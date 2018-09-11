 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A decadent, plate-sized steak at St. Anselm.
@4mybelly/St. Anselm

16 Standout Steakhouses Around D.C.

Where to find prime cuts in an iconic steakhouse town

by Eater Staff Updated
A decadent, plate-sized steak at St. Anselm.
| @4mybelly/St. Anselm
by Eater Staff Updated

The D.C. dining scene is often portrayed in TV shows and movies as an endless parade of steakhouses. While the city’s vibrant restaurant culture encapsulates so much more than that, it’s true that the District is brimming with places to turn to for a T-bone or a tomahawk ribeye.

D.C.’s crowded cast of behemoth chains like Ocean Prime, Truluck’s, Mastro’s, the Capital Grille, and Del Frisco’s Double Eagle offer consistent cuts, but this list largely focuses on original and smaller-scale steakhouses. Surf-and-turf newcomers include Harvest Tide on Capitol Hill and J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring.

Here are the city’s top steak-centric joints that attract locals and tourists.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Medium Rare

3500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 237-1432
Visit Website

Medium Rare’s straightforward menu is perfect for budget-conscious diners. There are now three locations (Cleveland Park, Bethesda, Arlington). For $25.95, guests get a prix-fixe menu of rustic bread, mixed greens salad, and a top sirloin steak served with hand-cut fries. The steak is bathed in Medium Rare’s super-secret sauce (the recipe is in a bank vault). The restaurant was a superstar during the pandemic, delivering free meals to individuals in need. Reservations, carryout, and delivery info here.

Medium Rare
Medium Rare

Also Featured in:

2. Randy's Prime Seafood & Steaks

8051 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
(703) 552-5110
Visit Website

Virginia’s Great American Restaurants family has a crown jewel steakhouse in Tysons Corner. The classy addition to its portfolio delivers boutique meats to mahogany tables lined with green mohair booths. Find high-end cuts like wagyu ribeye cap and blackened prime rib on the bone. Book a seat online, with carryout and delivery available too.

An expansive dining room at Randy’s
An expansive dining room at Randy’s
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Also Featured in:

3. Annie's Paramount Steak House

1609 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-0395
Visit Website

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse in Dupont Circle was one of five restaurants from around the country year to receive the 2019 James Beard’s “America’s Classics” award. It comes after more than 70 years of business as a family-owned steakhouse that’s also a landmark for D.C.’s LGBTQ community. Much of the menu, including its huge helping of fries and steaks, remains the same as it was decades ago. On a popular restaurant strip on 17th Street NW, Annie’s has one of the most impressive sidewalk patios in the city. Open for all-day dining, with carryout and delivery info is available on its site.

Also Featured in:

4. St. Anselm

1250 5th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
Visit Website

This addition to the Union Market district from restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley stars an open kitchen grilling up a half-dozen different cuts of beef, including a flat iron steak cooked in a rich butter sauce and an ax handle ribeye that easily serves two. Order the salmon collar, bone-in skate wing, or Middleneck clams with piperade for dishes that steal the spotlight. The restaurant has expanded its outdoor seating during the pandemic; carryout and delivery info is on its site.

The soaring, chic interior at St. Anselm.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also Featured in:

5. The Palm Washington DC

1225 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 293-9091
Visit Website

The high-end steakhouse chain is one place to spot a politico or two while dining over red meat. Regular customers also have their cartoon caricatures pictured on the walls. This steakhouse has long been a favorite for administration and Capitol Hill types, and the go-to order is the prime double-cut New York strip, sliced table-side. Order carryout online here, or get delivery through third-party apps. Another area Palm sits at the foot of the Ritz-Carlton in Tysons.

A mural at the Palm’s D.C. location
A mural at the Palm’s D.C. location
The Palm/official

6. Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
Visit Website

Mega restaurateur Michael Mina’s classy and contemporary steakhouse within the Four Seasons hotel is known not only for its prime meats, but for its popular lounge (always get the burgers and the trio of fries) with carefully made cocktails and a pretty, stone-lined patio. A year ago, the D.C. stalwart got an added edge with the appointment of Hazel alum Robert Curtis as executive chef.

Also Featured in:

7. CUT by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 617-2424
Visit Website

This 2019 addition to Georgetown from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck hit some snags even outside of the pandemic, such as a fire that sidelined the restaurant not long after its debut. It’s now open for dine-in and takeout, though the latter seems to focus on prix fixe meal options such as a Peking duck dinner for two. Dishes from chef Andrew Skala here include Maryland blue crab fried rice, Japanese wagyu sirloin, and a tomahawk ribeye. Book a table online.

