Dan dan noodles at Astoria.
Astoria serves Sichuan favorites like dan dan noodles.
Astoria/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink in Dupont Circle

The Northwest neighborhood is home to options for lobster rolls, spicy dan dan noodles, and French bistro fare

by Eater Staff Updated
Astoria serves Sichuan favorites like dan dan noodles.
| Astoria/Facebook
by Eater Staff Updated

Dupont Circle is both a destination for tourists and a home for many of the city’s well-to-do residents. Some of D.C.’s top tables can be found here, like omakase favorite Sushi Taro. But the popular dining nexus is also stacked with plenty of lunchtime staples, fast casual standards like Chinese/Korean favorite Chiko and hummus spot Little Sesame, takeout only spots like spice-packed Thai dish destination Little Serow and Happy Gyro, convivial bars, and international options from which to choose.

Don’t see a personal favorite on the list? Sound off in the comments or shoot us an email (dc@eater.com).

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bistrot Du Coin

1738 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 234-6969
(202) 234-6969
This bustling and affordable French bistro has been a loud, festive mainstay for moules frites, escargot, and more for over 20 years. Its annual Bastille Day party is legendary, as is its Beaujolais Nouveau release event every fall.

Moules marinières at Bistrot du Coin.
Moules marinières at Bistrot du Coin.
Bistrot du Coin/Official Site

Also Featured in:

2. Lyle's

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 964-6790
(202) 964-6790
London-based Lore Group’s sophisticated D.C. hotel includes Lyle’s, a restaurant outfitted with a standout (and wine-proof) white couch and a menu with dressed-up standbys like white cheddar cheeseburgers and chicken noodle soup. Plus, Lyle’s bottomless brunch pours mimosas laced with orange juice or exciting combos like pear elderflower liqueur or lavender lemon; as well as an umami-rich bloody Mary with miso.

Also Featured in:

3. La Tomate

1701 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-5505
(202) 667-5505
This over 30-year old neighborhood bistro, named for the owner’s late husband’s love for the circular fruit, sits in one of the most desirable locations of the city, wedged at the corner where Connecticut Avenue meets R Street. It dishes authentic Italian fare like fresh pastas like squid ink-infused caserecce; plus smart starters like beef fillet tartar with quail egg, La Tur cheese, and caviar as well as pan-seared octopus with confit potatoes, black olives, leek puree, and pepper coulis.

4. MI CASA

1647 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 450-4595
(202) 450-4595
This boho-chic Tex Mex restaurant from Knead Hospitality is a cactus-filled respite serving margaritas, fajitas, and Tex Mex favorites. For after dinner entertainment, head to Swingers from the same restaurant group for adults-only mini golf.

Also Featured in:

5. Hank's Oyster Bar (Multiple locations)

1624 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462-4265
(202) 462-4265
Hank’s is a neighborhood go-to for oysters on the half shell and other “ice bar” selections like peel ‘n eat shrimp or ceviche. From there, move on to a crabcake or its best-selling lobster roll.

Hank’s Oyster Bar’s blue signage with golden lettering
Hank’s Oyster Bar
Hank’s [official site]

Also Featured in:

6. Kramers

1517 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 387-1400
(202) 387-1400
Beloved bookstore Kramers (formerly Kramerbooks) recently debuted a new 26-seat bar with 18 beers on tap, wines, and cocktails, as well as optimized lighting (for simultaneously reading and imbibing) and a dedicated bar snacks menu with carrot chickpea tartine, sliders, and French onion dip. Meanwhile, All Day by Kramers offers seating in a bright, solarium dining or on the covered patio as it serves breakfast all day, plus entrees such as lobster ravioli, sandwiches, salads, and starters like deviled eggs.

Also Featured in:

7. Astoria DC

1521 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 754-0065
(202) 754-0065
A tight Sichuan menu pairs with creative and well-made cocktails at this outpost from the Copycat Co. team. Try chili wontons, fried rice with lump crab, and mapo tofu alongside classic cocktails like daiquiris or creative drinks like a Chartreuse swizzle with tarragon, lime, green chartreuse, pineapple, and cacao.

Also Featured in:

8. Doyle

1500 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-4301
(202) 448-4301
This handsome, mid-century-chic bar offers panoramic views of Dupont Circle. All-day dining options include, meatballs, truffle fries, crab cakes, and rigatoni.

Doyle’s chic Suntory lounge is live through the summer.
Doyle/official photo

Also Featured in:

9. Duke's Grocery

1513 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-5623
(202) 733-5623
Hungry diners file into this British-style pub for fancy sandwiches and snack plates. The Proper Burger is one of the best in D.C., with gooey melted gouda, dill pickles, charred onions, Thai sweet chili sauce, and arugula. If the weather is nice, stake out some real estate at one of the outdoor picnic tables and do some people watching. — Travis Mitchell

Also Featured in:

10. Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 462-8999
(202) 462-8999
The famed omakase counter is a great reason to visit the Michelin-starred restaurant, but a la carte sushi and Japanese dishes are available for dinner as well, and there are takeout options too.

Also Featured in:

11. ala

1320 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 717-1166
(202) 717-1166
Turkish restaurant Ankara went through a revamp last spring, reopening as Ala to focus on serving dishes from Syria, Lebanon, and Israel along with rare Palestinian wines. Plus, there’s a great happy hour offering — 25 percent off the entire menu Monday through Friday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Also Featured in:

12. Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-7143
(202) 733-7143
Espresso martinis and a stellar sound system are a draw at Residents Cafe & Bar, a stylish day-to-night cafe with a Mediterranean-leaning lineup and leafy “cocktail garden” that’s frequently full. The Basque cheesecake with passionfruit coulis, panko crust, and Moroccan ras el hanout seasoning is reason enough to finish your dinner.

Hawkeye Johnson/Residents

Also Featured in:

13. Tokyo Pearl

1301 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 817-3187
(202) 817-3187
Check out a $5 happy hour with shrimp tempura rolls, Tokyo Pearl punch, and Japanese tater tots, or swing by after 10 p.m. for DJ nights like Neon Saturdays. Friday and Saturday nights stretch on until 3 a.m. at this Dupont Circle restaurant and night club.

Also Featured in:

14. Iron Gate

1734 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 524-5202
(202) 524-5202
This historic carriage house-turned-Neighborhood Restaurant Group property features Mediterranean cooking in an elegant, romantic atmosphere. The enclosed garden is a welcoming spot to indulge in pastas, grilled meats, and vegetable dishes with seasonal ingredients. Takeout and delivery is available too. —Travis Mitchell

Rainbow carrots (orange, purple, yellow) garnished with an orange sauce and bright green microgreens
A carrot dish from Iron Gate
Iron Gate [official photo]

Also Featured in:

15. Boqueria

1837 M St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 558-9545
(202) 558-9545
The first location of this New York outpost in D.C., Boqueria is a favorite for tapas, daily happy hour, and sangria. Its corner location also means loads of natural light.

A large pan of paella for sharing, stuffed with rice, mussels, and shrimp in a cast iron pan.
Paella at Boqueria
Rey Lopez/Boqueria

Also Featured in:

16. Greek Deli & Catering

1120 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 296-2111
(202) 296-2111
Lines used to snake down the street during busy weekday lunch hours at this 32-year old favorite, known for its lemony avgolemono soup, meatballs, spanakopita, and more. Today, Greek Deli & Catering is on DoorDash to cater to those working from home.

Greek deli owner Kostas Fostieris ladleing food into to-go containers.
Greek deli owner Kostas Fostieris
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

