 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 13 Hottest New Bars in D.C., September 2022

15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.

Where to Eat and Drink in Bethesda

A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and crackers on the side.
Matzoh ball soup from Celebrity Delly.
Celebrity Delly/Facebook

19 Sick Day Delivery Standbys Around D.C.

Chicken soup — and much more — for the soul

by Missy Frederick
View as Map
Matzoh ball soup from Celebrity Delly.
| Celebrity Delly/Facebook
by Missy Frederick

When you’re sick, certain foods just sound better (and many, frankly, sound appealing). For some, it’s refreshing juices; others rely on old standbys like chicken soup (there’s an option for this classic featured for Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.) or classic comfort food dishes. Spicy foods can help clear the sinuses — but with certain sicknesses, only bland foods are tolerable.

Here are some excellent options for sick day standbys in D.C. Note that the restaurant must provide delivery to be eligible for this map — a place like Parkway Deli might make the area’s best matzoh ball soup, but that doesn’t help if you can’t get out of bed to pick up carryout.

Have another sick day standby? Share with us in the comments.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Chicken Noodle Soup at Woodside Deli

Copy Link

Comfort comes in two versions at this Maryland deli — a bowl of classic chicken noodle soup or a heaping bowl of matzoh ball soup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

13048 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874
(301) 972-6812
(301) 972-6812
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and heaps of celery and carrot.
Matzoh ball soup from Woodside Deli.
Woodside Deli/Facebook

Kindi Chicken Rice

Copy Link

Hainanese Chicken Rice is a delicate dish with calming properties; this Herndon restaurant is exclusively focused on the dish of poached chicken and rice slick with broth and chicken fat. Delivery available through the website.

482 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170
(240) 888-9962
(240) 888-9962
A platter of poached chicken over rice with poached drumsticks in the background, and soup and dipping sauce on the side.
Chicken rice from Kindi.
Kindi Chicken Rice/Facebook

Pho (or Pho Ga) from Pho 14 (Multiple Locations)

Copy Link

The D.C. area has no shortage of excellent options for pho. But Pho 14 has an advantage of being a location in D.C. proper that offers a fine bowl available for delivery. Delivery available through UberEats, Doordash (check for specific location).

1436 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 986-2326
(202) 986-2326

Also featured in:

Buttermilk Waffles from Open City

Copy Link

Basic breakfast food can be just what’s needed when under the weather. Open City offers brunch all day, and offers a praline pecan waffle (as well as chicken and waffles for those who want something more substantial). Delivery through GrubHub, Toast, etc.

2331 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 332-2331
(202) 332-2331

Also featured in:

Spicy Noodle Dishes from Panda Gourmet

Copy Link

For those looking for a spicy kick, Panda Gourmet is an obvious choice for dishes like dan dan noodles (and their handmade Shaanxi noodles with pork). Delivery available through the website.

2700 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 636-3588
(202) 636-3588

Also featured in:

Sopa De Res from El Tamarindo

Copy Link

This Salvadoran restaurant has several comforting soups to choose from, featuring everything from seafood to chicken to beans. With its mixture of short rib, yucca, cabbage, and sweet plantain, the sopa de res should be relatively easy on the stomach. If you’re up for it, a pupusa on the side isn’t the worst idea. Delivery through Caviar, UberEats, Grubhub.

1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 328-3660
(202) 328-3660

Also featured in:

Chicken Soup from Prescription Chicken

Copy Link

Prescription Chicken has created an entire business model around chicken soup delivery (you can also find them in several local stores). They even have a version especially catered towards relieving hangovers, which is of course a legitimate form of sickness.

1819 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 262-3235
(202) 262-3235
Two quarts of soup with get-well-soon packaging.
Soup from Prescription Chicken.
Prescription Chicken

Also featured in:

Juk from Anju

Copy Link

Korea’s comforting porridge dish Juk gets enhanced at this modern Korean restaurant with roasted carrot, walnuts, lemon parsley oil, and charred green onion — preparations often change seasonally. Delivery through the website.

1805 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 845-8935
(202) 845-8935

Also featured in:

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio at Floriana

Copy Link

Looking for something plain and carb-y? This basic pasta dish, prepared with just garlic and olive oil, is available via delivery through Floriana’s website.

1602 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-5937
(202) 667-5937

Also featured in:

Meatloaf at Unconventional Diner

Copy Link

Meatloaf has never looked more stylish than at Unconventional Diner, where it’s served with sriracha glaze, mashed potato, and morel mushroom gravy. The fancy diner makes a mean chicken soup, too. Delivery through the restaurant’s website.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Also featured in:

Juice and Smoothies from South Block (Multiple Locations)

Copy Link

Amp up the vitamin consumption with a green juice or smoothie from this local juice company. They also serve acai bowls and other fruit-based fare. Delivery through UberEats, Postmates.

