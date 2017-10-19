 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

23 Essential Chinese Restaurants Around D.C.

Where to Spot Soft Shell Crabs Around D.C.

Where to Eat and Drink in Annapolis, Maryland

More in Washington DC See more maps
A colorful display of frozen gelato at the Italian Bar.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Eat and Drink in Chevy Chase

The revitalized neighborhood is home to sushi, spritzes, pizza, blue crabs, and more

by Mekita Rivas and Tierney Plumb Updated
1 comment / new
View as Map
A colorful display of frozen gelato at the Italian Bar.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Mekita Rivas and Tierney Plumb Updated
1 comment / new

Neighboring Chevy Chase is home to a slew of restaurants tucked away in the rolling hills nestled between Silver Spring and Bethesda. Since Chevy Chase straddles the D.C. and Maryland border, residents will often specify whether they live in Chevy Chase Maryland or along the Washington side. No matter which they claim, there’s one general rule of thumb that everyone can agree on: A world of dining opportunities exists around every corner in Chevy Chase.

Along the main drag on Connecticut Avenue, a crop of new establishments are making a name for themselves next to longstanding neighborhood favorites. That includes DMV-wide bagel deli Call Your Mother, which recently opened in the old home of dearly missed Little Red Fox. And PF Chang’s in Chevy Chase will soon flip into The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place.

Whether diners are seeking casual pizzerias or creative culinary destinations, this area is sure to deliver a memorable going-out experience for just about any personality type.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Manoli Canoli

Copy Link

Established in 2007, this family-run restaurant serves a mix of Greek and Italian dishes in a homey atmosphere. The large portions ensure that guests can sample a variety of items if they’re in a large group; the bruschetta, chicken kebabs, and moussaka are menu highlights. For dessert, choose from the house’s namesake cannoli, tiramisu, or baklava.

8540 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 951-1818
(301) 951-1818
Sizable shrimp at Manoli Canoli.
Manoli Canoli

Tavira Restaurant

Copy Link

Watergate alum Duarte Rebolo introduced the area to his Mediterranean-themed, white tablecloth restaurant more than 25 years ago. Fans of his native Portuguese cuisine are welcome to take advantage of a three-course tasting menu, featuring dishes such as braised pork shank, grilled Cornish hen, and flan.

8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 652-8684
(301) 652-8684
The main dining room at Tavira.
Tavira Restaurant/Facebook

La Ferme

Copy Link

This local charmer was once named “most romantic restaurant” by Bethesda Magazine and it’s easy to see why. Special touches include the country farmhouse decor, a large fireplace, and live piano music. Or sit outside on the covered patio, which makes for a lovely spot for those seeking a little peace and quiet.

7101 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 986-5255
(301) 986-5255
Fireside dining is part of the allure at La Ferme.
La Ferme/Facebook

Also featured in:

Olympia Cafe

Copy Link

This may be Chevy Chase’s answer to Central Perk from Friends. Tucked in the middle of a residential neighborhood, this unassuming eatery offers salads, wraps, and sandwiches. Locals routinely file in for breakfast and coffee, but the bulgogi combo is such a hit that people from neighboring Bethesda often zip over for lunch.

7021 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 652-2441
(301) 652-2441

Also featured in:

Jetties

Copy Link

With several locations across D.C., Jetties has become a solid deli known for its specialty sandwiches, soups, and salads. Seasonal offerings, such as the grilled ham & goat cheese sandwich and turkey apple salad, are regularly rotated into the menu. On the soup front, don’t miss out on the Maryland crab soup and New England clam chowder. The kids’ menu features one entree, two sides, and one drink for $9.95. Owner Bo Blair is bringing his Navy Yard Southern staple Due South to Chevy Chase later this year.

