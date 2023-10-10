 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
These D.C. Dining Rooms Put Caviar on a Pedestal

The 38 Essential Restaurants Around D.C.

The Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., October 2023

Illustration by Lille Allen

D.C. Restaurants Going for the Gold (Leaf)

Where to spot shimmering sips and bites around town

by Tierney Plumb
by Tierney Plumb
Illustration by Lille Allen

In a post-pandemic world full of pent-up patrons going out and dressing up again, gold-adorned dishes, drinks, and even decor seem to have found a permanent place at D.C. restaurants. Chefs turn to tweezers to apply delicate gold leaf on everything from tiny tacos to doughnuts, while bartenders like to fancy up cocktails with glittery accents and gold-infused ice cubes.

The largely tasteless, edible accent is there to provide a pleasing feast for the diner’s eyes (and their Instagram followers). Some gilded orders don’t come cheap — like an excessive $100 cocktail currently at the Jefferson — but most are well within spending limits.

Here are some gold-loving establishments in D.C.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Mayflower Restaurant, Lounge, & Garden

Dupont’s luxe lounge blankets prime New York strip with gold leaf and Hennessy peppercorn sauce ($26), served with a side of shoestring fries.

1223 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 271-1171
(202) 271-1171

The Jefferson, Washington, DC

The Jefferson hotel’s new $100 drink commemorates the 100-year anniversary of its historic building. The Centennial Cocktail, available at Quill and the Greenhouse, features a baller ice cube branded with the Jefferson logo that’s encapsulated in 24-karat gold. Coconut and peppercorn-washed bourbon are meant to represent its iconic ivory and black marble floors, joined by Madeira wine, herbal and spiced liqueurs, and cherry-saffron bitters.

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300
An aromatic bubble rounds out the splurge-worthy sipper at the Jefferson
The Jefferson

Donisima

The Colombian-born doughnut shop brought to D.C. by chef Miguel Guerra sends out a decadent, chocolate-everything sphere finished with cacao, hazelnut streusel, and flakes of 24-karat gold leaf ($5). Order online for pickup or delivery. 

2233 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 709-5633
(202) 709-5633
The Amor al Chocolate doughnut at Donisima
Donisima

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley DC

For over-the-top owner Kevin Kelly, 24K Magic isn’t a reference to Bruno Mars — it’s the name of his flashy restaurant’s massive mimosa tower that glitters with edible gold during brunch. The upscale Southern spot also brings the sparkle with the Gold Fashioned, mixed tableside and unveiled in a cloud of smoke before being topped with edible gold flakes ($31).

1300 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 998-6538
(202) 998-6538
The “Gold Fashioned” cocktail at Kitchen & Kocktails.
Kitchen & Kocktails/Jakarie Ross

Café Riggs

Reminiscent of a Ferrero Rocher, the Palet d’Or dessert at Café Riggs combines layers of hazelnut-infused chocolate, devil’s food cake, and chocolate mousse, finished with candied hazelnut and gold leaf. The elusive treat is only available during private dinners and events, especially leading up to the festive holidays. 

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800
A chocolate-centric ending at Café Riggs
The Riggs

Rania

The opulent Indian restaurant adorned with gold naturally offers a glittery cocktail at the bar. The Golden Mantra ($25) showcases Toki whiskey embedded with 24-karat gold leaf, passion fruit and coconut caramel, aerosolized Chateau, and golden tuile.

427 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 804-6434
(202) 804-6434
Rania’s dining room is lined with lavish and shimmering decor.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

The Bazaar by José Andrés

The parade of avant-garde delights at superstar chef José Andrés’ newest D.C. establishment includes not one, but two, gold leaf-topped bites. That includes an Ossetra caviar “cone” joined by chive creme fraiche ($19) or José’s taco starring Jamón ibérico de bellota — the highest grade of Spanish ham — along with caviar and nori ($24).

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 868-5088
(202) 868-5088

Capitol Square Bar & Grill

Hill East’s Caribbean-African restaurant has a new cocktail called the Gold Member. Designed by Storm Isaac, aka @DCcocktailgod, the show-stopping drink features bourbon, agave-infused fig, lemon juice, and foam comprised of yuzu, absinthe, gold dust, and egg whites. Delicate gold leaves are sprinkled on top for a fantastic finale.

1500 East Capitol St NE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 507-8492
(202) 507-8492
The skull-shaped glass lightens up with layers of gold elements.
John Rorapaugh for LeadingDC

Philippe Chow

Inedible gold steals the spotlight at the famed Chinese chef’s first stateside restaurant outside New York City. The luxurious look from //3877 compliments a modern Beijing-style menu full of Philippe Chow favorites like his destination Peking duck, with elaborate cocktails prepared behind a gold-framed bar.

635 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 601-8888
(202) 601-8888
Philippe Chow’s waterfront dining room is decked out in glittering gold accents.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

