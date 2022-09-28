 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

These D.C. Restaurants Crush Dessert

The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

D.C.’s Best Oyster Happy Hours

More in Washington DC See more maps
Oktoberfest 2015
Scenes from Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest Around D.C.

Raise at stein and bite into a big pretzel at a themed event around town

by Tierney Plumb Updated
View as Map
Scenes from Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
| Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images
by Tierney Plumb Updated

It’s full-blown stein and schnitzel season around D.C. The annual, weeks-long ode to Germany’s Oktoberfest calls for bratwurst, crisp pints, polka dancing, live music, and an excuse to bust out lederhosen.

Most of the Oktoberfest festivities in the U.S. start this weekend and run through early October (the actual celebration in Munich ends on Tuesday, October 3). This year, local restaurants, breweries, and beer gardens get into the spirit with themed menus, Bavarian brunches, specials on amber-hued beer and sausage, stein-hoisting competitions, best-dressed prizes, and more.

Some Oktoberfest events last for just a day or a few weekends, while other places keep the party going into October.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Frederick Oktoberfest

Copy Link

Frederick’s annual Oktoberfest festival takes over the Frederick Fairgrounds with pours of Spaten Oktoberfest, German wines, and local beers from Brewer’s Alley and Smoketown, joined by brats, strudel, pretzels, and schnitzel. The two-day event to benefit local nonprofits runs Friday, September 29 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $12 to enter.

797 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701

The Comus Inn

Copy Link

From Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24, Hofbräu München takes over the Comus Inn for five scenic days of Oktoberfest fun at the foot of Sugarloaf Mountain. Look for German food; a Hofbräu bar pouring plenty of its Oktoberfestbier, Märzen, Hefe Weizen lines; and a fully decorated Hofbräu Biergarten hosting German folk ensembles on the stage, along with awards for the best-dressed lederhosen and drindl, stein hoisting, keg races, and hot dog eating contests, with a weekend bounce house for kids. Attendees can take home an authentic Oktoberfest stein from Hofbräu, which sends hundreds of the glasses to the five-acre Montgomery County venue every year. Admission is free on Wednesday and Thursday and $10 Friday to Sunday (or $5 for kids).

23900 Old Hundred Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842
(301) 349-2015
(301) 349-2015
The Comus Inn gets hundreds of Hofbräu steins from the Munich brewery every year.
The Comus Inn

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Copy Link

Maryland’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest over three back-to-back weekends starting Saturday, September 23. Look for five limited-time Oktoberfest beers, live music under a Munich beer tent, stein-holding contests, German food specials, VIP tasting experiences, and limited-edition merch. Pro tip: Leave the car at home and consider taking the Marc train from Union Station to its Baltimore County stop in Halethorpe.

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227
(443) 575-6893
(443) 575-6893
Tented celebrations for Oktoberfest at Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Also featured in:

Rocktobierfest

Copy Link

Rockville Town Center brings back “Rocktobierfest” on Saturday, September 30, with beer, food, and Bavarian, rock, and pop music across two stages. Buy beer from a number of local breweries like 7 Locks, Crooked Crab, Denizens, and Landmade, to name a few. An artisan area is also available for guests to browse and shop. The annual event draws upwards of 5,000 people to the town center (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

111 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

Zinnia

Copy Link

Located on the grounds of the historic Mrs. K’s Tollhouse, Silver Spring’s Zinnia celebrates its 2nd annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23, with free-flowing beers, German fare for purchase, lawn games, a take-home stein, and more. Choose from two sessions — noon to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — for $45 (or $50 at the door).

