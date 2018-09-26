D.C.’s Destination Spanish Restaurants

This restaurant from minibar alumn Rubén García is one of the most exciting recent openings in D.C., period. You can feel the personal connection Garcia has to the menu through many thoughtful touches, and the restaurant is as enjoyable a la carte as it is to experience the various prix fixe options, including the $38 lunch option and the $110 tasting menu. Be sure to include an order of ibérico ham, make-your-own tomato bread, creamy croquetas, and canelones no matter which approach to the menu you take.