16 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.

While the pandemic has pushed many of D.C.’s bars and restaurants to permanently close, many of the area’s independent coffee shops have showed remarkable resiliency, continuing to dispense fruit-forward pour-overs, flavored lattes, nitro cold brews, and other specialty items to customers who may not want to camp out inside like they used to.

A strong class of caffeinated contenders have entered the scene in recent years. That includes Cameo, which brews beans from Brooklyn roaster Parlor Coffee in a Southeast food hall, Lost Sock Roasters, a wholesaler that debuted its own plant-filled cafe in Takoma, and Eritrean-owned the Roasted Boon in Shaw. The Northwest neighborhood is also home to stalwart The Coffee Bar, which is still in takeout-only mode for now.

Meanwhile, local favorites Colada Shop expanded to Maryland, Compass Coffee just added a Navy Yard outpost, and gelato shop Dolcezza has reopened three of the cafes it had previously planned to closed during the pandemic.

Here are 16 must-visit coffee shops in and around D.C., from Takoma to Arlington to Del Ray.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.