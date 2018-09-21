Where to Eat Around Tysons Corner

Tysons Corner is known primarily for three things: its massive pair of malls, the large number of companies headquartered there, and the resulting terrible traffic that results from all of these things colliding at once.

Beyond those standouts highlighted here, the number of quick-service and chain options in the area continues to be substantial, from Virginia’s original Shake Shack and Urban Plates locations to all the new openings at the new residential development the Boro. In recent months, restaurant options have been improving, with several new restaurant and bar additions and the reopening of the Taste of Urbanspace food hall in Tysons Galleria with new venues.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.