Where to Eat in Vienna, Virginia

Suburban, walkable Vienna, Virginia, has an impressive variety of restaurants for its size. Vibes range from fine dining attractions to neighborhood stalwarts, with cuisines including Japanese, Mexican, Greek, British, and Thai fare. The restaurant has been a little in-flux since the pandemic (the neighborhood recently lost the Nepalese Momo House and fusion Red Galangal, while the fancy Clarity and delivery favorite Church St. Pizza are temporarily closed). Here are some of the area’s highlights.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.