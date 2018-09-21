 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tartare with two toast points arranged artfully.
Tartare from Wren.
Wren/Facebook

Where to Eat Around Tysons Corner

For mall shoppers, the business crowd, and more

by Missy Frederick Updated
Tartare from Wren.
| Wren/Facebook
by Missy Frederick Updated

Tysons Corner is known primarily for three things: its massive pair of malls, the large number of companies headquartered there, and the resulting terrible traffic that results from all of these things colliding at once.

Beyond those standouts highlighted here, the number of quick-service and chain options in the area continues to be substantial, from Virginia’s original Shake Shack and Urban Plates locations to all the new openings at the new residential development the Boro. In recent months, restaurant options have been improving, with several new restaurant and bar additions and the reopening of the Taste of Urbanspace food hall in Tysons Galleria with new venues.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Wren Tysons

1825 Capital One Dr
Tysons, VA 22102
(703) 655-9527
(703) 655-9527
Zentan veteran Yo Matsuzaki is behind this fusion izakaya in the hotel attached to Capitol One’s headquarters. There’s a generous raw bar and dishes like scallops with bacon enoki and yuzu vinaigrette.

Grilled steak slices bathed in sauce and topped with scallion.
Grilled angus ribeye steak at Wren.W.
Wren

2. Starr Hill Biergarten

1805 Capital One Dr Suite 1100
Tysons, VA 22102
This Virginia brewery has made a recent splash in Tysons with its new rooftop beer garden atop the Capitol Hill building, which includes 24 tap lines.

People drinking on top of the Capitol One building.
Star Hill’s outdoor facility.
Starr Hill/Facebook

3. Tasty Kabob

1624 Boro Pl
Tysons, VA 22102
(703) 852-3668
(703) 852-3668
One of the area’s best food trucks now has a standalone location to serve up lamb, chicken kebabs, stewed chickpeas, and more.

4. Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

1636 Boro Pl
McLean, VA 22102
(703) 857-0748
(703) 857-0748
This international chain out of Hokkaido made its D.C.-area debut with this Tysons location. Expect traditional varieties of ramen, like shio and shoyu, prepared with thin, springy noodles. A small collection of appetizers rounds out the menu. The restaurant is frequently busy, and does a robust takeout business.

A bowl of ramen with clear broth and fish cakes.
Shio ramen from Hokkaido Ramen Santouka.
Hokkaido Ramen Santouka/Facebook

5. Han Palace

7900 Westpark Dr
McLean, VA 22102
(571) 378-0162
(571) 378-0162
A relatively new addition to the area for dim sum, Han Palace also has cocktails and a small patio. Look for items like shrimp toast, stuffed duck, lobster sticky fried rice, and more. Order online here.

Crispy duck with a few dipping sauces.
A duck dish from Han Palace.
Han Palace

6. Lebanese Taverna (Multiple locations)

2001 International Dr #1402
McLean, VA 22102
(703) 847-5244
(703) 847-5244
This location of the local Lebanese Taverna chain is a go-to for classic Mediterranean mezze. Find hummus with various toppings, grilled salmon with roast vegetables, and more.

Hummus topped with several chickpeas and a dusting of paprika.
Lebanese Taverna hummus.
Lebanese Taverna

7. Urbanspace Tysons

2001 International Drive Third Floor
McLean, VA 22102
(703) 349-2572
(703) 349-2572
This food hall just reopened, with a mix of returning and brand new vendors. Andy’s Pizza remains for NY-style slices, and Donburi continues to dish up excellent Japanese rice bowls. But now in the mix are Hedzole for West African, Twelve Twenty Coffee, empanadas from Empanadas de Mendoza, and London Chippy for fish and chips.

8. Woo Lae Oak

8240 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
(703) 827-7300
(703) 827-7300
This decades-old Korean restaurant relocated to Tysons Corner in 2006. Korean barbecue is a major focus, but there are several rice, noodle, and additional traditional Korean dishes available here, too.

Beef atop of spinach, carrots, and daikon.
Bibimbap from Woo Lae Oak.
Woo Lae Oak/Facebook

9. Seasons 52

7863 Tysons Corner Center
McLean, VA 22102
(703) 288-3852
(703) 288-3852
This is one of two locations of this healthy-leaning upscale chain, which is a good option for diners with restrictions or allergies.

10. American Tandoor

7943B Tysons Corner Center
Tysons, VA 22102
(571) 633-1820
(571) 633-1820
Chicken tikka, butter chicken, and tandoor beef are all available at this mall restaurant. Fried chicken and Singapore noodles round out the menu.

A bowl of curry with the lid open.
Curry from American Tandoor.
American Tandoor

11. Leila

7943b Tysons Corner Center
Tysons, VA 22102
(571) 730-7841
(571) 730-7841
This restaurant opened last fall, with a menu overseen by Punjab Grill’s Jassi Bindra, who is supervising several chefs on a menu that hails from different traditions, including the Persian Gulf and India. Expect plenty of spreads, a new take on palak chaat, a chicken stew made with pomegranate and walnut, and more.

12. Nostos Restaurant

8100 Boone Blvd
Vienna, VA 22182
(703) 760-0690
(703) 760-0690
Nostos is an underrated destination for contemporary Greek food. There’s a deep lineup of cheese dishes — think pan-fried, sesame-crusted feta served with honey and almonds. Seafood is a speciality, and mezze are plentiful.

Fish topped with cherry tomatoes, other vegetables, and a yellow sauce.
Fish from Nostos.
Nostos

13. Patsy's American

8051 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
(703) 552-5100
(703) 552-5100
This huge new venue from Great American Restaurants has hits from all of its restaurants, from Sweetwater Tavern to Ozzie’s. Look for crab cakes, lobster rolls, smoked salmon salad, and more. The restaurant chain has a variety of option in Tysons, including Coastal Flats and new steakhouse, Randy’s Prime Seafood, that’s attached to Patsy’s.

Crab cakes from Patsy’s served with slaw.
Crab cakes from Patsy’s.
Official photo [R. Lopez]

