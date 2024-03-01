Share All sharing options for: All the Cherry Blossom-Themed Menus to Look Forward to This Month

Nothing marks the start of spring in Washington, D.C. quite like the blooming of the cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin. A guaranteed showstopper every year, the National Park Service predicted that peak bloom will occur between March 23 to 26 of this year. While that window is tight, local eateries are starting the celebrations early and some are even prolonging activations until June.

Whether looking for a themed cocktail or a spring-forward meal, ahead are an abundance of options that properly commemorate a gift of friendship to the United States from Japan dating back to 1912.