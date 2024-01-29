Where to Dine Like a Celebrity in D.C.

Living in the nation’s capitol, it’s relatively common to run into a celebrity at a restaurant (or at least hear about it later online). Whether it’s a security-clad politician or sports pro doing an intimate dinner at Bourbon Steak, supergroups BTS and Coldplay breaking bread at RPM Italian, the restaurant-hopping Bidens putting the Red Hen’s rigatoni on the map, or U2 frontman and philanthropist Bono schmoozing at Seven Reasons, famous people are just like us in the sense that they, too, want to sample some of Washington’s best eats.

Since last spring, Eater’s spotted an evident spike in sightings at a range of D.C. restaurants and bars. And last week’s anticipated arrival of iconic French bistro Pastis — a Manhattan magnet for A-listers since 1999 — ups D.C.’s celebrity cache even more.

Scroll on for the latest places well-known personalities are patronizing, and what they’re ordering, to track if your tastes align. And for a running list of local establishments featured on Bravo’s current season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, go here.