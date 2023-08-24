 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

15 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.

18 Essential Restaurants in Charlottesville, Virginia

More in Washington DC See more maps
Kappo plates raw fish and wagyu on dishes made in Japan.
Kimberly Kong/Nom Digital

Terrific Tasting Menus to Try in D.C. Right Now

Fantastic prix fixe feasts ranging from affordable to excessive, and brand new to tried-and-true

by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Eater Staff
View as Map
Kappo plates raw fish and wagyu on dishes made in Japan.
| Kimberly Kong/Nom Digital
by Vinciane Ngomsi, Tierney Plumb, and Eater Staff

Despite their high price tags, tasting menus continue to have a home in D.C. The Michelin Guide has reinforced the splurge-worthy movement over the past few years, naming the Inn at Little Washington the region’s first three-star restaurant in 2019. A total of 24 area restaurants, from internationally-inspired kitchens like Cranes and El Cielo to modern American fixtures like Gravitas and Rose’s Luxury, currently hold coveted Michelin stars.

Tasting menus are as much about the experience as they are about the food. Sushi Nakazawa and Minibar give diners a front row view of the action, and Pineapple and Pearls encourages fancy attire for a lavish, gold-plated affair. All that to say, the city’s top tasting menus don’t come cheap — starting around $55 and soaring to $325 — often before drinks, taxes, or gratuities.

With restaurants still recovering from a difficult few years, menus and pricing are subject to change as chefs navigate supply and pricing challenges. This prix fixe list includes a mix of brand new options, big-ticketed Michelin meals, and less-expensive tasting menus to try.

And starting Monday, August 28, hundreds of local restaurants (including a few on this list) temporarily transform into affordable prix fixe places for RAMW’s Summer Restaurant Week, with multi-course lunches and brunches for $25 and dinner for $40 or $55.

Read More

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Copy Link

Chef Danny Lledó’s gastronomical menu earned him both a Michelin Star and AAA’s Five Diamond designation. The tasting menu is cooked within view of diners over an open, wood-burning flame or a smoker and ends with after-dinner delights in their elegant mezzanine lounge. The experience costs $265 per person with an option to add $220 for a standard wine pairing or $420 for Xiquet’s premium beverage service.

2404 Wisconsin Ave NW B, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 913-4671
(202) 913-4671

Also featured in:

Seven Reasons

Copy Link

Seven Reasons was Enrique Limardo’s first restaurant in D.C., and he has hopes that a tasting menu will help it join its West End sibling, Imperfecto, in earning a Michelin star. The four-course spread leans into Latin American cooking with plates like halibut tiradito with pineapple-lychee leche de tigre, black truffle-topped cauliflower gnocchi, and a sweet guava cheesecake. The experience starts at $160 before drinks and optional add-ons like fried fish or coffee-roasted short rib. It’s last call at its 14th Street NW location, with newly announced plans to relocate to CityCenter DC by early 2024.

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
(202) 417-8563

Also featured in:

Kappo DC

Copy Link

With just 21 seats, this polished Palisades newcomer is the spot to be for a more intimate tasting experience. The zen dining room showcases a parade of luxe Japanese wagyu and fish dishes alongside extensive sake, wine, and unique cocktail programs. Seatings are available by reservation only, and the eight-course meal runs $150 per person. The name “Kappo” refers to more casual-leaning restaurants in Japan that encourage a playful, dinner-party atmosphere and frequent interactions with the chef at work. 

4822 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 885-9086
(202) 885-9086

Nama Ko

Copy Link

James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Michael Schlow and executive chef Derek Watson just released a three-course menu featuring Akami tuna loin marinated with homemade yuzu ponzu paired with Sayuri nigori sake, Chu-Toro tuna with Tozal sake, and O-toro tuna served with preserved truffle and Joto Junmai sake. For something more luxurious, there’s also a 10-course special tasting menu at the omakase bar for $175, with an additional cost for beverage pairings.

1926 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 815-9203
(202) 815-9203

Also featured in:

BRESCA

Copy Link

Chef Ryan Ratino holds a trio of Michelin stars. One of those comes courtesy of his work at Bresca, a French-accented modern bistro that celebrates seasonality. The restaurant offers both a three- ($88) or four-course ($118) tasting menu along with a decadent chef’s tasting ($158). Choices for summer include bluefin tuna with avocado and tomato, Australian wagyu with eggplant and cocoa banana cake topped with chocolate mousse. The kitchen’s treasured duck press dish is an optional upcharge.

