Suburban, walkable Vienna, Virginia, has an impressive variety of restaurants for its size. Vibes range from fine dining attractions to neighborhood stalwarts, with cuisines including Japanese, Mexican, Greek, British, and Thai fare. The restaurant has been a little in-flux since the pandemic (the neighborhood recently lost the Nepalese Momo House and fusion Red Galangal, while the fancy Clarity and delivery favorite Church St. Pizza are temporarily closed). Here are some of the area's highlights.
Where to Eat in Vienna, Virginia
Neighborhood favorites for generous gyro salads, Nepalese dumplings, saucy seafood fideua, and more
Anita's
Vienna has the original location of this mini-chain that specializes in New Mexico-style cooking, which means lots of dishes are bathed in red and green chile sauces. Don’t sleep on the sopapillas or the hearty breakfast options. Takeout info here.
Caboose Brewing Company & Tavern
The original location of this Virginia brewery is in Vienna, and it now has a large beer garden in the Mosaic District, too. It has ambitions beyond typical brewpub fare, with a farm-to-table slant (think rabbit cassoulet on the dinner menu). The Vienna location is particularly appealing to runners, walkers, and bikers given its spot near the W&OD trail. Takeout and delivery info here.
Pazzo Pomodoro - Vienna
Pazzo Pomodoro is a casual red-sauce joint where homemade pastas appear alongside pizzas with well-charred, chewy crusts, and classic veal piccata or sorrentino. The kitchen can occasionally use a heavier hand with the salt, but the old-school waiters are charming, and there’s a heated patio tent out front. Carryout here.
Sweet Ginger
Much of this menu, including high-quality sushi, leans Japanese, but Sweet Ginger takes a more fusion approach to its menu with Asian dishes like basil fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, and chicken with cashew nut.
Zenola Mediterranean Restaurant Vienna
This ambitious Mediterranean restaurant, which opened around the onset of the pandemic, offers an array of spreads, small plates, and hearty mains, many with Lebanese influences. The falafel is perfect, the eggplant spread is spiked with interesting touches like marcona almond, and the fancy shepherd’s pie and pomegranate and pine nut-enhanced lamb kibbeh are must-orders. The bar does a nice job with cocktails, including the martini riff the Zeitoun, and the rose-accented Mediterranean Breeze.
Amma Vegetarian Kitchen
Amma has longtime been a destination for vegetarian, South Indian fare, that’s built a devoted following for its dosas. Dishes like dahi vada (black lentil dumpling) and samosas lean traditional.
Vienna Inn
A divey neighborhood institution beloved for chili dogs and its convivial vibe, Vienna Inn has been around since 1960.
Bazin's on Church
Dishes like veal Milanese appear alongside a roast chicken breast flavored with red curry at this neighborhood spot that always feels bustling. Bazin’s spacious backyard patio was a draw to locals during the pandemic. In addition to its full menu, a selection of tacos is available Tuesday though Thursdays (Bazin’s Next Door is being used for private parties).
Blend 111
“Blend” is an appropriate moniker for this newer, Latin-leaning addition to the neighborhood, which incorporates influences from everywhere from Venezuela to Spain and France. Coffee and wine both get a lot of attention here, and the spacious backyard patio is particularly appealing. Look for dishes like a saucy fideua spiked with octopus and mussels, tiny arepitas, and a hay-smoked pork chop.
The Sandwich Shop
It’s hard to top this Vienna sandwich shop for sheer variety: chicken Parm heroes and Cuban sandwiches are listed next to banh mi and roast pork with broccoli rabe. Hot and cold sandwiches get equal billing, with Boar’s Head sandwich meat often figuring into the latter. The hearty meatball sub and spicy cheese curds are highlights. Takeout available here.
Maple Ave Restaurant
This tiny restaurant has changed formats and cuisines throughout its many years in Vienna. Since reopening, the cooking has been leaning European and the focus is on tasting menus — four courses for dinner at $55 and three courses at brunch for $28.
Plaka Grill
This quick-service Greek restaurant predated the fast-casual boom (though there is now a second location in Falls Church) and makes terrific gyros. Order one Plaka-style to get fries inside the sandwich. The menu’s sleeper hits range from hearty avgolemono soup to a classic Greek salad (add the Chicago-style gyro meat with lamb) that seems to always have fresh tomatoes, even in winter. Online ordering through toast.
Taco Bamba
Victor Albisu’s acclaimed taco joint started its rapid expansion out of Falls Church with this suburban location. Since then, it’s added a cocktail bar and grown the menu. Tostadas, loaded nachos, and hefty tortas appear alongside the healthy roster of tacos filled with everything from kabocha squash and pepitas to barbacoa (trendy birria is a recent addition). Online ordering here.
Sushi Yama (Yama Japanese Restaurant)
The extensive menu at this Vienna sushi standout includes generous servings of chirashi, well-executed rolls and nigiri, and a large mix of Japanese appetizers and entrees. Add at least one serving of their carefully-made gyoza to any order.
Hawk & Griffin
This newish British-style pub pays attention to both the drink and food side of the menus. British classics like bangers and mash and an excellent fish and chips dominate the latter (check out the pasties from neighborhood purveyor Pure Pasty Co. as well), while the former impressively has a menu of 20 or so different gin and tonic combinations, as well as several takes on Pimm’s Cup.
