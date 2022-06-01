 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A rainbow flag
The 2022 Capital Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 11.
Lyle/official photo

Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2022 in D.C.

Glittery cocktails, epic drag shows, and lively brunches are all in the mix this month

by Evan Caplan
The 2022 Capital Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 11.
| Lyle/official photo
by Evan Caplan

After a two-year pandemic pause in D.C., Pride is back and brighter than ever this year. The official Capital Pride Opening Party is Friday, June 10 at Northeast club Echostage. The big Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 11, takes over the streets in the Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

New this year is the Pride Block Party along 17th Street NW on Saturday, June 11, with an afterparty at City Winery that night. Pride weekend ends with a festival and concert on Pennsylvania Avenue NW on Sunday, June 12. On Wednesday, June 1, Union Market’s Pop Up Grocer throws “A Taste Of Pride” event (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) with a DJ set, drag shows, and samples from its queer-owned food brands. And on Saturday, June 4, the city of Alexandria hosts its own Pride event with music, food, drinks, swag, and performances at the Charles Houston Recreation Center.

This map tracks down select D.C. restaurants, bars, cafes, and clubs offering Pride food and drink deals that benefit LGBQT+ causes.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. All Set Restaurant & Bar

Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring’s All Set brings back its Saturday drag brunch on June 4 and 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring the queens from Haus of Stone ($10 to enter). All Set will also host a new drag happy hour on Thursday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entry is free, and seats are first come, first served. A portion of proceeds from all Pride-related events will be donated to The Trevor Project. Snag a seat here.

2. Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave
Mt Rainier, MD 20712
LGBTQ-owned Pennyroyal Station, in partnership with the Mount Rainier Recreation Committee, hosts Pride Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 5. Each ticket ($55, plus tax and tip ) includes performances by Desiree Dik, King Molasses, Indiana Bones, a brunch buffet, and two cocktails, with 10 percent of proceeds donated to Casa Ruby.

3. El Tamarindo

1785 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
D.C.’s El Salvadoran fixture makes a Mucho, Mucho Amor cocktail in homage to LGBTQ+ and Latinx icon Walter Mercado. Sales from the rainbow-hued June cocktail, garnished with an orange slice, a long-stemmed cherry, and rainbow sprinkles around the rim ($12), help support Casa Ruby.

4. Barkada Wine Bar

1939 12th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The gay-owned wine bar off the U Street corridor offers a special Pride flight (a white, rose, skin contact, and red) and “The Gay Iced Coffee 2.0” cocktail (chilled coffee with tequila and honey). A ticketed event on Tuesday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), details TBA, includes special guest performances.

Barkada officially opens tonight at 12th and U Streets NW Rey Lopez/Eater DC

5. Tico

1926 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Located a block from the parade starting route, this Mexican mainstay has a bevy of Pride events and a new cocktail menu celebrating five historical LGBTQ+ icons; $1 from each Tito’s-sponsored Sylvia Rivera goes to The Capital Pride Alliance. On Thursday, June 9, Vida Fitness throws a happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until the keg is kicked. On Saturday, June 11, Tico keeps parade attendees satisfied with to-go quesadillas, snacks, and cocktails sent through open storefront windows. On Thursday, June 16, Tico welcomes Catoctin Creek’s Whiskey Unicorn Fairy for an 80s-themed party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tico’s rainbow facade last year.
Tico/official photo

6. Don Ciccio & Figli

1907 Fairview Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ivy City amaro makers Don Ciccio & Figli just unveiled a limited line called Eklectika. Tutti Frutti, the first liqueur in the new collection, is a special edition release for Pride. The shimmering spirit is shaded a vibrant purple and made iridescent with edible glitter; $10 of each bottle sold supports local LGBTQ+ organizations.

7. Lyle Washington DC

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Lyle’s very own Miss Leggs Benedict will sashay it out for a pre-parade Pride performance on Saturday, June 11 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The brunch features a Pride cocktail made with Glitta Fades, blueberry, lavender, vodka and egg whites, the Miss Leggs Benedict, and bottomless cocktails. Following brunch, Lyle’s will hand out lavender lemonades and other treats at the Pride Parade Block Party. A “Love at Lyle” hotel package for Pride month includes an in-room candy display, welcome cocktails, and $50 dining voucher. A portion of proceeds go to Capital Pride Alliance.