5632 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 364-2465
(202) 364-2465

Also featured in:

Little Beast Cafe & Bistro

Copy Link

With a mix of Detroit-style pizza and brick-oven pizza offerings, this charming restaurant is a must-visit for those seeking a delicious slice o’ pie. Consider the Motown — complete with a cheese blend, chile relish, pepperoni, caramelized onion, meatballs, roasted red pepper, banana peppers, and tomato sauce — or the Diavola, made with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, garlic confit, salami, pepperoni, and banana peppers. For refreshments, try the white sangria or one of the several fresh squeezed infused lemonades, like blueberry lavender or blood orange.

5600 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 741-4599
(202) 741-4599

Also featured in:

The Avenue

Copy Link

This neighborhood American tavern is known for its burger that swaps ketchup for a tangy house “Avenue” sauce. Angus beef patties — one or two — are topped all the traditional cheeseburger accoutrements (shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and American cheese). Its covered patio deck is also the seasonal spot to pick local crabs seasoned with its own Capital Crab spice. Owner Tim Walsh is gearing up to flip the block’s long-closed American City Diner into an all-outdoor, horse-themed hangout next spring.

5540 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 244-4567
(202) 244-4567

Also featured in:

Opal

Copy Link

Craving Coastal American fare? Then head to this intimate, 80-seat spot from the culinary duo behind Logan Circle favorite Nina May. Here, guests can enjoy an array of seafood-centric dishes, including wood fired oysters, baked American red snapper, and pan seared sea scallops. To satisfy a sweet tooth, cap off the meal with bittersweet chocolate mousse and an espresso martini infused with orange essence.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Also featured in:

Macon Bistro & Larder

Copy Link

Macon may have a tough time hanging onto its vintage butter plates and water jugs, but the restaurant has plenty of staying power in the neighborhood. While the restaurant is well known for its fresh biscuits, gourmet burgers, and regionally inspired offerings, the “larder” side supplies carry out-ready pickles, cookies, and pies.

5520 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 248-7807
(202) 248-7807
Customers dining on the patio at Macon Bistro & Larder.
Macon Bistro & Larder/Facebook

Also featured in:

Parthenon Restaurant

Copy Link

This go-to spot for meat-filled gyros, stuffed grape leaves, and spinach-packed spanakopita has been catering to Greek food enthusiasts for more than 35 years. It even picked up a celebrity admirer along the way: Its crab cakes were once rumored to be a favorite of Ben Olsen, former head coach of the D.C. United soccer team.

5510 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 966-7600
(202) 966-7600
Spanakopita at Parthenon.
Parthenon/Facebook

Blue 44 Restaurant and Bar

Copy Link

This casual eatery is one of Chevy Chase’s more family-friendly dining options. If the name sounds familiar, it may be from the national headlines it generated after a regular left a $2,000 tip on a $93 tab a few years back. Or perhaps it’s the Monday-only fried chicken deal that lures in folks from all over that rings a bell.

5507 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 362-2583
(202) 362-2583
A fried chicken dinner at Blue 44.
Blue 44/Facebook

Joy by Seven Reasons

Copy Link

This expansive, new-ish addition to the neighborhood (it opened in October 2022) delivers creative takes on so-called “modern Latin” cuisine that aim to showcase the culinary diversity of Latin America. Tequeños — Venezuelan white cheese stuffed in buttered dough and paired with a sweet-and-sour mango dipping sauce — and fresh ceviche are standout appetizers; be sure to sample the pasticho, a Venezuelan version of lasagna made with bolognese, cotto ham, mozzarella, and mint-basil pesto. Plus, there’s a separate kids menu and happy hour specials Monday through Friday.

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(202) 417-8968
(202) 417-8968
Neon signage of a smile drives the mood-lifting theme home. 
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

Also featured in:

The Hunter's Hound

Copy Link

For a classic Irish pub experience, swing by this Chevy Chase haunt where bar food staples like burgers, fish & chips, and beef & Guinness (tender beef chuck in a Guinness gravy) reign supreme. Order a basket of housemade soda bread, accompanied by Kerrygold butter, for the table and if so inclined, take a loaf home for $12. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, when draught beers are $6 and cocktails are $8.

