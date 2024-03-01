 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Washington, DC’s Famous Cherry Blossom Trees Threatened By Climate Change And Rising Tides Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

All the Cherry Blossom-Themed Menus to Look Forward to This Month

The annual bloom brings floral-filled cocktails, themed tasting menus, and more to D.C. 

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Nothing marks the start of spring in Washington, D.C. quite like the blooming of the cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin. A guaranteed showstopper every year, the National Park Service predicted that peak bloom will occur between March 23 to 26 of this year. While that window is tight, local eateries are starting the celebrations early and some are even prolonging activations until June.

Whether looking for a themed cocktail or a spring-forward meal, ahead are an abundance of options that properly commemorate a gift of friendship to the United States from Japan dating back to 1912.

La Bise

Located just steps from the White House, La Bise will offer two Japanese-inspired cocktails and one mocktail in honor of this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival. Indulge in the La Bise Blossom ($15), which is made from a combination of vodka, vermouth, and lemon. Meanwhile, the Cherry Blossom G&T ($15) is comprised of gin, cherry blossom tea and tonic, A spirit-free option includes a Blossom Tea Ginger Limeade ($10), made with cherry blossom tea, ginger, lime, and soda.

800 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Blue Duck Tavern

Blue Duck Tavern will offer a cherry blossom-themed cocktail, appetizer, entree, and dessert during the festivities. The Tidal Basin ($20) is made from a mix of cherry-infused gin, Sakura cherry blossom vermouth, Luxardo liqueur, lemon juice and rose water, and will be available from March 26 to 30. Two dishes will also be available as specials from March 31 to April 6, and from April 7 to 14, a cherry blossom roll cake will join the dessert menu.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

Rasika West End

Rasika plans to welcome warmer weather with new weekend brunch offerings. Priced from $16 to $22, newcomers from executive chefs Vikram Sunderam and Rakesh Singh include akuri, Parsi-style scrambled eggs with toasted brioche; keema pav, chicken tikka Paratha, kolkatta egg biryani, and coconut jaggery pancake with cardamom and caramel. A cherry blossom mimosa cocktail ($16) will also be featured. Brunch specials will be introduced on March 3.

1190 New Hampshire Ave NW (at M St NW), Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 466-2500
(202) 466-2500

Modena

The stylish Italian hotspot will roll out blossom-influenced cocktails and one mocktail to commemorate the festivities. Priced from $13 to $17, cocktails include the Fiofiire de Ciglia, a cherry blossom spritz with vermouth, cherry liqueur, and Italian sparkling wine. The Sour Italian is a cherry whiskey sour made from cherry-infused Japanese whiskey, Italicus citrus liqueur, lime and egg whites topped with a cherry drizzle, and more.

1100 New York Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 216-9550
(202) 216-9550

Osteria Morini

Fulfill sweet cravings and dry palettes at Navy Yard’s resident Italian restaurant with torta di ciliegie ($13) featuring matcha cake, white chocolate yuzu cremeux, cherry mousse, and candied pistachios. A scoop of cherry blossom gelato runs for $4 or $10 for three. Finally, the cherry blossom bombolini is filled with cherry vanilla sauce and arrives with honey caramel sauce. To drink, go for the Rikugien Garden Negroni ($18): a refreshing blend of gin, Cocchi Americano, Maraschino liqueur, and Mancino vermouth or the Yozakura Old Fashioned ($16) — whiskey, Cherry Herring liqueur, Luxardo syrup, cherry bark, and vanilla bitters.

301 Water St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

Conrad Washington DC

Conrad in City Center boasts a number of themed activations. Chief concierge Jeffrey Morgan has curated a number of activities that include a one hour photography session with Ana Isabel; his-and-hers rose gold jewelry from David Yurman; a $1,000 gift card to use during a private shopping experience at Hugo Boss and Scanlan Theodore; dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant Estuary, and more. This is bookable from March 14 to April 30 and priced at $8,000 per night with a two-night minimum.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

The White House and Planet Word Immigrant Food spots are celebrating the occasion from March 21 until April 20. Japanese-born chef Ben Murray’s menu includes a new tuna poke ($17) made with strawberry ponzu, avocado, candied citrus, and pickled onion. To sip, the Coco Blossom mocktail ($8) is a tangy beverage made with blood orange juice, coconut water, coconut syrup, pineapple, lime, and honey. At its Planet Word locale only, the team serves a nutty and sweet iteration on a classic — an ube Manhattan cocktail ($16) made with whiskey, amaretto, Japanese plum vermouth, yuzu bitters, and ube extract.

