The D.C. area has a vibrant Vietnamese community that's particularly concentrated in Falls Church, the Northern Virginia town that boasts its own Little Vietnam in the expansive Eden Center, which activists are pushing to preserve today. But top-notch pho, banh mi, and vermicelli dishes are also available everywhere from Silver Spring to parts of D.C. proper. These are the destination Vietnamese restaurants around D.C.
D.C.’s Essential Vietnamese Restaurants
Where to go for pho, banh mi, bun, and so much more
Mi La Cay
Maryland suburbanites visit this Vietnamese restaurant for marinated quail, bun bo hue (beef noodle soup,) and egg noodle dishes such as crispy Maryland chicken egg-noodle soup, which comes with a whole chicken on its own plate. Delivery available through GrubHub.
Little Vietnam
This upscale, newish addition to Petworth offers takes on classics like banh xeo and pho, but also has some interesting small plates, ranging from deep-fried tofu to a shrimp ceviche riff bursting with Vietnamese flavors. Get the wings.
Pho 14 (Multiple Locations)
Pho 14 keeps D.C. residents fueled with pho, while also serving up Vietnamese crepes, bun bo hue (spicy noodle soup) and more. Takeout and delivery info here through its website.
1914 by Kolben
This addition to the scene is inspired by Hanoi’s buzzy “train street”, and literally has a model of a train in the upstairs of the restaurant. Banh mi, grilled pork noodles, pho ga, and a brief selection of small plates make up the menu. Online ordering here.
Doi Moi
This trendy 14th street fixture has gone through a few iterations, but current chef Wade Hoo Fatt is really leaning into Vietnamese street fare. Think beef jerky, five spice frites, a riff on shaky beef, banh mi, banh bo buns, and more. Brunch brings a few more innovations like a pandan honeycomb cake and coconut beignets, plus plenty of savory traditional dishes. Order online here.
Simply Banh Mi
Not everyone can make it all the way out to Virginia for a banh mi sandwich. This Georgetown shop takes a build-an-entree approach to sandwiches, rice bowls, noodle bowls, and salad bowls. It also serves pho. The restaurant no longer offers dine-in; takeout and delivery through the website, and food can be picked up in the basement. Hours can be sporadic, so call first before ordering.
Pho 75 (Multiple locations)
The area’s most well-regarded pho shop is no-frills: Don’t expect fawning service or even appetizers like spring rolls here. Just fill up on the expertly balanced soup, available with several different cuts of beef, and the strong Vietnamese coffee. Call the restaurant directly for takeout. Cash only.
Four Sisters Grill
The iconic full-service restaurant of the same name is sadly no more, but Four Sisters’ fast-casual outpost still lives on in Arlington — and is home to some of the city’s best crispy spring rolls. A sibling snack bar also sits in Ashburn.
Nhu Lan Sandwich Shop
An Eden Center destination for banh mi sandwiches stuffed with Vietnamese meatballs, sour pork, pate, and so much more.
Nha Trang Restaurant
Another Eden Center gem (hidden in the Saigon East section of the mall area), this restaurant’s specialities range from nem nuong cuon ninh hoa (barbecue pork rolls) to mi quang, a turmeric-spiked soup with pork and shrimp. Dishes like bun, rice paper rolls stuffed with fried scallion sticks, and congee shine at this homey restaurant, too.
Rice Paper
Rice Paper’s prodigious menu has pages and pages of Vietnamese dishes. Make sure to save room for crispy lemongrass tofu or any of the broken rice dishes. Hot pot is a favorite of the crowds here. Online ordering (pickup only) here.
Huong Viet Restaurant
Huong Viet has been a standout restaurant in Falls Church’s Eden Center for decades. Here, dishes like crab fried rice, ban xeo (crepes) and grilled rice vermicelli are treated with care. The lemongrass pork chops are a highlight here. For something lighter, go with the sweet and sour pineapple and tamarind soup.
Thanh Son Tofu
It’s easy to walk by the long lines inside this Eden Center cafe and wonder what all the fuss is about. Customers are waiting in line for homemade tofu, including deep fried versions in flavors such as lemongrass. Desserts, bubble tea, and even tofu pudding are all served carryout buffet-style. Online ordering here.
Hai Duong Restaurant Eden Center
A family-friendly Eden Center standout, Hai Duong excels at clay pot rice, shaking beef, and more. Don’t skip the ban xeo crepes with shrimp. Contact the restaurant for takeout.
Banh Mi DC Sandwich
This takeout counter in a Falls Church strip mall sets the standard for banh mi sandwiches in the area, particularly on account of their homemade bread and comprehensive list of fillings. Online ordering here.
Brothers Bistro
This new addition to Springfield boasts a huge menu of dishes, whether it be elaborate fried rice combinations or many items cooked in a clay pot. Classic dishes get an oomph from special touches (the crispy spring rolls are spiked with plump shrimp and crab meat) and plating isn’t an afterthought, as every dish comes to the table looking photogenic. Wash everything down with a salty plum soda.