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Also featured in:

El Cielo

Copy Link

The Union Market district’s Michelin-rated Colombian marvel boasts a bar tasting menu featuring four cocktails filled with Latin spirits and fruits alongside snacks like crab empanadas, ceviche, tuna tartare, and yuca gnocchi. Exclusively served at its illuminated, seven-seat bar, the $155-per-person situation is a cool way to try a snapshot of the dining room’s prix fixe menu that sets back diners anywhere from $198 to $258.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 569-9855
(202) 569-9855

Also featured in:

Oyster Oyster

Copy Link

Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba is also a member of the D.C. Michelin-starred club, garnering attention for his sustainable and avant-garde, vegetarian-focused tasting menus. Fresh off a huge James Beard Award win for best chef in America, Rubba continues to spotlight hyper-seasonal veggies plucked from small farms. Expect plenty of plant-based surprises on his current “solstice season” multi-course menu. It runs $105, with wine pairings for $70 and a zero-proof option for $55.

1440 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba shows off a fresh batch of mushrooms
Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba shows off a fresh batch of mushrooms
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

The Mayflower Club

Copy Link

Along with a la carte, the flashy Dupont restaurant offers a three-course deal for $49 per person (and just $20 more for wine pairings). Mediterranean chef Alex Oradei’s summer garden menu includes a choice of starters (baked brie or blue crab fritters), mains (filet and shrimp or sea bass) and desserts like deconstructed tiramisu.

1223 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 271-1171
(202) 271-1171
Mayflower’s 6-ounce filet with garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes.
Mayflower

Also featured in:

Causa

Copy Link

Named for Peru’s iconic national dish, 22-seat Causa opened in Blagden Alley last August with an ambitious, prix fixe-only format that aims to capture the bounty of the South American country in one sitting. From Thursdays to Saturdays, Peruvian-born chef and co-owner Carlos Delgado sends out six-course dinner menus ($125) centered around seafood delicacies and ingredients from the high-altitude Andes Mountains. The fine-dining venture sits under its color-soaked, more casual counterpart Amazonia.

920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 629-3942
(202) 629-3942
Causa’s “tasting experience” lets diners add on whole fish, meat, and seafood for the table, based on daily selections and preparations.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

The Dabney

Copy Link

Blagden Alley’s longtime Michelin-starred restaurant offers a la carte dining on a first come, first seat basis at the bar and canopied garden, as well as reservations for a three-course ($95) menu served at high-top tables. In the dining room, the six-course meal ($185) is an ode to the Mid-Atlantic region.

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 240-2660
(202) 240-2660

Also featured in:

Cranes

Copy Link

Chef Pepe Moncayo’s D.C. debut blends modern Japanese and Spanish cooking in a sleek setting that holds a Michelin star. His 10-course omakase menu runs $148 per person, not including the optional $75 beverage pairing (wine and sake, anyone?). Lunch features a shorter “executive” version, priced at $75 and $35 for beverages. Many dishes are available a la carte, too, like savory mushroom rice with shio kombu and scamorza cheese and octopus with edamame hummus.

724 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-4900
(202) 525-4900
The modern dining room at Cranes
The sleek dining room at Cranes overlooks an open kitchen framed in slate.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Love, Makoto

Copy Link

Chef Makoto Okuwa’s culinary love letter offers two impressive tasting menus, one for meat lovers and another for sushi enthusiasts. Beloved BBQ’s $85 omakase option promises starters and beef in the form of short ribs and a chuck roll. Dear Sushi’s menu starts at $75 for appetizers, hand rolls and a strawberry ichigo (read: stuffed mochi) for dessert. Add a sake pairing for $40.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 150, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 992-7730
(202) 992-7730

Tonari

Copy Link

Daikaya Group’s longtime pasty chef Mary Mendoza turns her upstairs pastry kitchen counter at Tonari into a “Hole in the Wall” desserts bar on weekends, serving five-course tastings of desserts and cocktails ($55) to seven guests at a time. Choose from three seatings on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 9:15 p.m.).

707 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 289-8900
(202) 289-8900

Also featured in:

The Duck & The Peach

Copy Link

New American cooking and seasonal, local ingredients are the vision at Capitol Hill’s relative newcomer The Duck & The Peach. Its chef’s tasting menu ($85) invites guests to choose a rotisserie item and let the kitchen do the rest. The a la carte menu includes dishes like scallop crudo, ratatouille, and a rotisserie half pekin duck. An optional $65 beverage pairing highlights woman-made wines.

