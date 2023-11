One of the best parts about celebrating the holidays around the D.C. area is the abundance of activities that cater to all ages. Whether it be sipping a rich cup of hot chocolate at the downtown holiday market or pretending like you’re in a snow globe at the Wharf, there are no shortage of ways to truly make this the most wonderful time of the year.

As preparations for how to entertain family or spend a peaceful Saturday develop, consider a few of the incoming options ahead.