5471 Wisconsin Ave suite a, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 969-8281
(301) 969-8281

Sushiko

Copy Link

This venerable Japanese restaurant, led by creative director Daisuke Utagawa and executive chef Piter Tjan, is a Chevy Chase standby. Seeking traditional hand rolls and sashimi? This place has plenty to explore on the regular menu, including a sweet and spicy roll, soft shell crab roll, and crunchy shrimp roll.

5455 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 961-1644
(301) 961-1644
Sashimi at Sushiko.
Sushiko/Facebook

Lia's

Copy Link

Fans of the D.C. mainstay Chef Geoff’s are likely familiar with Lia’s, considered to be the American-Italian sister restaurant to Chef Geoff’s. Guests can expect a relaxed environment complete with warm interior lighting, a cozy bar, and picturesque patio. The portions are generous and the housemade pastas — including spaghetti & meatballs and penne alla vodka — remain long-standing customer favorites. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring $8 peachy lychee sangria, $7 house wines, and $10 “supermugs” of select beers.

4435 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(240) 223-5427
(240) 223-5427

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Comet Ping Pong

Copy Link

The long-running, upper Northwest neighborhood pizza parlor has made a name for itself since 2006 with a pepperoni and jalapeno “hottie,” a mushroom and bacon “smoky,” and a clam-packed “Yalie.” The lemony chickpea salad has a following in its own right, and the house ranch is the perfect dip for pizza crusts. The parking lot back is outfitted with picnic tables, a bar, and fire pits , and the dining room operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 364-0404
(202) 364-0404

Also featured in:

Muchas Gracias

Copy Link

A former pop-up turned full-fledged outfit, this Northwest fave prides itself on fresh Mexican ingredients and epic taco platters for the whole family. Should tacos not fit the mood, there’s plenty more to try, from huevos rancheros and chilaquiles rojos for brunch to enchiladas with mole and whole branzino — broiled skin-on and served with rice/black bean puree and house-made corn tortillas — for dinner. But save room for dessert: The tres leches cake made with Mexican vanilla sponge cake and macerated blueberries doesn’t disappoint.

5029 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-5000
(202) 244-5000

Also featured in:

I’m Eddie Cano/The Italian Bar

Copy Link

The mod Italian-American restaurant, open since 2018, has established a devoted neighborhood following for its heaping plates of fried zucchini strings, affordable cacio e pepe, and steaks alla Fiorentina served in a chic, throwback setting surrounded by images of Vespas and Italian film stars like Sophia Loren. Last May, the owners added a slim, Roman-style cafe next-door called the Italian Bar where standing-only customers linger over wine, spritzes, espresso, and gelato.

5014 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 890-4995
(202) 890-4995
One draft line at the Italian Bar is dedicated to pouring Aperol spritzes.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Manoli Canoli

8540 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Established in 2007, this family-run restaurant serves a mix of Greek and Italian dishes in a homey atmosphere. The large portions ensure that guests can sample a variety of items if they’re in a large group; the bruschetta, chicken kebabs, and moussaka are menu highlights. For dessert, choose from the house’s namesake cannoli, tiramisu, or baklava.

8540 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 951-1818
(301) 951-1818
Sizable shrimp at Manoli Canoli.
Manoli Canoli

Tavira Restaurant

8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Watergate alum Duarte Rebolo introduced the area to his Mediterranean-themed, white tablecloth restaurant more than 25 years ago. Fans of his native Portuguese cuisine are welcome to take advantage of a three-course tasting menu, featuring dishes such as braised pork shank, grilled Cornish hen, and flan.

8401 Connecticut Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 652-8684
(301) 652-8684
The main dining room at Tavira.
Tavira Restaurant/Facebook

La Ferme

7101 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

This local charmer was once named “most romantic restaurant” by Bethesda Magazine and it’s easy to see why. Special touches include the country farmhouse decor, a large fireplace, and live piano music. Or sit outside on the covered patio, which makes for a lovely spot for those seeking a little peace and quiet.

