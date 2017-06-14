Where to Eat and Drink in Delaware Beach Towns

Where to find the freshest seafood, iconic pizza, and more in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, and Lewes

Dining options in sandy Delaware towns like Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Dewey Beach, and Bethany Beach have continued to expand as remote workers relocate to the Atlantic coast and an increasing number of tourists want to check out President Joe Biden’s summer digs. Along with a bounty of farm-sourcing, seasonal-cooking restaurants, there are new options for Italian food, Indian cuisine, and fried street snacks.

While this list includes a range of price points, most of the restaurants included are unpretentious and casual. Before heading home and battling that infamous Bay Bridge traffic, check out these restaurants.

Stephanie Carter and Lani Furbank contributed to this map.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.