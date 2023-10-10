Share All sharing options for: D.C. Restaurants Going for the Gold (Leaf)

In a post-pandemic world full of pent-up patrons going out and dressing up again, gold-adorned dishes, drinks, and even decor seem to have found a permanent place at D.C. restaurants. Chefs turn to tweezers to apply delicate gold leaf on everything from tiny tacos to doughnuts, while bartenders like to fancy up cocktails with glittery accents and gold-infused ice cubes.

The largely tasteless, edible accent is there to provide a pleasing feast for the diner’s eyes (and their Instagram followers). Some gilded orders don’t come cheap — like an excessive $100 cocktail currently at the Jefferson — but most are well within spending limits.

Here are some gold-loving establishments in D.C.