Cocktails Are Coming in Hot, Just in Time for Winter in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Cocktails Are Coming in Hot, Just in Time for Winter in D.C.

Warm up with hot toddies, spiked ciders, mulled wines, and more

Cocktails Are Coming in Hot, Just in Time for Winter in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Cocktails Are Coming in Hot, Just in Time for Winter in D.C.

Today, Wednesday, December 21, marks the first day of winter. And with an exceptionally cold Christmas in store, this season could shape up to be doozy. Luckily, one way to battle bone-chilling temperatures is with a warm cocktail in tow.

Here’s where to find hot and boozy beverages as the most frigid months on the calendar move in.