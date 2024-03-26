 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
At Arlington’s new Surreal, reflective bathrooms take tips from nature.
Jennifer Chase Photography

D.C.’s Most Beautiful Restaurant Bathrooms

Next-level loos that are worth checking (yourself) out

by Abi Newhouse, Nicole Schaller, and Eater Staff
At Arlington’s new Surreal, reflective bathrooms take tips from nature.
| Jennifer Chase Photography
by Abi Newhouse, Nicole Schaller, and Eater Staff

More D.C. area dining establishments are paying extra attention to a sometimes-overlooked area: the restroom. The right low-lighting in the lavatory can make all the difference when it comes to a proper mid-meal selfie, but add hotel-level upgrades like luxe lotions or soft hand towels and you’ll find yourself feeling good enough to stay for the dessert you previously declined.

The following washrooms are flush with pampered vibes, expert design, or unexpected whimsy. For more Instagrammable bathroom bait around D.C., check out this list.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Balos Estiatorio

The new Dupont Circle restaurant takes no shortcuts when it comes to Greek island-chic, and the bathroom is no exception. With a neutral palette, curved arched ceilings and a hanging floral arrangement spanning the entire long hallway, you might have to fight for a photo at the full-length mirror at the end. Fear not, however, as each bathroom is private and outfitted with its own sink, mirror, natural stone mosaic accent wall, and monogrammed, linen-feel towels. 

(202) 990-1414
(202) 990-1414

Bar Spero

Ever been caught staring at yourself in someone’s mirrored sunglasses? Chef Johnny Spero’s seafood-centric spot downtown plays on that mishap with a large rose-tinted mirror shaped into a pair of sporty sunnies above the two sinks. But there is no reason to shield your eyes from the pristine and clean white-tiled bathroom, which is the perfect minimalist canvas for the quirky mirror pièce de résistance. And Spero’s Michelin-starred Georgetown tasting room Reverie resurfaces tonight, March 26, with a bidet-equipped black toilets and heated seats.

250 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

The Bazaar by José Andrés

Copy Link

In true Waldorf Astoria fashion, the lobby-level bathroom that caters to customers at the Bazaar by José Andrés is decked out in marble countertops, crystal sconces, and gold finishes. For the full royal treatment, Aesop soap and linen-feel towels await by the sink. New parents will also appreciate finding a dark-wooden changing table and diaper dispenser next to the ornate, full-length mirror.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20004
(202) 868-5088
(202) 868-5088

Casa Teresa

The spa-like restrooms past wooden doors pull out all the stops at downtown’s new Spanish stunner. Private restrooms are light and clean, with gray stone and light wood accents. An Instagram-worthy back-lighted mirror and individual hand towels top off the relaxing, upscale vibe. 

919 19th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20006
Casa Teresa’s calming walkway to the restroom.
Casa Teresa

dLeña

Descend Richard Sandoval’s modern Mexican restaurant’s stairwell illuminated in an amber glow to find gender-neutral bathrooms that seamlessly blend into its lower-level mezcal speakeasy. With high archways, wrought iron touches, dark-slated wood ceilings, and a full-length mirror, the space begs to be snapped. 

476 K St NW, Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 560-5999
(202) 560-5999

The Arcade

Accessed with a shake of a steel hand sculpture, the lavatory look inside downtown’s ambitious new lounge includes stacked analog TVs with mirrored screens and symmetrical rows of 3D trinkets that represent Japanese good luck charms. More destination bathrooms sit inside its next-door izakaya sibling Shōto. Doubling as an upscale spa experience, each black stone carved sink nestled around polished pebble stones is accompanied by Aesop soap and luxurious terry cloth towels.

1100 15th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005
Wood-carved manga figurines encased in lanterns oversee hand-washing stations at the Arcade.
Rey Lopez

Lucky Buns

When entering this AdMo burger bar’s bathroom, the late Jimmy Buffet’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise” song comes to mind. After making your way through a beaded curtain, the lavatory is decked out in palm tree wallpaper and a framed portrait of cheeseburgers sprouting from a leafed branch. A classic NBA Jam arcade game and retro posters lead the way to stalls at its follow-up edition at the Wharf.

2000 18th St NW (at Vernon St NW), Washington, D.C. 20009
(202) 506-1713
(202) 506-1713
Follow the Pink Floyd concert flyer to the bathroom at the Wharf’s Lucky Buns.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

Mi Vida

For a pop of color, you’ll want to visit the restrooms in Mexican mainstay Mi Vida’s original locale at the Wharf. Hot-pink doors direct patrons into a light and bright space punctuated with bright blue fixtures. A modern white trough-style sink is juxtaposed with a wavy, laser-cut wooden hallway for a trippy surprise at every turn. At the roomy restrooms in Mi Casa, Knead Hospitality + Design’s dark and sultry sibling in Dupont Circle, charcoal gray chevron tiles line walls and floors and the mood lighting makes you look so good you’ll want to stay for one more drink.

