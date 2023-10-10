These D.C. Dining Rooms Put Caviar on a Pedestal

Long regarded as a staple in noble cuisine, caviar is a dish reserved for those who enjoy the finer things in life — and can foot the bill to satisfy those desires. The fancy fish roe is permanently implanted on most menus across Washington, served in either the traditional format with blinis or used as a garnish atop craveable plates.

If you’ve always wondered how caviar tastes, or how modern chefs are capitalizing on the trend in their own establishments, read on to find where you can order the salty delicacy.