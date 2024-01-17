Share All sharing options for: Must-Try Soups Around D.C. This Winter

Where to spot slurp-worthy bowls all over town

January is full-blown soup season around D.C., and a mix of fine-dining and affordable establishments offer comforting creations to help combat snowy conditions outside.

Some soups play a significant role on fancy tasting menus, while other liquid delights are available for takeout, delivery, and a la carte orders. Warming seasonal soups currently star lots of shellfish, squash, and cheesy components. Union Market is currently home to a Soup For You pop-up stall dedicated to the wintertime classic.

Here are 15 spoon-worthy bowls to devour right now around D.C.