300 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 431-1913
(202) 431-1913

Also featured in:

Little Pearl

Copy Link

Choose to partake in Little Pearl’s $105-per-diner tasting menu in their cozy private dining room, glass-enclosed conservatory, covered patio, or the bar. They offer a custom wine pairing to go alongside a seven-course meal that goes heavy on seasonal ingredients. A master sommelier offers two baller wine pairings ($85 or $150 per person).

Carriage House, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 618-1868
(202) 618-1868

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Shilling Canning Company

Copy Link

Reid Shilling’s Mid-Atlantic restaurant and raw bar with a wood-burning oven offers a seven-course chef’s tasting menu that changes weekly, featuring local products from fishermen in the Chesapeake and partner farms ($135 per person, $65 for wine pairings). Other prix fixe options include a three-course dinner ($65).

360 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 554-7474
(202) 554-7474
Shilling Canning Co. oven
Shilling Canning Co.’s glossy oven.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Xiquet by Danny Lledó

2404 Wisconsin Ave NW B, Washington, DC 20007

Chef Danny Lledó’s gastronomical menu earned him both a Michelin Star and AAA’s Five Diamond designation. The tasting menu is cooked within view of diners over an open, wood-burning flame or a smoker and ends with after-dinner delights in their elegant mezzanine lounge. The experience costs $265 per person with an option to add $220 for a standard wine pairing or $420 for Xiquet’s premium beverage service.

2404 Wisconsin Ave NW B, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 913-4671
(202) 913-4671

Seven Reasons

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Seven Reasons was Enrique Limardo’s first restaurant in D.C., and he has hopes that a tasting menu will help it join its West End sibling, Imperfecto, in earning a Michelin star. The four-course spread leans into Latin American cooking with plates like halibut tiradito with pineapple-lychee leche de tigre, black truffle-topped cauliflower gnocchi, and a sweet guava cheesecake. The experience starts at $160 before drinks and optional add-ons like fried fish or coffee-roasted short rib. It’s last call at its 14th Street NW location, with newly announced plans to relocate to CityCenter DC by early 2024.

2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 417-8563
(202) 417-8563

Kappo DC

4822 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007

With just 21 seats, this polished Palisades newcomer is the spot to be for a more intimate tasting experience. The zen dining room showcases a parade of luxe Japanese wagyu and fish dishes alongside extensive sake, wine, and unique cocktail programs. Seatings are available by reservation only, and the eight-course meal runs $150 per person. The name “Kappo” refers to more casual-leaning restaurants in Japan that encourage a playful, dinner-party atmosphere and frequent interactions with the chef at work. 

4822 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 885-9086
(202) 885-9086

Nama Ko

1926 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Michael Schlow and executive chef Derek Watson just released a three-course menu featuring Akami tuna loin marinated with homemade yuzu ponzu paired with Sayuri nigori sake, Chu-Toro tuna with Tozal sake, and O-toro tuna served with preserved truffle and Joto Junmai sake. For something more luxurious, there’s also a 10-course special tasting menu at the omakase bar for $175, with an additional cost for beverage pairings.

1926 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 815-9203
(202) 815-9203

BRESCA

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Chef Ryan Ratino holds a trio of Michelin stars. One of those comes courtesy of his work at Bresca, a French-accented modern bistro that celebrates seasonality. The restaurant offers both a three- ($88) or four-course ($118) tasting menu along with a decadent chef’s tasting ($158). Choices for summer include bluefin tuna with avocado and tomato, Australian wagyu with eggplant and cocoa banana cake topped with chocolate mousse. The kitchen’s treasured duck press dish is an optional upcharge.

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

El Cielo

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The Union Market district’s Michelin-rated Colombian marvel boasts a bar tasting menu featuring four cocktails filled with Latin spirits and fruits alongside snacks like crab empanadas, ceviche, tuna tartare, and yuca gnocchi. Exclusively served at its illuminated, seven-seat bar, the $155-per-person situation is a cool way to try a snapshot of the dining room’s prix fixe menu that sets back diners anywhere from $198 to $258.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 569-9855
(202) 569-9855

Oyster Oyster

1440 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba is also a member of the D.C. Michelin-starred club, garnering attention for his sustainable and avant-garde, vegetarian-focused tasting menus. Fresh off a huge James Beard Award win for best chef in America, Rubba continues to spotlight hyper-seasonal veggies plucked from small farms. Expect plenty of plant-based surprises on his current “solstice season” multi-course menu. It runs $105, with wine pairings for $70 and a zero-proof option for $55.