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 704-6653
(301) 704-6653

Also featured in:

Middleburg Oktoberfest

Copy Link

Oktoberfest takes over the Virginia town of Middleburg for its third year on Saturday, September 16. The first keg — delivered via a wagon pulled by Belgian horses from Whitestone Farm — will be tapped by Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton and Old Ox Brewery president Chris Burns. The streets will also come to life with two biergartens, local bands, singers, a stein-holding contest, art fair, moon bounce, car show, musical chairs, and other Oktoberfest games. Traditional Oktoberfest food from King Street Oyster Bar, Market Salamander, and Little Austria joins beer from Old Ox Brewery and Lost Barrel Brewing, wine from Greenhill Vineyards, Cana Vineyards, 50 West Vineyards, and Boxwood Winery, and cider from Mt. Defiance. Oktoberfest (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) is free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

S Madison St & Federal St, Middleburg, VA 20117

The Boro Tysons

Copy Link

Tysons Corner’s luxury mixed-use development hosts an Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., complete with German fare from local food trucks and Oktoberfest, pumpkin, and weissbier-style brews poured at the Sandlot’s biergarten. There’s also a stein-holding competition to win retailer gift cards, a live polka band, and for the kids, glitter tattoos, face painting, and crafts. The first 150 people there will receive a custom beer mug. The local chapter of Alex’s Lemonade Stand will be on-site to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

8350 Broad St, Tysons, VA 22102
(833) 361-6101
(833) 361-6101
The Boro hosts an annual Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 23.
The Boro

Shipgarten

Copy Link

Tysons Corner’s boxy biergarten offers two days of Oktoberfest fun, starting with the “tapping of the keg” flown in from Germany on Saturday, September 16. Sample 50 beers from Germany, Belgium, Austria, and the U.S., with a family-friendly day tagged for Sunday, September 17 complete with Frozen and Spiderman showings.

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102
(703) 712-7481
(703) 712-7481

Also featured in:

Dacha Beer Garden

Copy Link

Dacha’s Oktoberfest celebration this year doubles as its 10-year anniversary festival, kicking off with a ceremonial keg tapping at noon. Dacha debuted in Shaw in September 2013 and has poured more than 3 million pints of beer since. Over at Dacha’s Navy Yard sibling, the party starts with a keg tapping at 2 p.m., followed by pretzel-eating and boot-holding contests and appearances from baseball’s beloved Racing Presidents, Dacha’s polka band A Jury of Your Beers, and German dance performances by Potomactaler. Along with live entertainment every weekend, Navy Yard hosts Nationals catcher Riley Adams on September 24 and Dogtoberfest on September 30.

1600 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 350-9888
(202) 350-9888
Shaw’s beer garden rolls out Bavarian specials like pork schnitzel, kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes), and golubtsi (beef-stuffed cabbage rolls).
Dacha Beer Garden

Also featured in:

9th Annual Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten

Copy Link

The annual Oktoberfest takeover at NoMa’s resident biergarten calls for German food, live bands, Bavarian games, DJs, themed parties, stein-holding contests, and prizes like $100 drink tabs and free cabana rentals. Look for Märzen-style beers from legendary Bavarian breweries Spaten Franziskaner and Weihenstephan. Sport your best lederhosen and dirndl for the chance to win on-the-spot prizes. Best-dressed pooches also win prizes during its Sunday “yappy hour” (noon to 3 p.m.). Month-long Oktoberfest festivities kick off with a tapping of the keg ceremony on Friday, September 15 and run through Sunday, October 15.

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Also featured in:

Prost DC

Copy Link

It’s stein hoisting time at Mt. Vernon Triangle’s German beer hall on Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m. Prost’s month-long Oktoberfest celebration kicks off Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m. with the traditional tapping of a wooden keg, and the first 100 guests get a free beer. Other festivities include Pup-toberfests, a Paulaner Fest, and tastings of Austrian hard apple cider and aged German brandy. Read the full schedule of Oktoberfest happenings here.

