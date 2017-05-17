15 Dog-Friendly Patios Around D.C.

Bringing a four-legged friend along for dinner or drinks has never been easier. District officials once cracked down on restaurants and bars that hosted pets on patios, but in 2017 D.C. City Council members unanimously approved a bill allowing venues to custom tailor policies about welcoming animals.

These 15 restaurants and bars have patios that openly welcome dogs. Many of these venues also host regular “yappy hours” and offer snacks or full menus specifically geared toward pets. The city is full of outdoor patios, and while every single one isn’t dog-friendly, this list is just the tip of the iceberg of those that are.

Don't see a personal favorite on the list? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.