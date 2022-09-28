Share All sharing options for: Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest Around D.C.

Raise at stein and bite into a big pretzel at a themed event around town

It’s full-blown stein and schnitzel season around D.C. The annual, weeks-long ode to Germany’s Oktoberfest calls for bratwurst, crisp pints, polka dancing, live music, and an excuse to bust out lederhosen.

Most of the Oktoberfest festivities in the U.S. start in late September and run through early October (the actual celebration in Munich ends on Monday, October 3). This year, local restaurants, breweries, beer gardens, and hotels get into the spirit with outdoor grilling sessions, themed menus, Bavarian brunches, specials on amber-hued beer and sausage, stein-hoisting competitions, best-dressed prizes, and more.

Some Oktoberfest events last for just a day or a few weekends, while other places keep the party going well into October.

