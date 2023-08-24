Share All sharing options for: Terrific Tasting Menus to Try in D.C. Right Now

Despite their high price tags, tasting menus continue to have a home in D.C. The Michelin Guide has reinforced the splurge-worthy movement over the past few years, naming the Inn at Little Washington the region’s first three-star restaurant in 2019. A total of 24 area restaurants, from internationally-inspired kitchens like Cranes and El Cielo to modern American fixtures like Gravitas and Rose’s Luxury, currently hold coveted Michelin stars.

Tasting menus are as much about the experience as they are about the food. Sushi Nakazawa and Minibar give diners a front row view of the action, and Pineapple and Pearls encourages fancy attire for a lavish, gold-plated affair. All that to say, the city’s top tasting menus don’t come cheap — starting around $55 and soaring to $325 — often before drinks, taxes, or gratuities.

With restaurants still recovering from a difficult few years, menus and pricing are subject to change as chefs navigate supply and pricing challenges. This prix fixe list includes a mix of brand new options, big-ticketed Michelin meals, and less-expensive tasting menus to try.

And starting Monday, August 28, hundreds of local restaurants (including a few on this list) temporarily transform into affordable prix fixe places for RAMW’s Summer Restaurant Week, with multi-course lunches and brunches for $25 and dinner for $40 or $55.