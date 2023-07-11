Share All sharing options for: Where to Ring in Bastille Day 2023 Around D.C.

Celebrate France’s national holiday with a brand-new Champagne bar, tasting menus, an Emily in Paris pop-up, and more

The D.C. dining scene is experiencing a French restaurant revolution as of late, so it should come as no surprise this year’s assortment of Bastille Day festivities seems bigger and better than ever.

Widely celebrated worldwide, Bastille Day commemorates the start of the French Revolution with the storming of the Bastille in Paris on July 14, 1789.

With local establishments marking the holiday with complimentary Champagne pours, prix fixe dinners fit for Francophiles, bar carts filled with St.-Germain and Moët & Chandon, and themed fetes featuring mimes, caricaturists, and prizes for the best Parisian look, there’s no shortage of ways to honor the annual ode to France on and around Friday, July 14.