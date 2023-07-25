Where to Score D.C. Food and Drink Deals During Women’s World Cup

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, many bars and restaurants across D.C. are offering themed food and drink specials to satisfy rabid soccer fans during the globally televised tournament.

A long roster of D.C. drinking establishments were granted special permission to extend hours during the month-long sporting event, running now through August 20, but that doesn’t mean all will opt to serve until late (or open early). Be sure to check ahead with your establishment of choice to see if they will be showing the big game played across the world in Australia and New Zealand.

Of course, there are a few solid bets for donning red, white, and blue to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team. And for 18 great D.C. sports bars to watch big games, go here.