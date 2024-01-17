 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Honey-spiced butternut squash soup at Centrolina.
Centrolina

Must-Try Soups Around D.C. This Winter

Where to spot slurp-worthy bowls all over town

by Tierney Plumb
Honey-spiced butternut squash soup at Centrolina.
| Centrolina
by Tierney Plumb

January is full-blown soup season around D.C., and a mix of fine-dining and affordable establishments offer comforting creations to help combat snowy conditions outside.

Some soups play a significant role on fancy tasting menus, while other liquid delights are available for takeout, delivery, and a la carte orders. Warming seasonal soups currently star lots of shellfish, squash, and cheesy components. Union Market is currently home to a Soup For You pop-up stall dedicated to the wintertime classic.

Here are 15 spoon-worthy bowls to devour right now around D.C.

Cauliflower soup at Quadrant

The cozy Ritz-Carlton lounge from Seven Reasons Group (Imperfecto, Quadrant, The Saga, JOY, Surreal) serves a gorgeously creamy cauliflower soup fit for winter, topped with homemade truffle croutons and Comte cheese ($22). The seasonal selection also includes French onion and chicken noodle soups.

1150 22nd St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 503-4628
(202) 503-4628

Afghan soups at Lapis

The Popal Group chef Shamim Popal (Lapis, Lapop, Lutèce, Pascual) put a trio of Afghan soups on the Adams Morgan menu this winter. Try the Aush (rice noodles, kidney beans and ground beef), the Nask (yellow lentils, potatoes, celery and carrots), or a chicken variety loaded with potatoes, carrots, turnips, and dill.

1847 Columbia Rd NW (at Mintwood Pl NW), Washington, D.C. 20009
(202) 299-9630
(202) 299-9630
New soups dropped this winter at Lapis.
Lapis

Butternut squash velouté at 2941 Restaurant

​Executive chef Bertrand Chemel is exceptional at soups, and his latest seasonal creation loops in lemongrass, apple compote, and kaffir lime-coconut foam ($21). His five-course January tasting menu ($120) includes a broccoli variety topped with Robiolina cheese foam and luxe winter black truffles.

2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 270-1500
(703) 270-1500

Ramen at Bantam King

Part of Daikaya Group’s ramen empire, this cheery Chinatown staple uniquely relies on paitan stock — its version of chicken noodle soup — to deliver a comforting bowl packed with pulled chicken, greens, onion, chili threads, sweet corn, and naruto. The broth-based brand mastered takeout and delivery during the pandemic with seamless heat-and-eat assembly.

501 G St NW (at 5th St NW), Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 733-2612
(202) 733-2612

Butternut squash soup at Centrolina

Five-time James Beard nominee Amy Brandwein offers a seasonal “zuppa” on her rotating four- course menus that celebrate northern Italian cuisine. The current soup is a honey-spiced butternut squash soup with amaretti and chives ($14).

974 Palmer Aly NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 898-2426
(202) 898-2426
Seasonal soup at Centrolina.
Centrolina

Matzoh ball soup at Parkway Deli & Restaurant

Around since 1963, the Silver Spring institution continues to draw regulars for its famous, golden-colored matzoh ball soup. The affordable top seller (starting at $6.99) starts with a rich chicken stock, joined by tender chicken pieces, onions, celery, carrots, egg noodles, and matzoh balls bobbing inside.

8317 Grubb Rd (at Washington Ave.), Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 587-1427
(301) 587-1427
Parkway Deli is known for its matzo ball soup.
 Parkway Deli/official photo

Avgolemono soup at Balos Estiatorio

Dupont’s dreamy Greek newcomer that just added lunch serves a spot-on rendition of the Mediterranean county’s avgolemono soup ($12) featuring chicken, lemon, and rice.

(202) 990-1414
(202) 990-1414

Cream of crab soup at Parlour Victoria

Five-time Food Network champ and seafood-loving chef Brandon Sumblin combines jumbo lump Maryland crab with cream and sherry in a cup ($9) or bowl ($15).

1011 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900
Parlour Victoria cream of crab soup.
Charlotte Thomsen/Atlas Restaurant Group

Gumbo at RT’s Restaurant

The New Orleans-leaning restaurant delivers on its hearty “Death” by Gumbo — a shellfish lover’s dream bursting with shrimp, oysters, crab meat, and crawfish tails — joined by andouille sausage over rice ($25).

3804 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22305
(703) 684-6010
(703) 684-6010
Death by Gumbo at RT’s.
RT’s/Facebook

Bloody Mary tomato bisque at St. Regis

The luxe hotel bar near the White House sends out a lush tomato bisque ($17), made with the same homemade mix that goes into its destination Bloody Mary (piquillo peppers, horseradish, and celery).

923 16th St NW (at St. Regis), Washington, D.C. 20006
(202) 509-8000
(202) 509-8000
The Bloody Mary tomato bisque at St. Regis.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

Wonton soup at Full Kee

The Chinese food stalwart on H Street NE delivers  when it comes to its wonton soup in small or large sizes. Order online.

509 H Street Northwest, DC 20001
(202) 920-5080
(202) 920-5080

Nasime Japanese Restaurant

A destination-worthy tasting menu restaurant, Nasime’s six-course lineup ($95) changes with the seasons and typically includes a must-try traditional soup.

1209 King St (at N Fayette St), Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 548-1848
(703) 548-1848

To-go soups at CMB at Home

Chef Matt Baker sends out a slew of soups from his to-go catering outfit out of downtown’s Eaton hotel. One-quart containers starting at $12 include butternut squash, white bean and kale, and the same Tex-Mex chicken tortilla soup he learned to make growing up in Houston. Sit and stay at his lobby-level restaurant Michele’s for a fabulous French onion soup.

1201 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895
Shredded chicken, carrots, celery, dill, and elbow macaroni.
CMB at Home

Lobster bisque at Hank’s Oyster Bar

The luscious lobster bisque ($13) is a year-round attraction at Jamie Leeds’ local seafood empire, with locations at the Wharf, Dupont, and Alexandria.

1624 Q St NW (at 17th St NW), Washington, D.C. 20009
(202) 817-3055
(202) 817-3055

Pho House

This relative newcomer in Shaw does the Vietnamese soup justice, each engineered with a deliciously tangy broth. There’s nearly 20 types to choose from, priced around $14 a bowl with all the accoutrements. Try the meaty combo brimming with sliced eye round steak, well-done brisket, soft tendon, meatball and tripe.

634 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001
(202) 588-8888
(202) 588-8888

