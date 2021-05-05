 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
US-POLITICS-BIDEN
US President Joe Biden carries an ice cream cone as he leaves Jeni’s Ice Cream in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022.
Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Where to Eat Like the Bidens in D.C.

The President and First Lady are visiting Washington restaurants again

by Missy Frederick, Eater Staff, and Stephanie Carter Updated
US President Joe Biden carries an ice cream cone as he leaves Jeni’s Ice Cream in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2022.
| Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
by Missy Frederick, Eater Staff, and Stephanie Carter Updated

When it came to going out to Washington restaurants, the Obama and Trump administrations were a study in contrasts. D.C. restaurants waited breathlessly for a visit from Michelle (and sometimes Barack) Obama, especially since it usually would be followed by a boost in business; meanwhile, during his four years in office, the only restaurant visited by Trump was the one within his own hotel.

It seems safe to say the Biden administration’s restaurant attendance won’t create as much fervor as the Obamas, whose date night spot is L’Ardente as of late, but the President and First Lady have shown a willingness to dip their toes into the D.C. restaurant community. This map chronicles their official stops. Where will they head next? We have a few guesses.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

The question was never which ice cream shop President Joe Biden would first visit in D.C. The question was when Biden would make his way over to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. In fact, it was nearly a year-to-the-day from when the Columbus Monthly published Jeni’s and Joe Biden: A Love Story that Biden stopped in to the Barracks Row outpost of the Ohio-based chain for a scoop of chocolate with peanut butter flecks and a scoop of blackout chocolate cake in a waffle cone. Biden’s relationship with the ice cream company’s James Beard Award-winning founder Jeni Britton Bauer goes back at least to 2012. In 2016, the then-vice president even visited Jeni’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio to hold a press conference about wages.

1925 14th St NW B, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 621-8625
(202) 621-8625

Le Diplomate

First Lady Jill Biden was spotted dining on lobster risotto alongside two dinnertime guests on Tuesday, November 15. It not her first visit to the ever-busy French brasserie from restaurateur Stephen Starr, which has a longstanding reputation for catering to VIPs. On Memorial Day 2021, the Bidens met Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff for lunch. Harris and Emhoff returned in the fall for a leisurely Sunday meal.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Taqueria Las Gemelas

On Cinco de Mayo 2021, Las Gemelas co-owner Josh Phillips got to hear directly from the V.P. that Las Gemelas is the first restaurant in America to receive a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant. Biden also ordered four tacos and two quesadillas in the process.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
(202) 866-0550
President Biden Visits Washington Restaurant
Biden at Las Gemelas
Getty Images

Call Your Mother

Ok, so the President didn’t go inside, but the motorcade still swung by the Georgetown location of this uber-popular “Jew-ish” deli to place a pickup order for sesame bagels with cream cheese.

3428 O St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Secret Service agents outside Call Your Mother deli
Secret Service agents outside Call Your Mother deli
James Culcasi/For Call Your Mother

Imperfecto

President Joe Biden just enjoyed a glamorous Friday night out at the West End’s acclaimed Mediterranean-Latin spot by chef Enrique Limardo. Biden and his family headed to its private dining room to feast on a prix-fixe lineup of lamb moussaka “cigars,” tuna tartare with shishito puree and trout caviar, slow-roasted suckling pig, and more, co-owner Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger tells Washingtonian.

1124 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 964-1012
(202) 964-1012
The private dining room at Imperfecto.
The presidential party ate in Imperfecto’s private dining room.
Imperfecto/official photo

Fiola Mare

The Bidens have been fans of Fabio Trabocchi’s swanky Italian seafood restaurant in Georgetown since at least 2014. A 2021 visit came with a side of controversy because the presidential couple were photographed walking through the restaurant without wearing protective face masks, a violation of D.C.’s public health mandates at the time.

3100 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 525-1402
(202) 525-1402
Joe Biden stands outside a doorway in the dark.
President Joe Biden leaves Italian seafood restaurant Fiola Mare after a date with First Lady Jill Biden.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Sweet Lobby

Just ahead of Valentine’s Day 2021, First Lady Jill Biden purchased $100 worth of cupcakes and macarons from this Capitol Hill pastry shop.

404 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 544-2404
(202) 544-2404
Macarons from The Sweet Lobbby
Macarons from The Sweet Lobbby
The Sweet Lobby [official]