The Pride-themed facade at Lyle.
Lyle/official photo

8. MI CASA

1647 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
KNEAD Hospitality + Design introduces a Pride month cocktail at all of its D.C. restaurants for June, with sales supporting suicide prevention nonprofit Trevor Project. The Unicorn Spritz features Tito’s, Señora Curaçao, lemon verbena, fresh squeezed lemon, Peychaud’s bitters, club soda, and pearl dust. KNEAD also sponsors this year’s DC Front Runners (DCFR) Pride Run 5K on Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

9. DC Vegan

1633 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Dupont vegan restaurant does drag shows on June 9, 11, and 30 hosted by D’manda Martini, the resident drag queen of its brand new Botanical Bar downstairs. DC Vegan will grill sausages and “not dogs” during the parade at 2 p.m., complete with special cocktails like the Flora Fauna.

10. HipCityVeg

1300 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
The vegan fast-food joint in D.C., NYC and Philly brings back its rainbow-hued Love Shake for the month of June. The strawberry shake is topped with rainbow and glitter sprinkles with a compostable rainbow straw. Five percent of all proceeds go to various LGBTQ+ organizations, including Whitman Walker in D.C.

The Love Shake at HipCityVeg.
HipCityVeg/official photo

11. DAIKAYA Ramen Shop, DAIKAYA Izakaya

705 6th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
D.C.’s only queer- and women-owned distillery Republic Restoratives is the starring spirit for June at the ramen restaurant. Sales from Representative Patsy Mink ($28), made with RR’s limited edition Madam Bourbon, Honkaku Reserve Crio Shochu, fermented corn, and macadamia orgeat, will help support Whitman Walker Clinic. Each Wednesday in June, a representative from Republic Restoratives will be on-site to chat about pours. Friday night karaoke at Navy Yard sister spot Hatoba is “Gay Icon” themed for June (think: Lady Gaga and Cher), with a rainbow-hued Out & Proud cocktail.

RR’s limited edition Madam Bourbon.
Republic Restoratives/official photo

12. as you are. DC

500 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill’s new gay-owned bar hosts a bunch of June events for Pride. There’s a Tagg Magazine Pride kickoff party with DJ Rosie to raise money for Wanda Alston Foundation (Saturday, June 4 at 9 p.m.); a live screening of The Lesbian Bar Project on AMC (Sunday, June 5 at 10 p.m.); “Greetings From Queer Mountain Queer Storytelling” with an ASL interpreter (Thursday, June 9 at 10 p.m.); and a Half & Half Drag Show and tea party dance upstairs (Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

13. Officina at The Wharf

1120 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Officina Wharf’s high-energy Elevate Drag Brunch by Whispering Angel is set for Sundays this month starting June 12. Each ticket ($25) includes a complimentary welcome cocktail. On Sunday, June 26, Officina will close out Pride with a Studio 54-themed party following brunch.

Officina’s rooftop drag brunch.
Officina/official photo

14. Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The cozy and eclectic American restaurant celebrates its first Pride on Barracks Row with Pride-a-palooza on Saturday, June 25, at 6 p.m. with resident queen Tara Hoot performing with Anja Dick and Tula. Expect special guests, dinner, prizes, and more (tickets are $20). Festivities for June also include a kickoff Pride party, comedians nights, and readings from the Rainbow Theatre Project.

A peacock mural is the backdrop for a piano covered in flowers upstairs at Crazy Aunt Helen’s
A peacock mural is the backdrop for a piano covered in flowers upstairs at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

15. Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard)

79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
On Thursday, June 2, DC Brau unveils the winning design of its 5th annual Pride Pils can with a celebratory event at DACHA Beer Garden with Electric Rainbow, featuring a DJ set by the artist behind this year’s can design (Chord Bezerra of District Co-Op). Free RSVP in advance via Eventbrite; VIP tickets are $20, which includes a complimentary can and access to the VIP area. And on Saturday, June 11, DC Brau’s Northeast beer garden hosts the WERQ Pride Party & Drag Show (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.); each $15 ticket includes a can of Pride Pils. Donations and proceeds from both events go to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL

