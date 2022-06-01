Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2022 in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2022 in D.C.

Glittery cocktails, epic drag shows, and lively brunches are all in the mix this month

Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2022 in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2022 in D.C.

After a two-year pandemic pause in D.C., Pride is back and brighter than ever this year. The official Capital Pride Opening Party is Friday, June 10 at Northeast club Echostage. The big Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 11, takes over the streets in the Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

New this year is the Pride Block Party along 17th Street NW on Saturday, June 11, with an afterparty at City Winery that night. Pride weekend ends with a festival and concert on Pennsylvania Avenue NW on Sunday, June 12. On Wednesday, June 1, Union Market’s Pop Up Grocer throws “A Taste Of Pride” event (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) with a DJ set, drag shows, and samples from its queer-owned food brands. And on Saturday, June 4, the city of Alexandria hosts its own Pride event with music, food, drinks, swag, and performances at the Charles Houston Recreation Center.

This map tracks down select D.C. restaurants, bars, cafes, and clubs offering Pride food and drink deals that benefit LGBQT+ causes.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.