575 7th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20004
(202) 516-5470
(202) 516-5470
Mi Vida put modern bathrooms on the map in 2017.
Mi Vida

Sisters Thai Mosaic District

Copy Link

This small but mighty bathroom pulls in the greens and florals from the rest of the restaurant. Gold hardware, floral arrangements, and vintage pictures adorn the wall, and warm light from eclectic sconces transport customers to a private oasis.

2985 District Ave, Fairfax, VA 22031
(703) 280-0429
(703) 280-0429

1310 Kitchen & Bar

The latest loo on the list, chef Jenn Crovato’s Georgetown American eatery just completed a full-scale bathroom makeover that speaks to the restaurant’s new rocker-chic interior. An iconic image of Debbie Harry at a men’s urinal is displayed prominently in the women’s room, and the men’s room showcases floor-to-ceiling mugshots of famous male rockers.

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW (btwn N & O St NW), Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 333-8232
(202) 333-8232
Mug shots of Elvis and Jim Morrison oversee the men’s bathroom.
1310 Kitchen & Bar

Snappy's

Petworth’s newest neighborhood dive is full of eclectic charm, and one of its must-see highlights is the Snoopy-themed bathroom that nods to its dog-friendly mantra. Every wall is slathered in memorabilia of the famous pooch, including Snoopy on a moon quilt, tiles of Charlie Brown cartoon characters and quotes, and wood-carved Snoopy dog house adorned with Christmas lights. This bathroom is Gen-Z approved. 

3917 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20011
Snappy’s shows love for Snoopy in the bathroom.
Snappy’s

Sonny’s

Sonny’s isn’t your average square-shaped pizza joint. Its pretty Park View interior is jewel-toned and low-lit, and the bathrooms follow suit. Green tiles and jungle- or fungi-themed wallpaper line each private restroom, and gold fixtures and mirrors punctuate the design. It’s a whole other world.

3120 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20010
(202) 601-7701
(202) 601-7701
Bathroom wallpaper is full of forest creatures.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Surreal

Taking the cue from its name, Surreal’s restroom respite feels like a fancy funhouse. At Seven Reasons Group’s first Virginia project, mirrored walls reflect National Landing’s outdoor gardens and fairy lights to make the bathroom walkway feel like a greenhouse within the restaurant. Four private stalls with dark granite walls are illuminated in sun-kissed lighting. 

2117 Crystal Drive, Arlington, Virginia 22202
The reflective walkway leading to Surreal’s bathrooms.
Jennifer Chase

Red Bear Brewing

Don’t be fooled by the standard exterior of the four private bathrooms at NoMa’s LGBTQ-owned brewery. What lies behind each private bathroom door is a choose-your-own-adventure experience with four distinct and separate themes: Ursula the Sea Witch, Dolly Parton, Jeff Goldblum, and space kittens.

209 M St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002
(202) 849-6130
(202) 849-6130
The Jurassic Park-themed bathroom at Red Bear Brewing.
Red Bear Brewing

Reveler's Hour

It is easy to get lost reading each New Yorker-style cartoon panel in this AdMo pasta house’s bathroom. Separated into a grid, square panels on parallel sides of both private bathrooms are custom illustrations with witty, one-line captions created by artist, sommelier, and James Beard Award-winning author Maryse Chevriere.

1775 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, D.C. 20009
The hand-drawn bathroom walls at Reveler’s Hour.
Reveler’s Hour

Royal Sands Social Club

For those who would rather be swimming in South Florida, the winner of Eater DC’s 2023 Design of the Year is the place for you. Staying on brand, its bathrooms mimic pool club changing rooms with rainbow-painted shuttered doors and shades of blue tiles splashed on the floor and across the walls. 

26 N St SE (at Half St SE), Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 355-9000
(202) 355-9000
The underwater-themed bathroom at Navy Yard’s Royal Sands Social Club.
Royal Sands Social Club

Dos Toros Taqueria

A former Peet’s Coffee in Dupont just transformed into a vibrant taqueria by way of NYC. The bathroom wallpaper choice honors the Bay Area, where its brother-owner duo Leo and Oliver Kremer grew up. Illustrated by Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone, the design depicts West Coast icons like E-40, Too Short, and Angela Davis, its BART transit system, and landmarks like the Bay Bridge and Oakland cranes in Victorian-style vignettes. An additional D.C. location in Chinatown sports a similar look.

1350 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20036
Bathroom walls in Dos Toros pay homage to all-things San Francisco.
Scott Suchman

