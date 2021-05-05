Where to Eat Like the Bidens in D.C.

When it came to going out to Washington restaurants, the Obama and Trump administrations were a study in contrasts. D.C. restaurants waited breathlessly for a visit from Michelle (and sometimes Barack) Obama, especially since it usually would be followed by a boost in business; meanwhile, during his four years in office, the only restaurant visited by Trump was the one within his own hotel.

It seems safe to say the Biden administration’s restaurant attendance won’t create as much fervor as the Obamas, whose date night spot is L’Ardente as of late, but the President and First Lady have shown a willingness to dip their toes into the D.C. restaurant community. This map chronicles their official stops. Where will they head next? We have a few guesses.