7101 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 986-5255
(301) 986-5255
Fireside dining is part of the allure at La Ferme.
La Ferme/Facebook

Olympia Cafe

7021 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

This may be Chevy Chase’s answer to Central Perk from Friends. Tucked in the middle of a residential neighborhood, this unassuming eatery offers salads, wraps, and sandwiches. Locals routinely file in for breakfast and coffee, but the bulgogi combo is such a hit that people from neighboring Bethesda often zip over for lunch.

7021 Brookville Rd, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 652-2441
(301) 652-2441

Jetties

5632 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

With several locations across D.C., Jetties has become a solid deli known for its specialty sandwiches, soups, and salads. Seasonal offerings, such as the grilled ham & goat cheese sandwich and turkey apple salad, are regularly rotated into the menu. On the soup front, don’t miss out on the Maryland crab soup and New England clam chowder. The kids’ menu features one entree, two sides, and one drink for $9.95. Owner Bo Blair is bringing his Navy Yard Southern staple Due South to Chevy Chase later this year.

5632 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 364-2465
(202) 364-2465

Little Beast Cafe & Bistro

5600 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

With a mix of Detroit-style pizza and brick-oven pizza offerings, this charming restaurant is a must-visit for those seeking a delicious slice o’ pie. Consider the Motown — complete with a cheese blend, chile relish, pepperoni, caramelized onion, meatballs, roasted red pepper, banana peppers, and tomato sauce — or the Diavola, made with spicy tomato sauce, cheese, garlic confit, salami, pepperoni, and banana peppers. For refreshments, try the white sangria or one of the several fresh squeezed infused lemonades, like blueberry lavender or blood orange.

5600 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 741-4599
(202) 741-4599

The Avenue

5540 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

This neighborhood American tavern is known for its burger that swaps ketchup for a tangy house “Avenue” sauce. Angus beef patties — one or two — are topped all the traditional cheeseburger accoutrements (shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and American cheese). Its covered patio deck is also the seasonal spot to pick local crabs seasoned with its own Capital Crab spice. Owner Tim Walsh is gearing up to flip the block’s long-closed American City Diner into an all-outdoor, horse-themed hangout next spring.

5540 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 244-4567
(202) 244-4567

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Craving Coastal American fare? Then head to this intimate, 80-seat spot from the culinary duo behind Logan Circle favorite Nina May. Here, guests can enjoy an array of seafood-centric dishes, including wood fired oysters, baked American red snapper, and pan seared sea scallops. To satisfy a sweet tooth, cap off the meal with bittersweet chocolate mousse and an espresso martini infused with orange essence.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Macon Bistro & Larder

5520 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Macon may have a tough time hanging onto its vintage butter plates and water jugs, but the restaurant has plenty of staying power in the neighborhood. While the restaurant is well known for its fresh biscuits, gourmet burgers, and regionally inspired offerings, the “larder” side supplies carry out-ready pickles, cookies, and pies.

5520 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 248-7807
(202) 248-7807
Customers dining on the patio at Macon Bistro & Larder.
Macon Bistro & Larder/Facebook

Parthenon Restaurant

5510 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

This go-to spot for meat-filled gyros, stuffed grape leaves, and spinach-packed spanakopita has been catering to Greek food enthusiasts for more than 35 years. It even picked up a celebrity admirer along the way: Its crab cakes were once rumored to be a favorite of Ben Olsen, former head coach of the D.C. United soccer team.

5510 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 966-7600
(202) 966-7600
Spanakopita at Parthenon.
Parthenon/Facebook

Blue 44 Restaurant and Bar

5507 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

This casual eatery is one of Chevy Chase’s more family-friendly dining options. If the name sounds familiar, it may be from the national headlines it generated after a regular left a $2,000 tip on a $93 tab a few years back. Or perhaps it’s the Monday-only fried chicken deal that lures in folks from all over that rings a bell.

