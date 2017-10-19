Where to Eat and Drink in Chevy Chase

Neighboring Chevy Chase is home to a slew of restaurants tucked away in the rolling hills nestled between Silver Spring and Bethesda. Since Chevy Chase straddles the D.C. and Maryland border, residents will often specify whether they live in Chevy Chase Maryland or along the Washington side. No matter which they claim, there’s one general rule of thumb that everyone can agree on: A world of dining opportunities exists around every corner in Chevy Chase.

Along the main drag on Connecticut Avenue, a crop of new establishments are making a name for themselves next to longstanding neighborhood favorites. That includes DMV-wide bagel deli Call Your Mother, which recently opened in the old home of dearly missed Little Red Fox. And PF Chang’s in Chevy Chase will soon flip into The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place.

Whether diners are seeking casual pizzerias or creative culinary destinations, this area is sure to deliver a memorable going-out experience for just about any personality type.