919 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 290-2233
(202) 290-2233

Also featured in:

Cafe Berlin

Copy Link

For its 39th annual Oktoberfest on Capitol Hill, the German stalwart hosts a pig roast on Saturday, September 23 and Saturday, October 7 (noon to 3 p.m.). For $83.45, customers get a portion of spanferkel (suckling pig) with sides, apfelstrudel, and a liter of beer. Cafe Berlin also offers a Sunday Bavarian brunch (September 17, October 1 and 15) with German folk music, German drafts, and beer cocktails. Reserve a table here

322 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-7656
(202) 543-7656

Also featured in:

The Melting Pot (multiple locations)

Copy Link

The cheesy chain brings back its three-course “Oktober FondueFest” menu (September 25 to October 26) featuring Bavarian beer cheese fondue and dippers, a salad, and chocolate fondue. Add Sam Adams Octoberfest, themed cocktails, or a glass of German wine.

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-4490
(703) 243-4490
The new Oktober FondueFest menu at the Melting Pot.
The Melting Pot

Oktoberfest at the Wharf

Copy Link

Don you dirndl or lederhosen starting Friday, September 15, and head to the Southwest Waterfront all weekend for German fare, stein-hoisting contests, and Sam Adams Octoberfest pours at participating bars at the Wharf (Boardwalk Bar & ArcadeBrighton SW1Canopy CentralCantina BambinaEasy CompanyH-Bar at Hyatt HouseKaliwaKirwans On The WharfLucky BunsWhiskey Charlie and Rappahannock Oyster Bar). The 11th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash is set for Saturday, September 16. View the full Oktoberfest lineup here.

101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Bluejacket

Copy Link

The Navy Yard brewery transforms into a Bavarian beer hall for its 10th anniversary Oktoberfest bash on Saturday, September 16 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Swing through for 10 German-style pours to commemorate 10 years, including the annual release of Hill House, its Bavarian-style Fest Lager, and a sneak preview of Code Orange, its new Sticke Altbier brewed with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Available in Bluejacket one-liter steins while supplies last. The festivities include live music from the Edelweiss Band, a stein-holding competition, and German dishes parading from its kitchen (think beer brats, pretzels, pork schnitzel, and more). Free to attend, with all beer and food priced a la carte.

300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 524-4862
(202) 524-4862
Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Bluejacket celebrates 10 years in Navy Yard with an epic Oktoberfest bash.
Bluejacket

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Port City Brewing Company

Copy Link

The Alexandria brewery commemorates Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23 (noon to 6 p.m.) with a large outdoor celebration filled with German-style beers, live music, German food, and games. And it’s all about Fido on Saturday, October 7 for Dogtoberfest, a free festival starting at noon to honor furry friends with pet portraits, nail trimming, and pet-related vendors and organizations.

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
(703) 797-2739
(703) 797-2739
Port City Brewing Company

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Frederick Oktoberfest

797 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701

Frederick’s annual Oktoberfest festival takes over the Frederick Fairgrounds with pours of Spaten Oktoberfest, German wines, and local beers from Brewer’s Alley and Smoketown, joined by brats, strudel, pretzels, and schnitzel. The two-day event to benefit local nonprofits runs Friday, September 29 (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $12 to enter.

797 E Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701

The Comus Inn

23900 Old Hundred Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842

From Wednesday, September 20 to Sunday, September 24, Hofbräu München takes over the Comus Inn for five scenic days of Oktoberfest fun at the foot of Sugarloaf Mountain. Look for German food; a Hofbräu bar pouring plenty of its Oktoberfestbier, Märzen, Hefe Weizen lines; and a fully decorated Hofbräu Biergarten hosting German folk ensembles on the stage, along with awards for the best-dressed lederhosen and drindl, stein hoisting, keg races, and hot dog eating contests, with a weekend bounce house for kids. Attendees can take home an authentic Oktoberfest stein from Hofbräu, which sends hundreds of the glasses to the five-acre Montgomery County venue every year. Admission is free on Wednesday and Thursday and $10 Friday to Sunday (or $5 for kids).

