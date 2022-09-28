 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Halethorpe’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery offers Oktoberfest food, beer, and festivities for the next two weekends.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest Around D.C.

Raise at stein and bite into a big pretzel at a themed event around town

by Tierney Plumb
Halethorpe’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery offers Oktoberfest food, beer, and festivities for the next two weekends.
| Guinness Open Gate Brewery
by Tierney Plumb

It’s full-blown stein and schnitzel season around D.C. The annual, weeks-long ode to Germany’s Oktoberfest calls for bratwurst, crisp pints, polka dancing, live music, and an excuse to bust out lederhosen.

Most of the Oktoberfest festivities in the U.S. start in late September and run through early October (the actual celebration in Munich ends on Monday, October 3). This year, local restaurants, breweries, beer gardens, and hotels get into the spirit with outdoor grilling sessions, themed menus, Bavarian brunches, specials on amber-hued beer and sausage, stein-hoisting competitions, best-dressed prizes, and more.

Some Oktoberfest events last for just a day or a few weekends, while other places keep the party going well into October.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Frederick City Breweries Oktoberfest

The First Annual Frederick City Breweries Oktoberfest is set for Saturday, October 8 from noon to 7 p.m. Two of the historic town’s top breweries, Olde Mother Brewing and Rockwell Brewery, pour out seasonal beer releases like pumpkin and harvest ales and a collaboration with Festbier Brew. The family-friendly event includes tunes from Prost! Rockville German Band, discounts on 20-ounce pours, and food truck offerings from Fifty/Fifty burgers, Roasthouse Pub, The Dog Wagon, and What’z Poppin Kettle Corn. Pre-sale tickets are $5 per person, and a $20 entrance option comes with a 20-ounce stein.

550 Highland St, Frederick, MD 21701

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s sprawling Maryland digs celebrates Oktoberfest with German eats, beer specials, and music from Sepp Walzer Fest Band, Edelweiss, and Alte Kumpel Band. Buy a stein and fill it up with Oktoberfest brews on tap or grab a limited-batch can release of Festbier, Schwarzbier, or Helles. Still have your stein from 2021 festivities? Bring it in for discounted refills. Oktoberfest at Guinness runs Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2; and Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9. Pro tip: Leave the car at home and consider taking the Marc train from Union Station to its Baltimore County stop in Halethorpe.

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227
(443) 575-6893
Tented celebrations for Oktoberfest at Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Shipgarten

Outfitted with 40-foot shipping containers, Tysons Corner’s boxy biergarten offers back-to-back weekends of Oktoberfest fun for adults, dogs, and kids. Meet reps from dozens of breweries, sample over 75 beers, wines, and ciders, and enjoy live music from different bands each week. Themed Saturday events include Wine, Cider and Bier Fest (October 1); Family Fest (October 8); International Beer Fest (October 15); Dogtober (October 22); and Bier-O-Ween (October 29).

7581 Colshire Dr, McLean, VA 22102
(703) 712-7481
Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

Now through Sunday, October 2, the Viceroy hotel’s chic new restaurant offers a three-course Oktoberfest dinner. Chef James Gee puts his stamp on German favorites like schnitzel, soft pretzels, and apple strudel. Augment the meal with local Oktoberfest brews (Union Craft’s Fest Beer, and Lost Rhino’s RhinO’fest Marzep Lager), and a beertail. Available from 5 p.m. until close; reservations are encouraged.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
Dovetail’s sleek interior.
Scott Suchman/Viceroy

Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown

The Fairmont’s classy Courtyard Bar flips into a barbecue biergarten for four Wednesdays starting October 5 (4 p.m. until 7 p.m.). An outdoor grill prepares a feast full of Bavarian sausages, smoked pork loin, and smoked boneless chicken thighs. Sides include warm potato salad, sauerkraut, cucumber corn salad, and pretzel twists, with apple strudel for dessert. Samuel Adams drafts are $9 each. Don your favorite lederhosen or come as you are; $25 per person and $12 for kids 12 and under.

2401 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 429-2400
8th Annual Oktoberfest at Wunder Garten

The Oktoberfest takeover at NoMa’s resident biergarten calls for German food, live bands, Bavarian games, DJs, themed parties, stein-holding contests, and prizes like $100 drink tabs and free cabana rentals. Look for Märzen-style beers from legendary Bavarian brewery Spaten Franziskaner and nearby Oktoberfest creations from Devils Backbone, Port City Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co., and Red Bear Brewing. Sport your best lederhosen and dirndl for the chance to win on-the-spot prizes. Best-dressed pooches also win prizes during its Sunday “yappy hour” (noon to 3 p.m.). Oktoberfest festivities run through Sunday, October 9.

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Prost DC

It’s stein hoisting time at Mt. Vernon Triangle’s German beer hall on Thursday, September 29. Germany’s centuries-old brewery Bitburger co-hosts the bicep-curling competition — which entails lifting multiple beers once — at 7:30 p.m. Free steins for participants, with a big prize for the winner.

919 5th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 290-2233
Assembly

The Rosslyn food hall hosts an Oktoberfest shindig on its scenic rooftop terrace on Wednesday, September 29 and Thursday, September 29 (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Enjoy live music by Edelweiss Band and Matze Music and beers from local breweries Aslin, Solace, Mustang Sally, and Port City. A special happy hour menu includes soft pretzels with beer cheese, potato pancakes with homemade apple sauce, German sausage sliders, cheddar potato pierogies, crispy chicharrones, crispy calamari, oysters, and more.

1700 N Moore St, Arlington, VA 22209
(571) 222-5425
Cafe Berlin

For its 38th annual Oktoberfest on Capitol Hill, the German stalwart hosts a pig roast on Saturday, October 8 (noon to 2 p.m.). For $55, customers get a portion of spanferkel (suckling pig) with sides, apfelstrudel, and a liter of beer. Cafe Berlin also offers a Sunday Bavarian brunch (October 2 and 16) with German folk music, German drafts, and beer cocktails (noon to 3 p.m.). Reserve a table here

322 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-7656
The Melting Pot

The cheesy chain introduces an inaugural “Oktober FondueFest” menu that works Samuel Adams Oktoberfest beer into its tableside fondue. Every Monday to Wednesday through Wednesday, October 26, the three-course meal ($45) features Bavarian beer cheese fondue and dippers, a salad, and chocolate fondue. Other area locations sit in Gaithersburg and Reston.

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-4490
The new Oktober FondueFest menu at the Melting Pot.
The Melting Pot

National Landing Oktoberfest

On Saturday, October 1 (noon to 4 p.m.), Arlington’s National Landing BID hosts an afternoon full of games, crisp German lagers, and music from the Alte Kumpel Band. Free to enter, with food, beers, and ciders available for purchase. Register ahead of time and get a complimentary stein (while supplies last). Carry the same stein to participating area restaurants (Crystal City Sports Pub, Freddie’s Beach Bar, Los Tios, Beauty Champagne & Sugar Boutique, and Portofino) for deals like $3.25 beer refills.

556 22nd St S, Arlington, VA 22202

Dogtoberfest at Port City Brewing Company

It’s all about Fido on Saturday, October 1 at this Alexandria brewery. The free outdoor festival (noon to 5 p.m.) celebrates furry friends with pet portraits, pup paintings, a bulldog kissing booth, agility course, and pet-related vendors and organizations. Food vendors include Haute Dogs & Fries (naturally), Pho Wheels, Daddy G’s Chips and Salsa, and Scuttlebutt Bakeshop. “Well-behaved, leashed” dogs only, please. Hosted in partnership with the Frolick Dogs and Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
(703) 797-2739
Port City Brewing Company