Also Featured in:

8. The Prime Rib

2020 K St NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 466-8811
Visit Website

The Prime Rib prides itself as an old-school steakhouse. The mood here is classic and swanky: There are dark leather booths, leopard print carpets, bow-tied servers, and a piano player at lunch and dinner. As the name implies, the number one order is the prime rib, which comes served wet and pink and takes up the entire plate. A lot of its appeal is on account of the atmosphere, but the place offers takeout now too.

9. RARE Steakhouse & Tavern

1595 I St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 800-9994
Visit Website

Rare comes to Washington by way of Wisconsin (hence the delicious fried cheese curds on the tavern menu). The dual restaurant reads as a casual tavern downstairs and a formal dining room up top. Some of the choicest cuts include the Delmonico steak and dry-aged New York strip; there’s also a charcuterie bar downstairs. Pick-up options are available.

Also Featured in:

10. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

One of the busiest restaurants in the city, Joe’s is a prime-time favorite for happy hours (at least, in non-pandemic times) followed by large-format steak dinners. Order up the filet Oscar, which comes with a filet mignon, Alaskan king crab, asparagus, and side of Béarnaise sauce. The restaurant is also open for takeout and delivery.

11. The Monocle Restaurant

107 D St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 546-4488
Visit Website

The highly civil, enduring Monocle has been slinging steaks and providing top-notch hospitality on the Hill since it opened in 1960 just a campaign button’s throw from the Senate office buildings. The walls inside the tidy, yellow circa-1885 townhouse display autographed 8x10s of famous folks, mostly politicians. Reportedly, the original owner once discovered Richard Nixon’s photo in the ladies restroom, tore it from the frame, and ripped it to shreds. Drink ice-cold martinis there along with all the steakhouse standards.

12. Guerra Steakhouse

1725 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
(571) 431-6726
Visit Website

This family-owned and operated steakhouse that opened in Arlington’s old Ben’s Chili Bowl space last summer is gaining notice for its delicious cuts of ribeye, New York strip, and (bacon-wrapped) filet in various preparations (blackened, “fuego” style, and peppercorn crusted). Its in-house specialty is a tomahawk for two, flambeed tableside in brandy with red wine herb butter and rosemary ($145). The steakhouse is named for owner Jackelin Barrera’s grandfather, Ermides Guerra, a Guatemalan immigrant who loved his steak.

13. Charlie Palmer Steak

101 Constitution Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 547-8100
Visit Website

This timeless stalwart of the D.C. steakhouse scene serves lavish dishes like a prime seafood platter with oysters, clams, shrimp, mussels, lobster, and crab legs; a 30-day prime dry-aged porterhouse for two; and twice-baked potatoes stuffed with bacon and truffles. The rooftop terrace overlooks the Capitol and top Republicans and Democrats are known to dine there regularly. Order pickup or delivery here.

lobster and other cold seafood
Charlie Palmer’s serves an enviable seafood tower.
Charlie Palmer/Facebook

Also Featured in:

14. The Grill

Read Review |
99 Market Square SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 916-5996
Visit Website

This new addition to the Southwest Waterfront came on the scene right before the pandemic, in February 2020. From the team behind nearby Mi Vida, the focus is on wood-fired cooking, and many menu items are offered simply grilled with a choice of sauces. A customizable martini menu includes an extensive selection of vodkas and gins. There’s patio seating, and pickup ordering is available here.

Bone-in steak with a pat of butter on top, and greens for garnish
A bone-in Tomahawk from The Grill.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also Featured in:

15. Oak Steakhouse Alexandria

901 N St Asaph St
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 840-3395
Visit Website

Old Town got the upscale steakhouse it had been missing with the arrival of Oak. A gamut of cuts await. Slather steaks with an array of sauces — soy black pepper butter is a fine choice — or seasonal truffles shaved table-side. Sides like Anson Mills white grits and house Parker House rolls show off the Charleston, South Carolina-based chain’s roots. Reserve a sleek burgundy seat in the dining room here, and Oak is also selling steaks for retail.

The shiny open kitchen sits in the back of Oak Steakhouse.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also Featured in:

16. Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse

MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino, 101 MGM National Ave
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 971-6060
Visit Website

Though playing poker at the MGM Casino during a pandemic may not sound like the most appealing idea, for those who go that route, a marquee dinner option is the steakhouse from chef brothers Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Luxe ingredients abound here, from seafood towers to King crab legs. There’s even a grilled cauliflower steak for non-meat eaters. Use MGM’s app to order grab-and-go food from various restaurants, including this one. There’s also a patio available. Following their departure from downtown’s Estuary, the casino steakhouse is the celebrity brothers’ only local project left.

The Voltaggio Brothers Steak House at MGM National Harbor.
The Voltaggio Brothers Steak House at MGM National Harbor.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Also Featured in:

