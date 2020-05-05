15 Must-Try Indian Restaurants Around D.C.

Where to find posh plates that riff on regional cuisines, fast-casual bowls, and creamy curries

Much of India’s rich history can be observed through the lens of regional cuisine. Influenced by nine major religions, a range of geographic landscapes, trade routes, and colonization, there’s more to India than vindaloo and naan (although those dishes are undeniably popular for good reason). The D.C. area is a hub for Indian immigrants, with many choosing to share their memories and family recipes in professional kitchens.

From nationally lauded, modernized fine dining venues to fast-casual counters, here are over a dozen reliable destinations for Indian food around D.C.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.