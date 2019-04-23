 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A compact wedge salad topped with bacon and tomato on a blue countertop.
The wedge salad from Bourbon Steak
Bourbon Steak [official photo]

Where to Order a Wedge Salad in D.C.

It’s a classic for a reason

by Missy Frederick Updated
The wedge salad from Bourbon Steak
| Bourbon Steak [official photo]
by Missy Frederick Updated

There’s something about the combination of blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and creamy dressing that gets diners coming back to the wedge salad again and again. Many steakhouse menus in D.C. include the classic, but wedge salads can also be found at other restaurants trying to capitalize on the nostalgia. Here are some of the best versions in D.C.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Hunter's Head Tavern

9048 John S Mosby Hwy
Upperville, VA 20184
(540) 592-9020
(540) 592-9020
Take a drive out to the countryside and get treated to one of the best wedge salads in the greater D.C. region. High quality bacon, thick blue cheese dressing (buttermilk and Thousand Island are other options) and a generous smattering of hardboiled egg top this salad ($13).

An iceberg wedge topped with dressing, bacon, and slivered egg.
Wedge salad from Hunter’s Head tavern.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

2. Buck's Fishing & Camping

5031 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 364-0777
(202) 364-0777
The wedge salad at Buck’s tops crisp iceberg lettuce with Point Reyes blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and horseradish dressing.

3. Emmy Squared Pizza (Multiple locations)

1924 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 921-3669
(202) 921-3669
This relatively new addition to D.C. is known for its Detroit-style pizza, but it also has fun with its wedge salad. Described as a huge hot chicken wedge, the $18 salad combines the Nashville favorite with Alabama white sauce, chopped pickles, bleu cheese, olives, tomato and ranch dressing (it’s a $3 charge to add bacon).

A wedge salad topped with big pieces of Nashville hot chicken.
The huge hot chicken wedge from Emmy Squared.
Emmy Squared/Facebook

4. Annie's Paramount Steak House

1609 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-0395
(202) 232-0395
The $8.95 wedge at this James Beard American Classic has iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, crumbled Gorgonzola, tomato, and bacon.

5. St. Anselm

1250 5th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
(202) 864-2199
The “baby iceberg” salad at St. Anselm is Marjorie Meek-Bradley’s spin on the wedge, topped with bacon, blue cheese and chopped egg ($15).

Baby iceberg salad from St. Anselm
St. Anselm [official photo]

6. Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026
“The wedge” at Bourbon Steak is topped with blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, onion, and buttermilk dressing, and recently became available on the lounge menu as well.

A compact wedge salad topped with bacon and tomato on a blue countertop.
Bourbon Steak’s wedge salad.
Bourbon Steak

7. Yardbird Table & Bar

901 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 333-2450
(202) 333-2450
Mt. Vernon Triangle’s year-old fried chicken import out of Miami serves a massive wedge salad for lunch and dinner ($18). A halved head of iceberg lettuce balances a bright medley of charred corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and chunks of cured bacon. A silky, homemade buttermilk ranch dressing leans on the lighter side. —Tierney Plumb

A colorful wedge salad on a marble table
A bird’s-eye view of Yardbird’s generous wedge salad
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

8. Rare Steakhouse

1595 I St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 800-9994
(202) 800-9994
This Midwestern transplant has a $16 wedge with smoked bacon, gorgonzola dolce cheese, and sungold tomato.

9. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140
Another classic steakhouse version is Joe’s BLT wedge ($15.95), which combines pork belly, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, blue cheese and a vinaigrette dressing.

10. Scarlet Oak Restaurant & Bar

909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 780-0140
(202) 780-0140
This affordable wedge ($10) has homemade bacon bits and a smoked gorgonzola dressing; it’s a new addition to their menu.

11. Hatoba by Daikaya

300 Tingey St SE #170
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 488-4800
(202) 488-4800
A ramen shop probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind when it comes to where to find a wedge salad. But the $14 version here features bacon, bleu cheese, beefsteak tomato, red onion, and “big island” dressing. The restaurant recently reopened after a refresh.

12. Nighthawk Pizza

1201 S Joyce St Suite C10
Arlington, VA 22202
(571) 416-8100
(571) 416-8100
The “fully loaded” wedge on this new addition to Arlington is $12, and topped with the more unusual choice of green goddess dressing.

A wedge salad on a white plate
The wedge salad at Nighthawk
Nighthawk

13. Mike's American

6210 Backlick Rd
Springfield, VA 22150
(703) 644-7100
(703) 644-7100
One of the more affordable wedge salads out there ($8) has the basics covered with tomatoes, bacon, and blue cheese. The salad is also available at some other Great American Restaurant locations.

Related Maps