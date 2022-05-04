 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

14 Outstanding Maryland Crab Houses Worth the Drive

Where to Find Outstanding Mexican Food Around D.C.

16 Outstanding Tacos to Try in D.C.

Tacos and chips on a table
Shaw’s Nina May brings back its one-day Cinco de Mayo menu dubbed Nina Mayo.
Nina May

Where to Find Cinco de Mayo Specials in D.C.

Restaurants and bars go all out this year with margarita specials and mariachi bands

by Vinciane Ngomsi
View as Map
Shaw’s Nina May brings back its one-day Cinco de Mayo menu dubbed Nina Mayo.
| Nina May
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Roy Boys

Copy Link
2108 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 558-9382
(202) 558-9382
Visit Website

It’s sure to be a good time at Shaw’s lively, neon-lit hangout, which plans to keep flights of tequila and mezcal flowing alongside its in-house Rita’s Tacos menu. Drinks specials also loop in the Caribbean passion fruit liqueur Chinola and South America’s favorite fiery spirit Chacho. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Also Featured in:

2. El Tamarindo

Copy Link
1785 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 328-3660
(202) 328-3660
Visit Website

El Tamarindo is celebrating 40 years of business, and the Adams Morgan staple’s Cinco de Mayo specials include $7 strawberry or classic margaritas. There’s also a #BuildItOnTheNationalMall michelada, meant to support the “Latinos Are the Missing Piece” campaign to include a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall.

Also Featured in:

3. Emmy Squared Pizza: Shaw - Washington D.C.

Copy Link
1924 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 921-3669
(202) 921-3669
Visit Website

From now until May 22, Emmy Squared Pizza menus will feature La Mexicana, a Detroit-style pizza topped with chorizo, ground beef, jalapeños, and sliced red onions, garnished with a drizzle of tomatillo sauce. In collaboration with country singer Thomas Rhett’s tequila brand Dos Primos, Emmy Squared is also pouring up a passion fruit margarita made with the spirit.

Also Featured in:

4. Tico

Copy Link
1926 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 319-1400
(202) 319-1400
Visit Website

For Cinco de Mayo, Tico is serving margaritas, ranch water, nachos, ribs, and twin tacos for $5 each, available in the dining room and bar. On May 6 through 8, diners can take advantage of the same specials in the bar only.

Also Featured in:

5. El Techo

Copy Link
606 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
(202) 836-4270
Visit Website

Channel tropical vibes in Shaw with the rooftop oasis Washingtonians sometimes wait in long lines to enter. On May 5, El Techo is opening early at noon, serving a Cinco de Mayo special of $20 for three tacos and a marg or beer until 4 p.m. Look forward to a live mariachi band from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight. A solid DJ lineup is booked for the rest of the weekend too.

Also Featured in:

6. Mi Casa

Copy Link
1647 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-4595
(202) 450-4595
Visit Website

Mi Casa plans to have a Cinco event on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. In partnership with Hornitos tequila, guests can enjoy one round of complimentary appetizers like empanadas, flautas, and shrimp cocktails with the purchase of any Hornitos cocktail.

Also Featured in:

7. Taqueria Las Gemelas

Copy Link
1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
(202) 866-0550
Visit Website

On Cinco de Mayo, the Destino team will have a mariachi band performing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while customers sip on their newly launched “stirred margarita.”

Also Featured in:

8. Nina May

Copy Link
1337 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 518-3609
(202) 518-3609
Visit Website

The “Nina Mayo” menu is back for another year with a multi-course menu ($68 per person), on May 5, with margaritas whipped up at the bar. Dishes include duck confit tostada, arroz con pollo, tacos al pastor, and a tres leche cake topped with mascarpone whipped cream.

Also Featured in:

9. Republic Cantina

Copy Link
43 N St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 997-4340
(202) 997-4340
Visit Website

Trek to Truxton Circle for Tex-Mex in the nation’s capital. Here, the classic margarita gets a salted orange rim while the alternatives bring a spice element, including one with both jalapeno, mezcal and a chili salt rim. Order ahead to snag a Cinco to Go packs at Republic Catina for pickup and delivery.

