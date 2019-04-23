Where to Order a Wedge Salad in D.C.

There’s something about the combination of blue cheese, iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, and creamy dressing that gets diners coming back to the wedge salad again and again. Many steakhouse menus in D.C. include the classic, but wedge salads can also be found at other restaurants trying to capitalize on the nostalgia. Here are some of the best versions in D.C.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.