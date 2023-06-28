 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A decadent strawberry shortcake makes a seasonal appearance at Clyde’s this summer.
Clyde’s/Facebook

Where to Take Advantage of Strawberry Season Right Now in D.C.

Chefs showcase the juicy fruit on menus across town

by Kalina Newman and Tierney Plumb
A decadent strawberry shortcake makes a seasonal appearance at Clyde’s this summer.
| Clyde’s/Facebook
by Kalina Newman and Tierney Plumb

Make your way to any one D.C.’s copious farmers markets this summer, and chances are stacks of fresh, seasonal strawberries will be one of the first things you see.

Unfortunately, the fruit will be out of season by the time August rolls around — which means now through July is the best time to find the freshest strawberry treats and drinks around the city.

Meanwhile, vertical farming startup Oishii brings its beloved berries to the D.C. market for the first time this summer. The ruby-red Koyo Berry, its luxe new Japanese varietal, features refreshingly sweet and slightly acidic flavors with a slightly firm texture. Starting Wednesday, June 28, find the coveted Koyo at the brand-new Walter Reed Whole Foods Market and in dishes at a few fancy D.C. restaurants. Minibar by José Andrés plans to highlight the Koyo during select summer events at the two-Michelin-starred tasting room.

Here are 11 spots to enjoy all sorts of strawberries right now.

Strawberry Lychee Rose Donut Rose Ave Bakery

Prepare to brave the line at Eater’s 2021 Bakery of The Year for a fresh strawberry lychee doughnut ($5). Get there early, as the bakery closes at 2 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 1 p.m. on the weekends.

2633 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Crudo with Spiced Strawberry Gazpacho at Nina May

The hyper-local Logan Circle restaurant’s colorful, spicy-sweet strawberry gazpacho can be ordered as part of its six-dish, $55-per-person tasting menu or a la carte for $19. The bright bowl features Carolina flounder crudo, pickled rhubarb, green strawberries, and African blue basil.

1337 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 518-3609
(202) 518-3609

Spring Rakamelo at ala

Wash down tapas at Ala with a Spring Rakamelo ($16), a seasonal cocktail (and national drink of Turkey) featuring Tekirdağ raki made of twice-distilled grapes, cucumber, mint, lemon, and strawberry.

1320 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
The Spring Rakamelo cocktail at ala.
Fun Food Group

Strawberry Shortcake at Clyde's (Multiple Locations)

The treasured local chain brings back its popular strawberry shortcake for summer ($9.99), featuring North Carolina strawberries, a homemade buttermilk biscuit, and whipped cream. The Carolina berries also make an appearance during weekend brunch atop French toast ($15.99).

3236 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-9180
(202) 333-9180

Strawberry Babka Muffins at Call Your Mother (Multiple Locations)

While chocolate babka muffins are offered year-round at Call Your Mother, this strawberry pull-apart pastry ($4.50) is only around for a short time. The delicious treat is made with strawberry jam wrapped in the deli’s babka dough and topped with a crunchy strawberry crumble. Alternatively, opt for a bagel smothered in fresh strawberry mint cream cheese.

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 773-0871
(202) 773-0871

Copy Link

Cool off with Dauphine’s Ponchatoula Strawberry Shandy ($14), a frozen cocktail from the New Orleans-themed restaurant comprised of Abita Strawberry Lager from Louisiana, Absolut vodka, organic strawberry puree, lemon juice, and freeze-dried strawberry. Think: a spiked, fluffier version of a childhood strawberry Slurpee.

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-3785
(202) 758-3785

Copy Link

The Basque newcomer from acclaimed D.C. chef Johnny Spero just introduced a summer-ready strawberry shaved ice dessert. The Japanese-influenced finale features strawberries cooked in strawberry vinegar, roasted ginger cream, and a fresh Oishii Koyo Berry topping. Only a few are available each night for $16.

250 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 155, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 506-3150
(202) 506-3150
Chef Johnny Spero works with Oishii’s newest berry this summer.
Oishii

Copy Link

Head over to breezy Bar Ivy in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood to try a gorgeous dessert that landed on the menu this spring. The fluffy, custardy cake with a hint of vanilla is covered with a fresh compote made of rhubarb and strawberries and a dusting of powdered sugar ($9).

3033 Wilson Blvd Suite 115R, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 544-8730
(703) 544-8730

Copy Link

Capitol Hill’s two-Michelin-starred showpiece plants La Tur cheese-stuffed Koyo berries across chef Aaron Silverman’s $345-per-person tasting menus this summer.

715 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 595-7375
(202) 595-7375
Oishii’s indoor vertical strawberry farm grows Kyoto berries.
Oishii

Copy Link

Head to an Ice Cream Jubilee for this limited-edition ice cream flavor. Described as “strawberry shortcake on a cone,” fresh strawberry ice cream is flecked with sizable chunks of tres leches cake.

4238 Wilson Blvd Level C, Arlington, VA 22203
(703) 566-2145
(703) 566-2145

Copy Link

Local soul food chain Milk & Honey debuted at the Wharf in May, just in time for strawberry season. Its kale and watermelon salad comes dotted with luscious strawberries ($15), and brunch classics like French toast and cheesecake pancakes also celebrate the summery fruit.

676 Maine Ave SW ste 710, Washington, DC 20024
(771) 202-5124
(771) 202-5124
The sizable kale salad features strawberries, watermelon, blueberry blue cheese, and a honey-truffle dressing.
Milk & Honey

Related Maps