Also Featured in:

10. Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

Copy Link
1823 L St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 559-3726
(202) 559-3726
Visit Website

Head downtown to the Peruvian mainstay on Cinco de Mayo, when the normally $13 margaritas are now $7.

Also Featured in:

11. Buena Vida Gastrolounge

Copy Link
2900 Wilson Blvd #103
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528
Visit Website

The newly retooled Clarendon restaurant celebrates five days of Cinco de Mayo with a different flavor margarita featured each day leading up to May 5. Only one flavor a day will be available at a price of $5 each, until Cinco de Mayo. On the actual day, select beers, wines and cocktails will be available for $5 at each at the bars on both the first and second floor of the restaurant.

12. Santa Rosa Taqueria

Copy Link
301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 450-4800
(202) 450-4800
Visit Website

After shuttering its doors during the pandemic, Santa Rosa just made its long-awaited return to Capitol Hill. On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant’s happy hour is extended from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering specials like a two margaritas plus chips and salsa deal for $18 alongside a mariachi band performance. Enter a raffle by leaving behind your business card for the chance to win “a year of Santa Rosa,” which will get you a different Santa Rosa-related promotion each week for 52 weeks (think branded T-shirts, event tickets, and free margarita coupons). 

A colorful mural on a white wall going up a staircase
Santa Rosa Taqueria’s dramatic graffiti mural.
Sora DeVore/Santa Rosa Taqueria

13. El Rey (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
4201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 312-5530
(571) 312-5530
Visit Website

The newest El Rey in Arlington boasts a 50-foot bar and 11 different tacos to eat alongside a classic, spicy and mezcal margarita by the glass or pitcher. On Cinco de Mayo, find $10 watermelon margaritas, $10 frozen El Rey mules, and a raffle and swag giveaways. The D.C. location of El Rey on U Street will open at 2 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo and festivities include a mariachi band, ice luge, and beer and shot combos on special.

Also Featured in:

14. Mission - Navy Yard

Copy Link
1221 Van St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 810-7010
(202) 810-7010
Visit Website

The tried-and-true spot for margaritas, tacos, and nachos is throwing an all-day Cinco de Mayo party with a live DJ from noon to close (1 a.m.). Specials include margs by the glass ($9) or pitcher $30), alongside $2 chips and salsa, cheese quesadillas for $8.50 and $9 chipotle chicken rollups.

Also Featured in:

15. Rasa

Copy Link
2200 Crystal Dr Suite F
Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 888-0925
(703) 888-0925
Visit Website

Rasa is pouring up a refreshing Indian-style tamarind margarita made with tequila, fresh lime, and a touch of tamarind to enjoy with rice, salad, or grain bowl.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

It’s sure to be a good time at Shaw’s lively, neon-lit hangout, which plans to keep flights of tequila and mezcal flowing alongside its in-house Rita’s Tacos menu. Drinks specials also loop in the Caribbean passion fruit liqueur Chinola and South America’s favorite fiery spirit Chacho. Doors open at 4 p.m.

2108 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 558-9382
Visit Website

2. El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

El Tamarindo is celebrating 40 years of business, and the Adams Morgan staple’s Cinco de Mayo specials include $7 strawberry or classic margaritas. There’s also a #BuildItOnTheNationalMall michelada, meant to support the “Latinos Are the Missing Piece” campaign to include a National Museum of the American Latino on the National Mall.

1785 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 328-3660
Visit Website

3. Emmy Squared Pizza: Shaw - Washington D.C.

1924 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

From now until May 22, Emmy Squared Pizza menus will feature La Mexicana, a Detroit-style pizza topped with chorizo, ground beef, jalapeños, and sliced red onions, garnished with a drizzle of tomatillo sauce. In collaboration with country singer Thomas Rhett’s tequila brand Dos Primos, Emmy Squared is also pouring up a passion fruit margarita made with the spirit.

1924 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 921-3669
Visit Website

4. Tico

1926 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

For Cinco de Mayo, Tico is serving margaritas, ranch water, nachos, ribs, and twin tacos for $5 each, available in the dining room and bar. On May 6 through 8, diners can take advantage of the same specials in the bar only.

