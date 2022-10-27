Share All sharing options for: In the Butter Board Era, D.C.’s Bread-and-Butter Game Is on the Rise

The TikTok-induced “butter board” craze recently rekindled lots of at-home romances with the creamy condiment. But like many trendy recipes spread across social media, the fall food fad may have already come and gone.

One thing’s for sure, however: Bread and butter will always go together like, well, bread and butter. Cheffed-up takes on the timeless combo are on the rise at Michelin-rated restaurants, all-day cafes, bakeries, and even cocktail bars around D.C. Here are some unique and unexpected carbs and smooth spreads to marry with your meals.