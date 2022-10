Where to Celebrate Halloween Around D.C.

Get into the spooky spirit at these bars and restaurants

Get into the spooky spirit at these bars and restaurants

Bars, hotels, and restaurants all over town are creeping into Halloween with charcoal cocktails, scary screenings, three-figure costume prizes, over-the-top decor, and more.

Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.