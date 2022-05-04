Where to Find Cinco de Mayo Specials in D.C.

Restaurants and bars go all out this year with margarita specials and mariachi bands

Unlike in May 2021, when restaurants were operating at 25-percent indoor capacity, this year’s observance of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla can be celebrated both indoor and outdoors without a limit on party size. Businesses across the District wasted no time announcing drink and food specials for Cinco de Mayo, which falls on a Thursday in 2022. Some food and drink deals are only available for Thursday, May 5, but plan for margaritas to flow all weekend long.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.