925 13th Street Northwest, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

ilili

Beverage director Rachid Hdouche has created the perfect cocktail to sip while soaking up sights of sailboats and trees in bloom across the Potomac. The Sakura Zahr is made from shochu, pineapple juice, yuzu, cultivated sakuranbo cherries, and orange blossom cordial. 

100 District Sq SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Nama Ko

Beginning the first week in March, chef Derek Watson will showcase Sakura-smoked katsuo bonito sashimi ($22) with black garlic shio koji, kumquat kosho, house-aged ponzu with cara cara oranges, and Sakura blossoms foraged by Watson himself. Nama Ko will also be featuring a Sakura-smoked Old Fashioned. Made with Iwai Japanese whiskey and orange bitters, the drink is smoked tableside with cherry blossom wood.

1926 14th Street Northwest, DC 20009
(202) 815-9203
(202) 815-9203

Ciel Social Club

The chic lounge atop the AC Hotel is teaming up with Beam Suntory to transform the rooftop into a captivating blossom-scape starting March 7. The cocktail menu completes the decorations and includes the Pink Ibis (Knob Creek, gin, Sakura tea-infused Aperol, pineapple, and strawberry); the Coconut Coffee (coconut-infused Toki, coffee liqueur, orange, soda), and the Hibachi Manhattan (wagyu fat-washed Legent, averna, sweet vermouth, Laphroaig mist). Ciel’s blossom installations run all the way through mid-June.

601 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 831-4100
(202) 831-4100

Nobu

The off-menu cherry blossom at Nobu include a special cocktail and dessert in honor of the season. The strawberry and lychee panna cotta is available from March 11 until April 30 and is made of strawberry and lychee sorbet, cookie crumbs, fresh berries, grapefruit kanten, and strawberry juice. On the cocktail front, the Blossom Sour is available the entire month of March and made with Iwai Tradition Sakura, yuzu, bitters, and a rosé float.

2525 M St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565

Chang Chang

To celebrate the annual blooms, Chang Chang will have a special cherry blossom cocktail ($15) that features botanical gin, vanilla-infused vermouth, baiju, lemon, cherry syrup, and Sakura powder, along with Sakura-flavored mousse and raspberry sauce dessert ($12). Both specials will be available March 15 until April 14.

1200 19th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20036
(202) 570-0946
(202) 570-0946

Parlour Victoria

Atlas Restaurant Group’s Parlour Victoria is going for opulence with a four-course menu for $65 per diner. Guests will enjoy dishes with ingredients sourced from the Mid-Atlantic from five-time Food Network winner Brandon Sumblin. Look forward to red snapper crudo with sakura sake and cherry-smoked duck breast. End the feast with cherry shortcake from executive pastry chef Jacqueline Suter.

1011 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(771) 999-3900
(771) 999-3900

Never Looked Better

Blagden Alley’s underground drinking den is adorned with pink buds and offers specialty cocktails to match until May 1. Try the Maneater ($16), made with cherry blossom rice milk, white rum, and topped with a silk pink flower, or the 2 of Hearts ($16) made with Aperol, gin, syrup, and lemon juice topped with Sayuri nigori sake.

130 Blagden Aly NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

Centrolina

Indulge in a decadent cherry pasta and cherry blossom spritz at Centrolina by six-time James Beard nominee, chef Amy Brandwein. The chef’s cherry pasta ($26) is made with creme fraiche pappardelle, cherry, and garlic scape. Wash it down with the Cherry Shrub Spritz ($17) made with cherry shrub, prosecco, and vodka.

