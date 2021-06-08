 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A purple soup, likely borscht.
Soup from Maple Ave.
Maple Ave/Facebook

Where to Eat in Vienna, Virginia

Neighborhood favorites for generous gyro salads, Nepalese dumplings, saucy seafood fideua, and more

by Missy Frederick Updated
Soup from Maple Ave.
| Maple Ave/Facebook
by Missy Frederick Updated

Suburban, walkable Vienna, Virginia, has an impressive variety of restaurants for its size. Vibes range from fine dining attractions to neighborhood stalwarts, with cuisines including Japanese, Mexican, Greek, British, and Thai fare. The restaurant has been a little in-flux since the pandemic (the neighborhood recently lost the Nepalese Momo House and fusion Red Galangal, while the fancy Clarity and delivery favorite Church St. Pizza are temporarily closed). Here are some of the area’s highlights.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Anita's

Vienna has the original location of this mini-chain that specializes in New Mexico-style cooking, which means lots of dishes are bathed in red and green chile sauces. Don’t sleep on the sopapillas or the hearty breakfast options. Takeout info here.

521 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 255-1001
(703) 255-1001
The outside of Anita’s Mexican restaurant.
Anita’s.
Anita’s/Facebook

Caboose Brewing Company & Tavern

The original location of this Virginia brewery is in Vienna, and it now has a large beer garden in the Mosaic District, too. It has ambitions beyond typical brewpub fare, with a farm-to-table slant (think rabbit cassoulet on the dinner menu). The Vienna location is particularly appealing to runners, walkers, and bikers given its spot near the W&OD trail. Takeout and delivery info here.

520 Mill St NE, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 865-8580
(703) 865-8580
Tartare on a white plate with a quail egg on top.
A tartare dish from Caboose.
Caboose

Pazzo Pomodoro - Vienna

Pazzo Pomodoro is a casual red-sauce joint where homemade pastas appear alongside pizzas with well-charred, chewy crusts, and classic veal piccata or sorrentino. The kitchen can occasionally use a heavier hand with the salt, but the old-school waiters are charming, and there’s a heated patio tent out front. Carryout here.

118 Branch Rd SE, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 281-7777
(703) 281-7777
Pizza from Pazzo Pomodoro, topped with pepperoni, pepperonicini, and peppers. Garlic bread is blurry in the background.
Pizza from Pazzo Pomodoro.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Sweet Ginger

Much of this menu, including high-quality sushi, leans Japanese, but Sweet Ginger takes a more fusion approach to its menu with Asian dishes like basil fried rice, General Tso’s chicken, and chicken with cashew nut.

120 Branch Rd SE, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 319-3922
(703) 319-3922
A pile of noodles from Sweet Ginger.
A dish from Sweet Ginger.
Sweet Ginger

Zenola Mediterranean Restaurant Vienna

This ambitious Mediterranean restaurant, which opened around the onset of the pandemic, offers an array of spreads, small plates, and hearty mains, many with Lebanese influences. The falafel is perfect, the eggplant spread is spiked with interesting touches like marcona almond, and the fancy shepherd’s pie and pomegranate and pine nut-enhanced lamb kibbeh are must-orders. The bar does a nice job with cocktails, including the martini riff the Zeitoun, and the rose-accented Mediterranean Breeze.

132 Branch Rd SE, Vienna, VA 22180
(571) 407-5203
(571) 407-5203

Amma Vegetarian Kitchen

Amma has longtime been a destination for vegetarian, South Indian fare, that’s built a devoted following for its dosas. Dishes like dahi vada (black lentil dumpling) and samosas lean traditional.

344 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-5328
(703) 938-5328
The outdoor storefront of Amma Vegetarian Kitchen
Amma Vegetarian Kitchen
Amma Vegetarian Kitchen [Photo: Official site]

Vienna Inn

A divey neighborhood institution beloved for chili dogs and its convivial vibe, Vienna Inn has been around since 1960.

