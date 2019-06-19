 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A busy yellow-walled dining room.
Inside Rice Paper at Eden Center.
Rey Lopez for Eater DC

D.C.’s Essential Vietnamese Restaurants

Where to go for pho, banh mi, bun, and so much more

by Missy Frederick Updated
Inside Rice Paper at Eden Center.
| Rey Lopez for Eater DC
by Missy Frederick Updated

The D.C. area has a vibrant Vietnamese community that’s particularly concentrated in Falls Church, the Northern Virginia town that boasts its own Little Vietnam in the expansive Eden Center, which activists are pushing to preserve today. But top-notch pho, banh mi, and vermicelli dishes are also available everywhere from Silver Spring to parts of D.C. proper. These are the destination Vietnamese restaurants around D.C.

Mi La Cay

Maryland suburbanites visit this Vietnamese restaurant for marinated quail, bun bo hue (beef noodle soup,) and egg noodle dishes such as crispy Maryland chicken egg-noodle soup, which comes with a whole chicken on its own plate. Delivery available through GrubHub.

2409 University Blvd W, Wheaton, MD 20902
(301) 929-2822
(301) 929-2822

Little Vietnam

This upscale, newish addition to Petworth offers takes on classics like banh xeo and pho, but also has some interesting small plates, ranging from deep-fried tofu to a shrimp ceviche riff bursting with Vietnamese flavors. Get the wings.

828 Upshur St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Shrimp with tomato and cilantro.
Ceviche from Little Vietnam.
Missy. Frederick/Eater DC

Pho 14 (Multiple Locations)

Pho 14 keeps D.C. residents fueled with pho, while also serving up Vietnamese crepes, bun bo hue (spicy noodle soup) and more. Takeout and delivery info here through its website.

1769 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 986-2288
(202) 986-2288

1914 by Kolben

This addition to the scene is inspired by Hanoi’s buzzy “train street”, and literally has a model of a train in the upstairs of the restaurant. Banh mi, grilled pork noodles, pho ga, and a brief selection of small plates make up the menu. Online ordering here.

1914 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(301) 244-9795
(301) 244-9795
A train inside a restaurant with a vibrant printed carpet underneath.
1914’s interior, which includes a fake train.
1941 by Kolben

Doi Moi

This trendy 14th street fixture has gone through a few iterations, but current chef Wade Hoo Fatt is really leaning into Vietnamese street fare. Think beef jerky, five spice frites, a riff on shaky beef, banh mi, banh bo buns, and more. Brunch brings a few more innovations like a pandan honeycomb cake and coconut beignets, plus plenty of savory traditional dishes. Order online here.

1800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 733-5131
(202) 733-5131

Simply Banh Mi

Not everyone can make it all the way out to Virginia for a banh mi sandwich. This Georgetown shop takes a build-an-entree approach to sandwiches, rice bowls, noodle bowls, and salad bowls. It also serves pho. The restaurant no longer offers dine-in; takeout and delivery through the website, and food can be picked up in the basement. Hours can be sporadic, so call first before ordering.

1624 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-5726
(202) 333-5726

Pho 75 (Multiple locations)

The area’s most well-regarded pho shop is no-frills: Don’t expect fawning service or even appetizers like spring rolls here. Just fill up on the expertly balanced soup, available with several different cuts of beef, and the strong Vietnamese coffee. Call the restaurant directly for takeout. Cash only.

1721 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209
(703) 525-7355
(703) 525-7355
A bowl of pho with added meatball.
Pho from Pho 75.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Four Sisters Grill

The iconic full-service restaurant of the same name is sadly no more, but Four Sisters’ fast-casual outpost still lives on in Arlington — and is home to some of the city’s best crispy spring rolls. A sibling snack bar also sits in Ashburn.

3035 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-9020
(703) 243-9020

Nhu Lan Sandwich Shop

An Eden Center destination for banh mi sandwiches stuffed with Vietnamese meatballs, sour pork, pate, and so much more.

6763 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 532-9009
(703) 532-9009

Nha Trang Restaurant

Another Eden Center gem (hidden in the Saigon East section of the mall area), this restaurant’s specialities range from nem nuong cuon ninh hoa (barbecue pork rolls) to mi quang, a turmeric-spiked soup with pork and shrimp. Dishes like bun, rice paper rolls stuffed with fried scallion sticks, and congee shine at this homey restaurant, too.

6757 Wilson Blvd #7, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 534-1657
(703) 534-1657
A bowl of soup with meats, scallions, shrimp, and peanuts.
Mi Quang from Nha Trang.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Rice Paper

Rice Paper’s prodigious menu has pages and pages of Vietnamese dishes. Make sure to save room for crispy lemongrass tofu or any of the broken rice dishes. Hot pot is a favorite of the crowds here. Online ordering (pickup only) here.

6775 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 538-3888
(703) 538-3888

Huong Viet Restaurant

Huong Viet has been a standout restaurant in Falls Church’s Eden Center for decades. Here, dishes like crab fried rice, ban xeo (crepes) and grilled rice vermicelli are treated with care. The lemongrass pork chops are a highlight here. For something lighter, go with the sweet and sour pineapple and tamarind soup.

6785 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 538-7110
(703) 538-7110
A big pile of fried rice accented with grab meat and whole shrimp.
Crab fried rice from Huong Viet.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Thanh Son Tofu

It’s easy to walk by the long lines inside this Eden Center cafe and wonder what all the fuss is about. Customers are waiting in line for homemade tofu, including deep fried versions in flavors such as lemongrass. Desserts, bubble tea, and even tofu pudding are all served carryout buffet-style. Online ordering here.

6793 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 534-1202
(703) 534-1202
The storefront, with red lettering and a red awning.
The outside storefront of Thanh Son Tofu.
Eden Center

Hai Duong Restaurant Eden Center

A family-friendly Eden Center standout, Hai Duong excels at clay pot rice, shaking beef, and more. Don’t skip the ban xeo crepes with shrimp. Contact the restaurant for takeout.

6795 Wilson Blvd #7, Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 538-5289
(703) 538-5289
Four plates of Vietnamese dishes, including a dip with shrimp chips, summer rolls, and spring rolls.
Food from Hai Duong.
Hai Duong

Banh Mi DC Sandwich

This takeout counter in a Falls Church strip mall sets the standard for banh mi sandwiches in the area, particularly on account of their homemade bread and comprehensive list of fillings. Online ordering here.

3103 Graham Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 205-9300
(703) 205-9300
The green awning storefront outside Banh Mi DC Sandwich.
Banh Mi DC Sandwich
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Brothers Bistro

This new addition to Springfield boasts a huge menu of dishes, whether it be elaborate fried rice combinations or many items cooked in a clay pot. Classic dishes get an oomph from special touches (the crispy spring rolls are spiked with plump shrimp and crab meat) and plating isn’t an afterthought, as every dish comes to the table looking photogenic. Wash everything down with a salty plum soda.

6306 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA 22150
(202) 957-6666
(202) 957-6666
Fried rice with an egg on top, sausage on the side, and beef atop watercress on the side.
A fried rice dish from Bros. Bistro.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

Related Maps