There's something about the combination of blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and creamy dressing that gets diners coming back to the wedge salad again and again. Many steakhouse menus in D.C. include the classic, but wedge salads can also be found at other restaurants trying to capitalize on the nostalgia. Here are some of the best versions in D.C.
Where to Order a Wedge Salad in D.C.
It’s a classic for a reason
1. Hunter's Head Tavern
Upperville, VA 20184
Take a drive out to the countryside and get treated to one of the best wedge salads in the greater D.C. region. High quality bacon, thick blue cheese dressing (buttermilk and Thousand Island are other options) and a generous smattering of hardboiled egg top this salad ($13).
2. Buck's Fishing & Camping
Washington, DC 20008
The wedge salad at Buck’s tops crisp iceberg lettuce with Point Reyes blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and horseradish dressing.
3. Emmy Squared Pizza (Multiple locations)
Washington, DC 20001
This relatively new addition to D.C. is known for its Detroit-style pizza, but it also has fun with its wedge salad. Described as a huge hot chicken wedge, the $18 salad combines the Nashville favorite with Alabama white sauce, chopped pickles, bleu cheese, olives, tomato and ranch dressing (it’s a $3 charge to add bacon).
4. Annie's Paramount Steak House
Washington, DC 20009
The $8.95 wedge at this James Beard American Classic has iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, crumbled Gorgonzola, tomato, and bacon.
5. St. Anselm
Washington, DC 20002
The “baby iceberg” salad at St. Anselm is Marjorie Meek-Bradley’s spin on the wedge, topped with bacon, blue cheese and chopped egg ($15).
6. Bourbon Steak
Washington, DC 20007
“The wedge” at Bourbon Steak is topped with blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, and buttermilk dressing, and recently became available on the lounge menu as well.
7. Yardbird Table & Bar
Washington, DC 20001
Mt. Vernon Triangle’s year-old fried chicken import out of Miami serves a massive wedge salad for lunch and dinner ($18). A halved head of iceberg lettuce balances a bright medley of charred corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and chunks of cured bacon. A silky, homemade buttermilk ranch dressing leans on the lighter side. —Tierney Plumb
8. Rare Steakhouse
Washington, DC 20005
This Midwestern transplant has a $16 wedge with smoked bacon, gorgonzola dolce cheese, and sungold tomato.
9. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Washington, DC 20005
Another classic steakhouse version is Joe’s BLT wedge ($15.95), which combines pork belly, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, blue cheese and a vinaigrette dressing.
10. Scarlet Oak Restaurant & Bar
Washington, DC 20003
This affordable wedge ($10) has homemade bacon bits and a smoked gorgonzola dressing; it’s a new addition to their menu.
11. Hatoba by Daikaya
Washington, DC 20003
A ramen shop probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when it comes to where to find a wedge salad. But the $14 version here features bacon, bleu cheese, beefsteak tomato, red onion, and “big island” dressing. The restaurant recently reopened after a refresh.
12. Nighthawk Pizza
Arlington, VA 22202
The “fully loaded” wedge on this new addition to Arlington is $12, and topped with the more unusual choice of green goddess dressing.
13. Mike's American
Springfield, VA 22150
One of the more affordable wedge salads out there ($8) has the basics covered with tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese. The salad is also available at some other Great American Restaurant locations.