23900 Old Hundred Rd, Dickerson, MD 20842
(301) 349-2015
(301) 349-2015
The Comus Inn gets hundreds of Hofbräu steins from the Munich brewery every year.
The Comus Inn

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227

Maryland’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest over three back-to-back weekends starting Saturday, September 23. Look for five limited-time Oktoberfest beers, live music under a Munich beer tent, stein-holding contests, German food specials, VIP tasting experiences, and limited-edition merch. Pro tip: Leave the car at home and consider taking the Marc train from Union Station to its Baltimore County stop in Halethorpe.

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227
(443) 575-6893
(443) 575-6893
Tented celebrations for Oktoberfest at Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Rocktobierfest

111 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

Rockville Town Center brings back “Rocktobierfest” on Saturday, September 30, with beer, food, and Bavarian, rock, and pop music across two stages. Buy beer from a number of local breweries like 7 Locks, Crooked Crab, Denizens, and Landmade, to name a few. An artisan area is also available for guests to browse and shop. The annual event draws upwards of 5,000 people to the town center (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

111 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

Zinnia

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Located on the grounds of the historic Mrs. K’s Tollhouse, Silver Spring’s Zinnia celebrates its 2nd annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23, with free-flowing beers, German fare for purchase, lawn games, a take-home stein, and more. Choose from two sessions — noon to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. — for $45 (or $50 at the door).

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 704-6653
(301) 704-6653

Middleburg Oktoberfest

S Madison St & Federal St, Middleburg, VA 20117

Oktoberfest takes over the Virginia town of Middleburg for its third year on Saturday, September 16. The first keg — delivered via a wagon pulled by Belgian horses from Whitestone Farm — will be tapped by Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton and Old Ox Brewery president Chris Burns. The streets will also come to life with two biergartens, local bands, singers, a stein-holding contest, art fair, moon bounce, car show, musical chairs, and other Oktoberfest games. Traditional Oktoberfest food from King Street Oyster Bar, Market Salamander, and Little Austria joins beer from Old Ox Brewery and Lost Barrel Brewing, wine from Greenhill Vineyards, Cana Vineyards, 50 West Vineyards, and Boxwood Winery, and cider from Mt. Defiance. Oktoberfest (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) is free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

S Madison St & Federal St, Middleburg, VA 20117

The Boro Tysons

8350 Broad St, Tysons, VA 22102

Tysons Corner’s luxury mixed-use development hosts an Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., complete with German fare from local food trucks and Oktoberfest, pumpkin, and weissbier-style brews poured at the Sandlot’s biergarten. There’s also a stein-holding competition to win retailer gift cards, a live polka band, and for the kids, glitter tattoos, face painting, and crafts. The first 150 people there will receive a custom beer mug. The local chapter of Alex’s Lemonade Stand will be on-site to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer.

8350 Broad St, Tysons, VA 22102
(833) 361-6101
(833) 361-6101
The Boro hosts an annual Oktoberfest party on Saturday, September 23.
The Boro

Shipgarten

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102

Tysons Corner’s boxy biergarten offers two days of Oktoberfest fun, starting with the “tapping of the keg” flown in from Germany on Saturday, September 16. Sample 50 beers from Germany, Belgium, Austria, and the U.S., with a family-friendly day tagged for Sunday, September 17 complete with Frozen and Spiderman showings.

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102
(703) 712-7481
(703) 712-7481

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Dacha’s Oktoberfest celebration this year doubles as its 10-year anniversary festival, kicking off with a ceremonial keg tapping at noon. Dacha debuted in Shaw in September 2013 and has poured more than 3 million pints of beer since. Over at Dacha’s Navy Yard sibling, the party starts with a keg tapping at 2 p.m., followed by pretzel-eating and boot-holding contests and appearances from baseball’s beloved Racing Presidents, Dacha’s polka band A Jury of Your Beers, and German dance performances by Potomactaler. Along with live entertainment every weekend, Navy Yard hosts Nationals catcher Riley Adams on September 24 and Dogtoberfest on September 30.