3210 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(703) 465-8423
(703) 465-8423

Wonton Soup from China Boy

Copy Link

Find a rich, chickeny broth dotted with a generous amount of pork-filled wontons at this restaurant. Delivery available through GrubHub, UberEats.

815 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 371-1661
(202) 371-1661

Bullfrog Bagels

Copy Link

Sometimes a plain bagel with butter is the only thing palatable. Get one from D.C. bagel experts Bullfrog through its website.

1341 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 494-5615
(202) 494-5615
Several sesame bagels on top of each other.
Bagels from Bullfrog.
Bullfrog Bagels/Facebook

Also featured in:

Congee from Full Kee

Copy Link

Full Kee has many options for ordering soothing congee, whether it’s topped with sliced chicken, minced beef, or even duck blood. Delivery through Doordash, Caviar, GrubHub.

509 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 920-5080
(202) 920-5080

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

Copy Link

Grilled cheese is a dish that can take someone sick back to childhood, and GCD specializes in the sandwich with many customizable versions. Delivery through the website.

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 393-4232
(202) 393-4232
A grilled cheese cut in half and stacked diagonally.
A grilled cheese from GCDC.
GCDC

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Tantanmen from Bantam King

Copy Link

Ramen is a go-to sick day food, and Bantam King’s tantanmen offers that extra kick of spiciness. It’s a vegan version that leans on Impossible meat for ground meat texture. Delivery available through the website.

501 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-2612
(202) 733-2612
A ramen with an egg floating in it and curry powder in the background.
Vegan tantanmen from Bantam King.
Bantam King/Facebook

Also featured in:

Dal Makhani from Rasika

Copy Link

Rasika may now be upstaged for the city’s fanciest dal now that Daru is putting burrata on theirs, but it’s still one of D.C.’s best versions of the warming lentil dish. Delivery available through the website.

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
(202) 637-1222

Also featured in:

Matzoh Ball Soup from Celebrity Delly

Copy Link

Virginia can get delivery of a salty matzoh ball soup flecked with large pieces of carrot and chicken and plenty of noodles from this Falls Church deli. Throw in an appetizer order of chicken fingers for a bit of protein. Delivery is available through the website.

7263A Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 573-9002
(703) 573-9002
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and crackers in the background.
Matzoh ball soup.
Celebrity Delly/Facebook

Also featured in:

Soondubu Jjigae from Lighthouse Tofu

Copy Link

Tofu stew is an excellent option from the tofu experts over at Lighthouse; light tofu gets enhanced with a spicy broth. Delivery through UberEats, Doordash.

4121 Chatelain Rd, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 333-3436
(703) 333-3436

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Chicken Noodle Soup at Woodside Deli

13048 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and heaps of celery and carrot.
Matzoh ball soup from Woodside Deli.
Woodside Deli/Facebook

Comfort comes in two versions at this Maryland deli — a bowl of classic chicken noodle soup or a heaping bowl of matzoh ball soup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats.

13048 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD 20874
(301) 972-6812
(301) 972-6812
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and heaps of celery and carrot.
Matzoh ball soup from Woodside Deli.
Woodside Deli/Facebook

Kindi Chicken Rice

482 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170
A platter of poached chicken over rice with poached drumsticks in the background, and soup and dipping sauce on the side.
Chicken rice from Kindi.
Kindi Chicken Rice/Facebook

Hainanese Chicken Rice is a delicate dish with calming properties; this Herndon restaurant is exclusively focused on the dish of poached chicken and rice slick with broth and chicken fat. Delivery available through the website.

482 Elden St, Herndon, VA 20170
(240) 888-9962
(240) 888-9962
A platter of poached chicken over rice with poached drumsticks in the background, and soup and dipping sauce on the side.
Chicken rice from Kindi.
Kindi Chicken Rice/Facebook

Pho (or Pho Ga) from Pho 14 (Multiple Locations)

1436 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010

The D.C. area has no shortage of excellent options for pho. But Pho 14 has an advantage of being a location in D.C. proper that offers a fine bowl available for delivery. Delivery available through UberEats, Doordash (check for specific location).

1436 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010
(202) 986-2326
(202) 986-2326

Buttermilk Waffles from Open City

2331 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008

Basic breakfast food can be just what’s needed when under the weather. Open City offers brunch all day, and offers a praline pecan waffle (as well as chicken and waffles for those who want something more substantial). Delivery through GrubHub, Toast, etc.

2331 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 332-2331
(202) 332-2331

Spicy Noodle Dishes from Panda Gourmet

2700 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

For those looking for a spicy kick, Panda Gourmet is an obvious choice for dishes like dan dan noodles (and their handmade Shaanxi noodles with pork). Delivery available through the website.

