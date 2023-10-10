 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Inn at Little Washington hosted an elaborate caviar dinner last month to celebrate Petrossian’s 100th anniversary.
The Inn at Little Washington

These D.C. Dining Rooms Put Caviar on a Pedestal

The luxe add-on takes center stage on menus across town

by Vinciane Ngomsi
The Inn at Little Washington hosted an elaborate caviar dinner last month to celebrate Petrossian’s 100th anniversary.
| The Inn at Little Washington
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Long regarded as a staple in noble cuisine, caviar is a dish reserved for those who enjoy the finer things in life — and can foot the bill to satisfy those desires. The fancy fish roe is permanently implanted on most menus across Washington, served in either the traditional format with blinis or used as a garnish atop craveable plates.

If you’ve always wondered how caviar tastes, or how modern chefs are capitalizing on the trend in their own establishments, read on to find where you can order the salty delicacy.

BRESCA

Michelin-starred chef Ryan Ratino presents his caviar program in a whimsical and fun-loving way. Petrossian caviar is served with furikake ranch — which adds a unique umami depth to the dish — and instead of a traditional blini, he makes each bite a bit more playful to the palate with a potato nori waffle that’s finished in the fryer for crispiness.

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Lutèce.

This modern French bistro is so charming, it’s almost like you’re enjoying déjeuner in Paris. Golden Ossetra caviar ($56) comes perched atop crispy pommes paillasson and a dollop of creme fraiche.

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8830
(202) 333-8830

Apéro

A French restaurant, champagne, and caviar bar in one, Apéro boasts a special “Caviar Hour” on Tuesdays to Thursdays at the bar (4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Ranging from $40 to $120, the lower-end option consists of 10 grams of caviar and a single glass of Aubert et Fils brut champagne. La Bohème, its new 22-seat tasting room on-site, is opening soon.

2622 P St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 525-1682
(202) 525-1682

Le Clou

Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s modern take on the French brasserie boasts a traditional omelet on its brunch menu that comes topped with caviar and a serving of arugula salad on the side.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

Blue Duck Tavern

Tucked inside the West End’s Park Hyatt, diners love chef Andrew Cleverdon’s clever use of local ingredients. The caviar service boasts three different options starting at $175, served with classic accompaniments and Johnny cakes. An opulent caviar martini is also available.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

Nobu Washington D.C.

The popular go-to for Japanese-Peruvian dishes, Nobu highlights caviar with its toro tartare ($41), salmon or yellowtail tartare ($33), or the nori caviar tacos ($28 for two).

2525 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565

BOURBON STEAK

A prime spot to run into Washington’s elite crowd and famous out-of-towners, Bourbon Steak’s Imperial Daurenki ($250) and Imperial Ossetra ($350) highlight its Petrossian “Mini Reserve” caviar menu.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Imperfecto

Imperfecto’s executive and head chefs Enrique Limardo and René González, respectively, take their time to make the perfect caviar course. First they cure bluefin tuna loins and belly for nine days in a spiced salt, then air-chill the tuna for two more. After slicing the fish as they would a Spanish ham, they cut homemade plantain brioche, toast it in a pan until crisp, place it on top of sheep’s milk ricotta, and wrap it with the tuna “jamon.” Once the crostini is built, the chefs top it with Imperial Daurenki caviar, pickled tiny turnips, parsley, and truffles.

1124 23rd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 964-1012
(202) 964-1012

CUT by Wolfgang Puck - DC

Head to Georgetown to enjoy the famed chef’s take on salty roe. Unlike the expected blini, the caviar Astrea Grand Selection Schrenckii is served with hash browns, creme fraiche, and lemon. It’s also on their cocktail menu in the form of potato and caviar pierogies with caramelized onion, apple, and creme fraiche.

1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 617-2424
(202) 617-2424

SHŌTŌ Washington DC

The buzzy Japanese establishment in Midtown Center features an extensive caviar program. A 10-gram portion os Oscietra “Royal” retails for $95, while the Imperial Oscietra in a 28-gram serving will set you back $385. Other bites featuring the snack include o toro caviar, o toro caviar maki, and toro bluefin fatty tuna with yuzu truffle and caviar.

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 796-0011
(202) 796-0011
A dramatic lava stone formation hovers over the dining room. 
Rey Lopez for Shōtō

Fiola Mare

Find caviar on the lunch, brunch, and dinner menus at Georgetown’s coastal Italian favorite. Starting at $155 during brunch, the luxe order comes served with warm blini, whipped ricotta, and other traditional garnishes.

3100 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 350-4982
(202) 350-4982

Estuary

The posh Conrad hotel restaurant has a $110 caviar dish featuring Kaviari (one ounce) and creme fraiche ice cream served on six mini waffle cones.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
(202) 844-5895

L'Ardente

You’ll find salt-cured roe on L’ardente’s antipasti offerings. Capesante is comprised of Hakkaido scallop “gnocchi,” kombu butter, sage, and finale of Kaviari Kristal caviar ($44). At the bar, a evocatively named Porn Star Martini pairs a vanilla-and-passion fruit martini with a palate-cleansing glass of chilled Champagne and a caviar bump balanced on a pearly spoon ($32).

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450
L’Ardente’s “Porn Star Caviar Martini” upgrades the London classic. 
Mike Fuentes Photography

Tonari

Caviar... for dessert? That’s a reality at Hole in the Wall, Tonari’s pop-up dessert bar. Chef Mary Mendoza developed a five-course dessert menu and the third plate is a reimagined version of rice pudding. Her take on the dollop infuses white chocolate, hazelnut cream, and Kaluga caviar.

707 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 289-8900
(202) 289-8900

Denson Liquor Bar

Splurge on Petrossian caviar at Penn Quarter’s ritzy underground lounge. Creme fraiche and blini accompany the 12-gram servings, and you can either order one of the three choices or a flight for $144.

600 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 758-3867
(202) 758-3867

The Inn at Little Washington

At D.C.’s sole three-Michelin-starred restaurant out in Washington, Virginia, chef Patrick O’Connell has perfected countryside chic with show-stopping courses that merge simplicity and elegance. Intended as an amuse-bouche, try the Petrossian Tsar Imperial caviar with Chesapeake crab and cucumber rillette. The Inn hosted a black-tie centennial celebration for Petrossian last month, complete with a 10-course caviar menu paired with exquisite wines priced at nearly $3,000 per person.

309 Middle St, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 675-3800
(540) 675-3800

