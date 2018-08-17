16 Essential Wine Bars in D.C.

D.C.’s taste for fine food and drink — and the expense accounts that fund much of it — fuels a close relationship with wine. At several dedicated wine bars around town, oenophiles can browse lists featuring bottles from all sorts of categories. Some of these businesses, like No Kisses Bar, focus solely on natural wines. Logan Circle’s longstanding Cork Wine Bar & Market is the still the place to go for Old World grapes. Other standouts include Maxwell Park, with locations in Shaw and Navy Yard; Lulu’s Winegarden off U Street NW, for a mix of European and Latin American bottles, all priced at $55; and French-leaning Primrose in Brookland. Navy Yard go-to District Winery serves a rosé made on-site. For a map of restaurants with outstanding wine lists, go here. Want to buy a bottle of bubbly? Go here. And for a day trip to some of the area’s best wineries, go here.

Whether the goal is exploring new tastes or simply scoring a reliable glass of pinot noir or chardonnay, D.C. has a wine bar to fit most occasions.