1600 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 350-9888
(202) 350-9888
Shaw’s beer garden rolls out Bavarian specials like pork schnitzel, kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes), and golubtsi (beef-stuffed cabbage rolls).
Dacha Beer Garden

9th Annual Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The annual Oktoberfest takeover at NoMa’s resident biergarten calls for German food, live bands, Bavarian games, DJs, themed parties, stein-holding contests, and prizes like $100 drink tabs and free cabana rentals. Look for Märzen-style beers from legendary Bavarian breweries Spaten Franziskaner and Weihenstephan. Sport your best lederhosen and dirndl for the chance to win on-the-spot prizes. Best-dressed pooches also win prizes during its Sunday “yappy hour” (noon to 3 p.m.). Month-long Oktoberfest festivities kick off with a tapping of the keg ceremony on Friday, September 15 and run through Sunday, October 15.

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Prost DC

919 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

It’s stein hoisting time at Mt. Vernon Triangle’s German beer hall on Thursday, September 21 at 7 p.m. Prost’s month-long Oktoberfest celebration kicks off Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m. with the traditional tapping of a wooden keg, and the first 100 guests get a free beer. Other festivities include Pup-toberfests, a Paulaner Fest, and tastings of Austrian hard apple cider and aged German brandy. Read the full schedule of Oktoberfest happenings here.

919 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 290-2233
(202) 290-2233

Cafe Berlin

322 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

For its 39th annual Oktoberfest on Capitol Hill, the German stalwart hosts a pig roast on Saturday, September 23 and Saturday, October 7 (noon to 3 p.m.). For $83.45, customers get a portion of spanferkel (suckling pig) with sides, apfelstrudel, and a liter of beer. Cafe Berlin also offers a Sunday Bavarian brunch (September 17, October 1 and 15) with German folk music, German drafts, and beer cocktails. Reserve a table here

322 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-7656
(202) 543-7656

The Melting Pot (multiple locations)

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

The cheesy chain brings back its three-course “Oktober FondueFest” menu (September 25 to October 26) featuring Bavarian beer cheese fondue and dippers, a salad, and chocolate fondue. Add Sam Adams Octoberfest, themed cocktails, or a glass of German wine.

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-4490
(703) 243-4490
The new Oktober FondueFest menu at the Melting Pot.
The Melting Pot

Oktoberfest at the Wharf

101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Don you dirndl or lederhosen starting Friday, September 15, and head to the Southwest Waterfront all weekend for German fare, stein-hoisting contests, and Sam Adams Octoberfest pours at participating bars at the Wharf (Boardwalk Bar & ArcadeBrighton SW1Canopy CentralCantina BambinaEasy CompanyH-Bar at Hyatt HouseKaliwaKirwans On The WharfLucky BunsWhiskey Charlie and Rappahannock Oyster Bar). The 11th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash is set for Saturday, September 16. View the full Oktoberfest lineup here.

101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Bluejacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Navy Yard brewery transforms into a Bavarian beer hall for its 10th anniversary Oktoberfest bash on Saturday, September 16 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Swing through for 10 German-style pours to commemorate 10 years, including the annual release of Hill House, its Bavarian-style Fest Lager, and a sneak preview of Code Orange, its new Sticke Altbier brewed with Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Available in Bluejacket one-liter steins while supplies last. The festivities include live music from the Edelweiss Band, a stein-holding competition, and German dishes parading from its kitchen (think beer brats, pretzels, pork schnitzel, and more). Free to attend, with all beer and food priced a la carte.

300 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 524-4862
(202) 524-4862
Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Bluejacket celebrates 10 years in Navy Yard with an epic Oktoberfest bash.
Bluejacket

Related Maps

Port City Brewing Company

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304

The Alexandria brewery commemorates Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 23 (noon to 6 p.m.) with a large outdoor celebration filled with German-style beers, live music, German food, and games. And it’s all about Fido on Saturday, October 7 for Dogtoberfest, a free festival starting at noon to honor furry friends with pet portraits, nail trimming, and pet-related vendors and organizations.

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
(703) 797-2739
(703) 797-2739
Port City Brewing Company

Related Maps