1440 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba shows off a fresh batch of mushrooms
Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba shows off a fresh batch of mushrooms
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

The Mayflower Club

1223 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

Along with a la carte, the flashy Dupont restaurant offers a three-course deal for $49 per person (and just $20 more for wine pairings). Mediterranean chef Alex Oradei’s summer garden menu includes a choice of starters (baked brie or blue crab fritters), mains (filet and shrimp or sea bass) and desserts like deconstructed tiramisu.

1223 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 271-1171
(202) 271-1171
Mayflower’s 6-ounce filet with garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes.
Mayflower

Causa

920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

Named for Peru’s iconic national dish, 22-seat Causa opened in Blagden Alley last August with an ambitious, prix fixe-only format that aims to capture the bounty of the South American country in one sitting. From Thursdays to Saturdays, Peruvian-born chef and co-owner Carlos Delgado sends out six-course dinner menus ($125) centered around seafood delicacies and ingredients from the high-altitude Andes Mountains. The fine-dining venture sits under its color-soaked, more casual counterpart Amazonia.

920 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 629-3942
(202) 629-3942
Causa’s “tasting experience” lets diners add on whole fish, meat, and seafood for the table, based on daily selections and preparations.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

The Dabney

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

Blagden Alley’s longtime Michelin-starred restaurant offers a la carte dining on a first come, first seat basis at the bar and canopied garden, as well as reservations for a three-course ($95) menu served at high-top tables. In the dining room, the six-course meal ($185) is an ode to the Mid-Atlantic region.

122 Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 240-2660
(202) 240-2660

Cranes

724 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Chef Pepe Moncayo’s D.C. debut blends modern Japanese and Spanish cooking in a sleek setting that holds a Michelin star. His 10-course omakase menu runs $148 per person, not including the optional $75 beverage pairing (wine and sake, anyone?). Lunch features a shorter “executive” version, priced at $75 and $35 for beverages. Many dishes are available a la carte, too, like savory mushroom rice with shio kombu and scamorza cheese and octopus with edamame hummus.

724 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-4900
(202) 525-4900
The modern dining room at Cranes
The sleek dining room at Cranes overlooks an open kitchen framed in slate.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Love, Makoto

200 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 150, Washington, DC 20001

Chef Makoto Okuwa’s culinary love letter offers two impressive tasting menus, one for meat lovers and another for sushi enthusiasts. Beloved BBQ’s $85 omakase option promises starters and beef in the form of short ribs and a chuck roll. Dear Sushi’s menu starts at $75 for appetizers, hand rolls and a strawberry ichigo (read: stuffed mochi) for dessert. Add a sake pairing for $40.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 150, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 992-7730
(202) 992-7730

Tonari

707 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Daikaya Group’s longtime pasty chef Mary Mendoza turns her upstairs pastry kitchen counter at Tonari into a “Hole in the Wall” desserts bar on weekends, serving five-course tastings of desserts and cocktails ($55) to seven guests at a time. Choose from three seatings on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 9:15 p.m.).

707 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 289-8900
(202) 289-8900

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

New American cooking and seasonal, local ingredients are the vision at Capitol Hill’s relative newcomer The Duck & The Peach. Its chef’s tasting menu ($85) invites guests to choose a rotisserie item and let the kitchen do the rest. The a la carte menu includes dishes like scallop crudo, ratatouille, and a rotisserie half pekin duck. An optional $65 beverage pairing highlights woman-made wines.

300 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 431-1913
(202) 431-1913

Little Pearl

Carriage House, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003

Choose to partake in Little Pearl’s $105-per-diner tasting menu in their cozy private dining room, glass-enclosed conservatory, covered patio, or the bar. They offer a custom wine pairing to go alongside a seven-course meal that goes heavy on seasonal ingredients. A master sommelier offers two baller wine pairings ($85 or $150 per person).

Carriage House, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 618-1868
(202) 618-1868

Related Maps

Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Reid Shilling’s Mid-Atlantic restaurant and raw bar with a wood-burning oven offers a seven-course chef’s tasting menu that changes weekly, featuring local products from fishermen in the Chesapeake and partner farms ($135 per person, $65 for wine pairings). Other prix fixe options include a three-course dinner ($65).

360 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 554-7474
(202) 554-7474
Shilling Canning Co. oven
Shilling Canning Co.’s glossy oven.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Related Maps