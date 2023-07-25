 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Zealand v Norway: Group A - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Where to Score D.C. Food and Drink Deals During Women’s World Cup

Celebrate the whirlwind soccer tournament over discounted brews, bites, and early-morning watch parties

by Tim Ebner
Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, many bars and restaurants across D.C. are offering themed food and drink specials to satisfy rabid soccer fans during the globally televised tournament.

A long roster of D.C. drinking establishments were granted special permission to extend hours during the month-long sporting event, running now through August 20, but that doesn’t mean all will opt to serve until late (or open early). Be sure to check ahead with your establishment of choice to see if they will be showing the big game played across the world in Australia and New Zealand.

Of course, there are a few solid bets for donning red, white, and blue to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team. And for 18 great D.C. sports bars to watch big games, go here.

Denizens Brewing Co.

This woman-owned brewery will be open for Team USA games with food provided by Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar. Both the brewery and taproom in Riverdale Park will be showing USA games throughout the tournament. At happy hour, beers and alcoholic seltzers are $5 each.

1115 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Denizens
Denizens' spacious outdoor bar.
Denizens/Facebook

Toro Bar

Regardless of how late (or early) soccer games may be, this bar in Columbia Heights has committed to showing all Women’s World Cup action with specials on spicy chorizo dogs and brisket chili nachos for late night games, plus breakfast burritos in the early morning.

3708 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
metrobar

The transit-oriented bar will be cheering on Team USA throughout the World Cup, as well as screening select games with beers starting at $7. Matches include: U﻿SA vs. Netherlands, Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. (sound turned on), plus the quarterfinals and final.

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Right Proper Brewing Company

This local brewery has partnered with the local chapter of American Outlaws, Astro Beer Hall, Pink Boots Society, and Cerebral Brewing to produce an exclusive beer for Women’s World Cup enjoyment. The GOAL’d Lager is available on tap at both Right Proper locations, and you can also find it at Astro Beer Hall, Quincy Hall, Franklin Hall, and Penn Social. Beer is $5 at happy hour, plus $6 bites.

624 T St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Shaw's Right Proper Brewing Company.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Boundary Stone

The Bloomingdale pub will open during off-hours for all Team USA games, even the matches scheduled for 3 a.m. Boundary Stone will also show all matches happening during regular business hours. Guests can expect a small breakfast menu and happy hour beers for the early openings. No reservations are required.

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Boundary Stone bar
Boundary Stone bar
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

ChurchKey

Beer lovers can catch first-round World Cup action with $5 beer specials at ChurchKey. All lagers on draft and all cask ales are available for $5 per glass for matches, including USA vs. Netherlands and Argentina vs. South Africa.

1337 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Churchkey
Churchkey

Wunder Garten

In addition to being a Barbie fan HQ, Wunder Garten will be open for a selection of World Cup games from the group stage matches to the highly anticipated knockout rounds. Be sure to check their events page for games shown with sound on in the beer garden. Guinness is $6 per pint.

1101 First St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Wunder Garten
Brews at Wunder Garten.
Wunder Garten/official photo

Astro Beer Hall

Find GOAL’d Lager on tap at Astro Beer Hall in downtown D.C. This bar is one of the few places downtown that will stay open late to broadcast games, serving as an official pub partner with Washington Spirit.

1306 G St NW, Washington, DC 20005
The Roost

This Capitol Hill food hall will stay up late to cheer on the USWNT ladies, showing the USA World Cup games at the Shelter bar with sound turned on. During the game lager and cask beer will be available for $5.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
Shelter at the Roost food hall in Capitol Hill, has 100 patio seats.
Shelter at the Roost food hall on Capitol Hill.
Neighborhood Restaurant Group [official]

The Bullpen

Join Washington Spirit at The Bullpen for a co-hosted party on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. The outdoor event includes special activations, plus giant screens broadcasting every second of the action. This year’s Spirit team is also well represented at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, sending seven players across multiple teams including Aubrey KingsburyTrinity RodmanAshley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan for Team USA. RSVP in advance for entry.

1201 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003
The Bullpen is Washington Spirit HQ for Women's World Cup action.
The Bullpen is Washington Spirit HQ for Women's World Cup action.
Georgetown Events [official]

Atlas Brew Works Half Navy Yard Brewery & Tap Room

Atlas Navy Yard Brewery & Tap Room has special hours throughout the World Cup, plus happy hour. Every Team USA match during normal operating hours will be aired on TVs with sound on. Happy hour specials will also be made available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday, except during Nationals home games.

1201 Half St SE suite 120, Washington, DC 20003
Walter’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

In addition to being a headquarters for Women’s World Cup, Walter’s is a home bar for D.C. United and Washington Spirit soccer fans. Its handy-dandy sports guide helps tell you which World Cup matches will be televised at the bar. Happy hour runs from Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $5 select draft beers, house wines, and rail cocktails. It’s also an excellent spot to order up a round of wings.

10 N St SE, Washington, DC 20003
