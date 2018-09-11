16 Standout Steakhouses Around D.C.

Where to find prime cuts in an iconic steakhouse town

The D.C. dining scene is often portrayed in TV shows and movies as an endless parade of steakhouses. While the city’s vibrant restaurant culture encapsulates so much more than that, it’s true that the District is brimming with places to turn to for a T-bone or a tomahawk ribeye.

D.C.’s crowded cast of behemoth chains like Ocean Prime, Truluck’s, Mastro’s, the Capital Grille, and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offer consistent cuts, but this list largely focuses on original and smaller-scale steakhouses. Surf-and-turf newcomers include Harvest Tide on Capitol Hill and J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring.

Here are the city’s top steak-centric joints that attract locals and tourists.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.