974 Palmer Aly NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 898-2426
(202) 898-2426

Residents Cafe & Bar

Experience the magic of the season with dinner under a magical canopy of pink cherry blossom branches on the heated patio. Residents’ new spring menu debuts March 12 and includes the Sakura Spritz and burrata dish featuring snap peas, marinated fennel, lemon vinaigrette, avocado mousse, and sourdough bread.

1306 18th St NW (btwn N St & Massachusetts Ave NW), Washington, D.C. 20036
(202) 796-5665
(202) 796-5665

Kusshi

Experience the art of sake tasting while trying a variety of memorable flavors. From floral to robust, this experience promises to boost one’s appreciation for the traditional Japanese spirit. As a fun incentive, Kusshi is offering complimentary mochi as a soft and chewy counterpart to sake.

11826 Trade St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(240) 770-0355
(240) 770-0355

Water Bar DC

Located on an open-air terrace perched atop a fountain wall in National Landing, Water Bar will be offering themed menu items in honor of the blooms across the Potomac. Highlights include the Cherry Gin Blossom cocktail with gin, lime, cherry and St Germaine, yellowtail crudo with blood orange, fennel, and bulls blood microgreens, and for dessert, an Amarena black cherry gelato from neighbor Dolci Gelati.

2822 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 568-5774
(202) 568-5774

Caboose Commons

In honor of the cherry blossoms, the brewers at Caboose Commons have developed a bourbon barrel-aged cherry Maibock lager that’s aged in a Smith Bowman barrel from Fredericksburg, Virginia with tart cherry puree. The beer offers notes of cranberry, almond, vanilla, and oak. It will be released on tap and for sale starting Friday, March 1 at both locations (Vienna and Fairfax) for $19.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans.

2918 Eskridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22031
(703) 663-8833
(703) 663-8833

Gerrard Street Kitchen

Gerrard Street Kitchen, located within the Darcy Hotel, has developed a can’t-miss culinary experience. After admiring the blossoms, taste the spring flavors through a selection of four expertly crafted cocktails ($18 each) and one mocktail. Then, dine on a three-course dinner ($59 per person) starting with an Asian ginger sesame salad, followed by orange blossom miso glazed sea bass paired with crispy rice, bok choy, and shitake mushrooms. Complete dinner with a decadent floating island adorned with orange blossom, crème anglaise, passion fruit puree, and toasted almonds.

1515 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 521-7171
(202) 521-7171

Quill

Rated as one of DC’s best cocktail bars, Quill in The Jefferson will be featuring the tastes of the season with two cocktails: In Full Bloom ($23) is made with Wheatley Vodka, Sayuri Nigori Sake, Lichi-Li, and grapefruit. The Time to Blossom ($23) features Roku gin, orgeat syrup, blueberry orange zest, and soda water.

1200 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300

Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

Available March 18 to April 14, cherry-themed brunch offerings at Dovetail include burrata with Southern ham, arugula, and cherry mostarda, poached eggs with duck confit hash, cherry gastrique, and for dessert, cherry cobbler. A three-course dinner ($49 per person) includes Southern fried tofu with braised collards, cheddar grits, walnut-cherry compote and hot honey “forbidden” rice pudding with sour cherry, vanilla, and cinnamon.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3150
(202) 742-3150

Le Diplomate

The iconic French mainstay on 14th Street NW has added the Mon Cherrie to its cocktail menu: a gin sour with Luxardo sour cherry gin, Pierre Ferrand yuzu dry curacao, citrus, and Maraschino. Enjoy it starting March 20.

1601 14th St NW (at Q St NW), Washington, D.C. 20009

Hotel Washington

Just steps from the White House and National Mall, Hotel Washington promises endless views of the cherry blossoms in full bloom. The historic venue will celebrate the festival with the following offerings: Three-course Japanese whiskey dinner at the rooftop restaurant, VUE, on March 22, a pressed flowers workshop on March 5, a wine tasting event in the lobby and silent disco in VUE, and plenty more.

515 15th Street Northwest, DC 20004
(202) 661-2400
(202) 661-2400

