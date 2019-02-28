15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.

Where to eat pad see ew, tom yum soup, larb, and more

Whether reliable neighborhood places like Thai Square, growing chains like Virginia’s Sisters Thai, or roving noodle pop-ups like Toh Roong, the D.C. area boasts a diverse selection of Thai establishments that show off the variety of dishes and traditions the Southeast Asian nation has to offer. While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.

Dupont standard-bearer Little Serow, which switched to takeout mode during the pandemic, is offline for now. The Northwest neighborhood got a Thai cuisine boost with the recent arrival of subterranean street foods spot Sura, and Virginia’s popular Thaiverse will open in the old Darlington House soon.

Here is a local selection of standout Thai restaurants, whether you’re looking for delivery, takeout, patio service, or a dine-in meal.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.