1926 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 319-1400
Visit Website

5. El Techo

606 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Channel tropical vibes in Shaw with the rooftop oasis Washingtonians sometimes wait in long lines to enter. On May 5, El Techo is opening early at noon, serving a Cinco de Mayo special of $20 for three tacos and a marg or beer until 4 p.m. Look forward to a live mariachi band from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight. A solid DJ lineup is booked for the rest of the weekend too.

606 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
Visit Website

6. Mi Casa

1647 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Mi Casa plans to have a Cinco event on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. In partnership with Hornitos tequila, guests can enjoy one round of complimentary appetizers like empanadas, flautas, and shrimp cocktails with the purchase of any Hornitos cocktail.

1647 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-4595
Visit Website

7. Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

On Cinco de Mayo, the Destino team will have a mariachi band performing from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while customers sip on their newly launched “stirred margarita.”

1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
Visit Website

8. Nina May

1337 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The “Nina Mayo” menu is back for another year with a multi-course menu ($68 per person), on May 5, with margaritas whipped up at the bar. Dishes include duck confit tostada, arroz con pollo, tacos al pastor, and a tres leche cake topped with mascarpone whipped cream.

1337 11th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 518-3609
Visit Website

9. Republic Cantina

43 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Trek to Truxton Circle for Tex-Mex in the nation’s capital. Here, the classic margarita gets a salted orange rim while the alternatives bring a spice element, including one with both jalapeno, mezcal and a chili salt rim. Order ahead to snag a Cinco to Go packs at Republic Catina for pickup and delivery.

43 N St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 997-4340
Visit Website

10. Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

1823 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Head downtown to the Peruvian mainstay on Cinco de Mayo, when the normally $13 margaritas are now $7.

1823 L St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 559-3726
Visit Website

11. Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd #103, Arlington, VA 22201

The newly retooled Clarendon restaurant celebrates five days of Cinco de Mayo with a different flavor margarita featured each day leading up to May 5. Only one flavor a day will be available at a price of $5 each, until Cinco de Mayo. On the actual day, select beers, wines and cocktails will be available for $5 at each at the bars on both the first and second floor of the restaurant.

2900 Wilson Blvd #103
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
Visit Website

12. Santa Rosa Taqueria

301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
A colorful mural on a white wall going up a staircase
Santa Rosa Taqueria’s dramatic graffiti mural.
Sora DeVore/Santa Rosa Taqueria

After shuttering its doors during the pandemic, Santa Rosa just made its long-awaited return to Capitol Hill. On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant’s happy hour is extended from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering specials like a two margaritas plus chips and salsa deal for $18 alongside a mariachi band performance. Enter a raffle by leaving behind your business card for the chance to win “a year of Santa Rosa,” which will get you a different Santa Rosa-related promotion each week for 52 weeks (think branded T-shirts, event tickets, and free margarita coupons). 

301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 450-4800
Visit Website

13. El Rey (Multiple locations)

4201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

The newest El Rey in Arlington boasts a 50-foot bar and 11 different tacos to eat alongside a classic, spicy and mezcal margarita by the glass or pitcher. On Cinco de Mayo, find $10 watermelon margaritas, $10 frozen El Rey mules, and a raffle and swag giveaways. The D.C. location of El Rey on U Street will open at 2 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo and festivities include a mariachi band, ice luge, and beer and shot combos on special.

4201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 312-5530
Visit Website

14. Mission - Navy Yard

1221 Van St SE, Washington, DC 20003

The tried-and-true spot for margaritas, tacos, and nachos is throwing an all-day Cinco de Mayo party with a live DJ from noon to close (1 a.m.). Specials include margs by the glass ($9) or pitcher $30), alongside $2 chips and salsa, cheese quesadillas for $8.50 and $9 chipotle chicken rollups.

1221 Van St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 810-7010
Visit Website

15. Rasa

2200 Crystal Dr Suite F, Arlington, VA 22202

Rasa is pouring up a refreshing Indian-style tamarind margarita made with tequila, fresh lime, and a touch of tamarind to enjoy with rice, salad, or grain bowl.

2200 Crystal Dr Suite F
Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 888-0925
Visit Website

Related Maps