5507 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 362-2583
(202) 362-2583
A fried chicken dinner at Blue 44.
Blue 44/Facebook

Joy by Seven Reasons

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

This expansive, new-ish addition to the neighborhood (it opened in October 2022) delivers creative takes on so-called “modern Latin” cuisine that aim to showcase the culinary diversity of Latin America. Tequeños — Venezuelan white cheese stuffed in buttered dough and paired with a sweet-and-sour mango dipping sauce — and fresh ceviche are standout appetizers; be sure to sample the pasticho, a Venezuelan version of lasagna made with bolognese, cotto ham, mozzarella, and mint-basil pesto. Plus, there’s a separate kids menu and happy hour specials Monday through Friday.

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(202) 417-8968
(202) 417-8968
Neon signage of a smile drives the mood-lifting theme home. 
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

The Hunter's Hound

5471 Wisconsin Ave suite a, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

For a classic Irish pub experience, swing by this Chevy Chase haunt where bar food staples like burgers, fish & chips, and beef & Guinness (tender beef chuck in a Guinness gravy) reign supreme. Order a basket of housemade soda bread, accompanied by Kerrygold butter, for the table and if so inclined, take a loaf home for $12. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, when draught beers are $6 and cocktails are $8.

5471 Wisconsin Ave suite a, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 969-8281
(301) 969-8281

Sushiko

5455 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

This venerable Japanese restaurant, led by creative director Daisuke Utagawa and executive chef Piter Tjan, is a Chevy Chase standby. Seeking traditional hand rolls and sashimi? This place has plenty to explore on the regular menu, including a sweet and spicy roll, soft shell crab roll, and crunchy shrimp roll.

5455 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 961-1644
(301) 961-1644
Sashimi at Sushiko.
Sushiko/Facebook

Lia's

4435 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Fans of the D.C. mainstay Chef Geoff’s are likely familiar with Lia’s, considered to be the American-Italian sister restaurant to Chef Geoff’s. Guests can expect a relaxed environment complete with warm interior lighting, a cozy bar, and picturesque patio. The portions are generous and the housemade pastas — including spaghetti & meatballs and penne alla vodka — remain long-standing customer favorites. Happy hour is daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring $8 peachy lychee sangria, $7 house wines, and $10 “supermugs” of select beers.

4435 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(240) 223-5427
(240) 223-5427

Related Maps

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

The long-running, upper Northwest neighborhood pizza parlor has made a name for itself since 2006 with a pepperoni and jalapeno “hottie,” a mushroom and bacon “smoky,” and a clam-packed “Yalie.” The lemony chickpea salad has a following in its own right, and the house ranch is the perfect dip for pizza crusts. The parking lot back is outfitted with picnic tables, a bar, and fire pits , and the dining room operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 364-0404
(202) 364-0404

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

A former pop-up turned full-fledged outfit, this Northwest fave prides itself on fresh Mexican ingredients and epic taco platters for the whole family. Should tacos not fit the mood, there’s plenty more to try, from huevos rancheros and chilaquiles rojos for brunch to enchiladas with mole and whole branzino — broiled skin-on and served with rice/black bean puree and house-made corn tortillas — for dinner. But save room for dessert: The tres leches cake made with Mexican vanilla sponge cake and macerated blueberries doesn’t disappoint.

5029 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-5000
(202) 244-5000

I’m Eddie Cano/The Italian Bar

5014 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

The mod Italian-American restaurant, open since 2018, has established a devoted neighborhood following for its heaping plates of fried zucchini strings, affordable cacio e pepe, and steaks alla Fiorentina served in a chic, throwback setting surrounded by images of Vespas and Italian film stars like Sophia Loren. Last May, the owners added a slim, Roman-style cafe next-door called the Italian Bar where standing-only customers linger over wine, spritzes, espresso, and gelato.

5014 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 890-4995
(202) 890-4995
One draft line at the Italian Bar is dedicated to pouring Aperol spritzes.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Related Maps