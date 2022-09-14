19 Sick Day Delivery Standbys Around D.C.

Chicken soup — and much more — for the soul

When you’re sick, certain foods just sound better (and many, frankly, sound appealing). For some, it’s refreshing juices; others rely on old standbys like chicken soup (there’s an option for this classic featured for Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.) or classic comfort food dishes. Spicy foods can help clear the sinuses — but with certain sicknesses, only bland foods are tolerable.

Here are some excellent options for sick day standbys in D.C. Note that the restaurant must provide delivery to be eligible for this map — a place like Parkway Deli might make the area’s best matzoh ball soup, but that doesn’t help if you can’t get out of bed to pick up carryout.

Have another sick day standby? Share with us in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.