaurant is currently offering delivery, takeout, and curbside pickup.

1001 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 626-0015
Visit Website

12. Hill Country

410 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

When Hill Country first opened, it was one of the few destinations for legit barbecue in the city. Now, competition has gotten much more fierce, but the New York import still makes a good brisket and a stellar sausage. This large location is good for groups. Pick-up is available online.

410 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 556-2050
Visit Website

13. Teaism (Multiple locations)

400 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

This serene tea shop and cafe has been a favorite for a quick drink or light meal for years. It’s famous for its salty oatmeal cookies, but dishes such as chicken salad and cilantro scrambled eggs are additional options; also find bento boxes here. The outpost has reopened for dine-in, but also has pick-up and delivery available through its website.

400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 638-6010
Visit Website

14. Rasika

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
A bright orange fish curry dish in a blue bowl.
Halibut curry from Rasika.
Shimmon Tamara Photography/Rasika

Not only a destination near the mall, Rasika is one of D.C.’s best restaurants, period. James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef Vikram Sunderam attracts regulars to the fine dining Indian restaurant with dishes such as his memorable palak chat, and keeps them there to sample thoughtful preparations of eggplant, biryani, and crab pepper masala.

633 D St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
Visit Website

15. Victura Park

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
A sweeping sculpture signifying the Reach.
Victura Park.
Victura Park

This one stretches the 10-minute walk requirement of the map, but is an essential tip for those near the Lincoln Memorial, where there is little in the way of food options. Keep walking another half mile or so to hang out at the Reach, the complex of green space and stages at the Kennedy Center. Victura Park, a wine and beer garden. Right now on the menu — an assortment of pastries and several banh mi sandwiches.

2700 F St NW
Washington, DC 20566
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Sweet Home Cafe

1400 Constitution Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20560
A colorful medely of vegetables next to a seared and stuffed fish dish.
A fish dish from Sweet Home Cafe.
Sweet Home Cafe/Facebook

This ambitious restaurant within the National Museum of African American History and Culture recently reopened, though with a limited menu at the moment. It showcases the diversity of African American cuisine with dishes like gumbo, shrimp and grits, and oyster pan roast.

1400 Constitution Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20560
(202) 633-4751
Visit Website

Related Maps