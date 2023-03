Share All sharing options for: These D.C.-Area Restaurants Just Debuted Lunch

Break up the work day with a new midday meal

With more 9-to-5 workers continuing to return to the office, a crop of D.C. restaurants just unleashed or rebooted lunchtime menus to cater to comeback crowds.

Leave the boring brown-bagged lunch at home — or escape the remote grind — to feast on one of these new midday meals around town this spring.