120 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-9548
(703) 938-9548
A chili dog with cheese whiz on top and a Budweiser bottle in the background/
Chili dog and a beer from Vienna Inn
Vienna Inn/ Facebook

Bazin's on Church

Dishes like veal Milanese appear alongside a roast chicken breast flavored with red curry at this neighborhood spot that always feels bustling. Bazin’s spacious backyard patio was a draw to locals during the pandemic. In addition to its full menu, a selection of tacos is available Tuesday though Thursdays (Bazin’s Next Door is being used for private parties).

111 Church St NW, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 255-7212
(703) 255-7212

Blend 111

“Blend” is an appropriate moniker for this newer, Latin-leaning addition to the neighborhood, which incorporates influences from everywhere from Venezuela to Spain and France. Coffee and wine both get a lot of attention here, and the spacious backyard patio is particularly appealing. Look for dishes like a saucy fideua spiked with octopus and mussels, tiny arepitas, and a hay-smoked pork chop.

111 Church St NW Suite 101, Vienna, VA 22180
(571) 363-3613
(571) 363-3613
Scallops with pineapple hot sauce, carrots, Aleppo pepper and winter citrus
Scallops with pineapple hot sauce from Blend 111
Deb Lindsey/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Sandwich Shop

It’s hard to top this Vienna sandwich shop for sheer variety: chicken Parm heroes and Cuban sandwiches are listed next to banh mi and roast pork with broccoli rabe. Hot and cold sandwiches get equal billing, with Boar’s Head sandwich meat often figuring into the latter. The hearty meatball sub and spicy cheese curds are highlights. Takeout available here.

132 Church St NW, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 865-5545
(703) 865-5545

Maple Ave Restaurant

This tiny restaurant has changed formats and cuisines throughout its many years in Vienna. Since reopening, the cooking has been leaning European and the focus is on tasting menus — four courses for dinner at $55 and three courses at brunch for $28.

147 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 319-2177
(703) 319-2177
A purple soup, likely borscht.
Soup from Maple Ave.
Maple Ave/Facebook

Plaka Grill

This quick-service Greek restaurant predated the fast-casual boom (though there is now a second location in Falls Church) and makes terrific gyros. Order one Plaka-style to get fries inside the sandwich. The menu’s sleeper hits range from hearty avgolemono soup to a classic Greek salad (add the Chicago-style gyro meat with lamb) that seems to always have fresh tomatoes, even in winter. Online ordering through toast.

110 Lawyers Rd NW, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 319-3131
(703) 319-3131
Two gyros with fries in the background.
A gyro from Plaka Grill.
Plaka Grill/Facebook

Taco Bamba

Victor Albisu’s acclaimed taco joint started its rapid expansion out of Falls Church with this suburban location. Since then, it’s added a cocktail bar and grown the menu. Tostadas, loaded nachos, and hefty tortas appear alongside the healthy roster of tacos filled with everything from kabocha squash and pepitas to barbacoa (trendy birria is a recent addition). Online ordering here.

164 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 436-6339
(703) 436-6339
Breakfast tostadas.
Breakfast options from Taco Bamba in Vienna.
Taco Bamba

Sushi Yama (Yama Japanese Restaurant)

The extensive menu at this Vienna sushi standout includes generous servings of chirashi, well-executed rolls and nigiri, and a large mix of Japanese appetizers and entrees. Add at least one serving of their carefully-made gyoza to any order.

328 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 242-7703
(703) 242-7703
About six pieces of salmon sushi, three fanned out in a rose-like pattern.
Salmon sashimi from Sushi Yama.
Sushi Yama/ Facebook

Copy Link

This newish British-style pub pays attention to both the drink and food side of the menus. British classics like bangers and mash and an excellent fish and chips dominate the latter (check out the pasties from neighborhood purveyor Pure Pasty Co. as well), while the former impressively has a menu of 20 or so different gin and tonic combinations, as well as several takes on Pimm’s Cup.

435 Maple Ave W, Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 261-6707
(703) 261-6707
Two sausages atop mashed potatoes flanked by peas and fried onions.
Bangers and mash at Hawk & Griffin.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