2700 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 636-3588
(202) 636-3588

Sopa De Res from El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

This Salvadoran restaurant has several comforting soups to choose from, featuring everything from seafood to chicken to beans. With its mixture of short rib, yucca, cabbage, and sweet plantain, the sopa de res should be relatively easy on the stomach. If you’re up for it, a pupusa on the side isn’t the worst idea. Delivery through Caviar, UberEats, Grubhub.

1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 328-3660
(202) 328-3660

Chicken Soup from Prescription Chicken

1819 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Two quarts of soup with get-well-soon packaging.
Soup from Prescription Chicken.
Prescription Chicken

Prescription Chicken has created an entire business model around chicken soup delivery (you can also find them in several local stores). They even have a version especially catered towards relieving hangovers, which is of course a legitimate form of sickness.

1819 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 262-3235
(202) 262-3235
Two quarts of soup with get-well-soon packaging.
Soup from Prescription Chicken.
Prescription Chicken

Juk from Anju

1805 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Korea’s comforting porridge dish Juk gets enhanced at this modern Korean restaurant with roasted carrot, walnuts, lemon parsley oil, and charred green onion — preparations often change seasonally. Delivery through the website.

1805 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 845-8935
(202) 845-8935

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio at Floriana

1602 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Looking for something plain and carb-y? This basic pasta dish, prepared with just garlic and olive oil, is available via delivery through Floriana’s website.

1602 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-5937
(202) 667-5937

Meatloaf at Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Meatloaf has never looked more stylish than at Unconventional Diner, where it’s served with sriracha glaze, mashed potato, and morel mushroom gravy. The fancy diner makes a mean chicken soup, too. Delivery through the restaurant’s website.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Juice and Smoothies from South Block (Multiple Locations)

3210 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Amp up the vitamin consumption with a green juice or smoothie from this local juice company. They also serve acai bowls and other fruit-based fare. Delivery through UberEats, Postmates.

3210 Grace St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(703) 465-8423
(703) 465-8423

Wonton Soup from China Boy

815 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Find a rich, chickeny broth dotted with a generous amount of pork-filled wontons at this restaurant. Delivery available through GrubHub, UberEats.

815 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 371-1661
(202) 371-1661

Bullfrog Bagels

1341 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Several sesame bagels on top of each other.
Bagels from Bullfrog.
Bullfrog Bagels/Facebook

Sometimes a plain bagel with butter is the only thing palatable. Get one from D.C. bagel experts Bullfrog through its website.

1341 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 494-5615
(202) 494-5615
Several sesame bagels on top of each other.
Bagels from Bullfrog.
Bullfrog Bagels/Facebook

Congee from Full Kee

509 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Full Kee has many options for ordering soothing congee, whether it’s topped with sliced chicken, minced beef, or even duck blood. Delivery through Doordash, Caviar, GrubHub.

509 H St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 920-5080
(202) 920-5080

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
A grilled cheese cut in half and stacked diagonally.
A grilled cheese from GCDC.
GCDC

Grilled cheese is a dish that can take someone sick back to childhood, and GCD specializes in the sandwich with many customizable versions. Delivery through the website.

1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 393-4232
(202) 393-4232
A grilled cheese cut in half and stacked diagonally.
A grilled cheese from GCDC.
GCDC

Related Maps

Tantanmen from Bantam King

501 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001
A ramen with an egg floating in it and curry powder in the background.
Vegan tantanmen from Bantam King.
Bantam King/Facebook

Ramen is a go-to sick day food, and Bantam King’s tantanmen offers that extra kick of spiciness. It’s a vegan version that leans on Impossible meat for ground meat texture. Delivery available through the website.

501 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-2612
(202) 733-2612
A ramen with an egg floating in it and curry powder in the background.
Vegan tantanmen from Bantam King.
Bantam King/Facebook

Dal Makhani from Rasika

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Rasika may now be upstaged for the city’s fanciest dal now that Daru is putting burrata on theirs, but it’s still one of D.C.’s best versions of the warming lentil dish. Delivery available through the website.

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
(202) 637-1222

Matzoh Ball Soup from Celebrity Delly

7263A Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and crackers in the background.
Matzoh ball soup.
Celebrity Delly/Facebook

Virginia can get delivery of a salty matzoh ball soup flecked with large pieces of carrot and chicken and plenty of noodles from this Falls Church deli. Throw in an appetizer order of chicken fingers for a bit of protein. Delivery is available through the website.

7263A Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 573-9002
(703) 573-9002
A bowl of soup with a big matzoh ball and crackers in the background.
Matzoh ball soup.
Celebrity Delly/Facebook

Soondubu Jjigae from Lighthouse Tofu

4121 Chatelain Rd, Annandale, VA 22003

Tofu stew is an excellent option from the tofu experts over at Lighthouse; light tofu gets enhanced with a spicy broth. Delivery through UberEats, Doordash.

4121 Chatelain Rd, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 333-3436
(703) 333-3436

Related Maps