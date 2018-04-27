 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink in Annapolis, Maryland

The 15 Hottest New Bars Around D.C., May 2022

16 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.

Rockfish with middleneck clams, marinated roe, and baby root veggies from Estuary at Conrad Washington DC
Rockfish with middleneck clams from Estuary at Conrad Washington DC.
Estuary at Conrad Washington DC

D.C.’s Essential Seafood Restaurants

Feast on crab cakes, clams, oysters, and more

by Missy Frederick and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Rockfish with middleneck clams from Estuary at Conrad Washington DC.
| Estuary at Conrad Washington DC
by Missy Frederick and Eater Staff Updated

Rockfish, crab cakes, oysters. D.C. really knows how to deliver when it comes to seafood.

While seafood restaurants with expense account prices dominate downtown, an increasing number of casual eateries and Chesapeake seafood shacks have popped up in recent years. A surge of new underwater options opened in 2022 alone, including Silver Spring’s modern American restaurant J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, oyster bar Fog Point in Rosslyn, and Latin seafood-focused Mariscos 1133, with Shaw’s all-outdoor Chesapeake Crab Shack & Bar opening in June. And despite caviar-like prices for lump crab meat, Washingtonians remain fixed on finding the seasonal crustacean.

Here are 15 essential seafood restaurants in D.C., and for those specifically honing in on sushi, check out this map.

—Updated by Adele Chapin and Tierney Plumb

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Crisfield

Copy Link
8012 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 589-1306
(301) 589-1306
Visit Website

Sliding behind the counter at this 70-year-old, family-run restaurant is like stepping into a time machine. While others have come and gone, this local fixture continues to provide seafood lovers with all manner of marine life including raw oysters, tangy shrimp salad, Norfolk-style selections baptized in butter, fried softshell crabs sandwiches (in season), and more. Like it spicy? Ask a server for some of the hot sauce bar staff mixes up from time to time.

2. Horace and Dickies

Copy Link
6912 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 248-4265
(202) 248-4265
Visit Website

Though the original iconic carryout on H Street closed after a decades-old run, late owner Richard “Dickie” Shannon’s daughter operates a Horace and Dickie’s in Takoma and a food truck that roams the city with heaping boxes of cornmeal-crusted fried whiting.

Also Featured in:

3. Chef Skip 202

Copy Link
715 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 481-2756
(202) 481-2756
Visit Website

Virginia Beach native Christopher Skipper serves up Cajun-spiced fried shrimp, fish, oysters, and crab cakes at this carryout kitchen near Howard University — and each to-go box includes a purple flower and a sweet secret sauce also known as mayonnaise-based aioli.

A takeout box from Chef Skip combines a chicken Philly cheesesteak with Cajun shrimp and fries. Rey Lopez/Eater DC

4. Pop's Seabar

Copy Link
1817 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 534-3933
(202) 534-3933
Visit Website

Memories of the Jersey Shore convinced chef John Manolato to open this Adams Morgan restaurant. Here, the chef serves peel-and-eat shrimp, catfish, and crab cakes, alongside a few non-fish items — including Jersey staple Taylor pork roll. Diners wash down the Old Bay-spiked dishes with grapefruit and orange crushes.

Also Featured in:

5. Blacksalt

Copy Link
4883 MacArthur Blvd NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 342-9101
(202) 342-9101
Visit Website

This longtime Palisades restaurant serves as both a restaurant and a fish market for the neighborhood. Entrees from typically capitalize on what’s freshest that day. Dishes like fried clams and cream of crab soup appear alongside wood-grilled octopus, mussels, and red snapper. Blacks Restaurant Group’s Southern-leaning seafood sister Pearl Dive is also a prime place to stock up on chilled and broiled oysters, clam chowder, and more.

6. Ivy City Smokehouse

Copy Link
1356 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 529-3300
(202) 529-3300
Visit Website

This neighborhood tavern is an extension of the smokehouse and production facility of local seafood company Profish, which means products here are never frozen. The smoked fish platter has already become an iconic appetizer around town, but Ivy City also offers one of the city’s best crabcakes. Crab feasts and a nice patio make this place even more appealing in the warmer months.

Also Featured in:

7. Hank's Oyster Bar (Multiple locations)

Copy Link
1624 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462-4265
(202) 462-4265
Visit Website

Homegrown chain Hank’s Oyster Bar from chef Jamie Leeds dishes out lobster rolls, mussels, and fried clams in a festive, casual atmosphere. They even have their own variety of oyster cultivated for them. There are Hank’s outposts in Dupont, the Wharf, and a newly-relocated Alexandria location.

Also Featured in:

8. Fiola Mare

Copy Link
3050 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 628-0065
(202) 628-0065
Visit Website

There are two seafood-focused spots from chef Fabio Trabocchi: at the Wharf, Del Mar offers shellfish-studded, Spanish paella along the southwest waterfront, while Fiola Mare has been serving a stylish crowd at another waterfront (this one in Georgetown) since 2014. Both are splurge spots: here, consider a variety of crudo dishes, seafood brodetto, or the simply grilled seafood selection.

Also Featured in:

9. Estuary

Copy Link
950 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
(202) 844-5895
Visit Website

CityCenterDC’s Estuary returned this spring after a long pandemic pause, sans opening celeb chefs and Maryland natives Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Seafood is still a star at this luxe locavore restaurant, offering dishes like XO bucatini pasta with poached lobster and herb bread crumbs from chef de cusine Ria Montes and senior sous chef Sean Tew.

Estuary at Conrad Washington DC

Also Featured in:

10. Brine

Copy Link
1359 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 591-1739
(202) 591-1739
Visit Website

This H Street NE hotspot offers an abundant seafood menu stocked with lobster rolls, East and West Coast oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, and crab cakes. The 2-year-old nautical venture from Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas (Biergarten Haus) puts a Cajun spin on oysters Rockefeller with broiled andouille sausage, red pepper corn succotash, parmesan, and corn bread crumble. Happy hour runs 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brine runs a whole lobster special on Wednesdays.
Brine/Facebook

Also Featured in:

11. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Copy Link
750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

This Miami favorite made its way to D.C. where it cemented itself as a power restaurant near the White House. It serves stone crab claws and high-end fish and shellfish options to the downtown Washington crowd. Snacks are discounted at cocktail hour, but those deals aren’t as seafood-focused as the regular menu.

12. Rappahannock Oyster Bar (Wharf)

Copy Link
1150 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 484-0572
(202) 484-0572
Visit Website

This Virginia-based restaurant company first came on the D.C. scene with a bar inside Union Market, and then restored a historic oyster shed at the Wharf complex for a flagship restaurant. Besides the signature oysters from the raw bar, order larger plates like oyster po’ boy sandwiches, whole branzino, or seared scallops.

Also Featured in:

13. The Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf

Copy Link
1100 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 484-2722
(202) 484-2722
Visit Website

Around since 1805, this historic hub for fresh seafood (both cooked and raw) recently changed quite a bit with the construction of the Wharf development, but vendors such as Jessie Taylor Seafood continue bringing the best of the sea to D.C. Find blue crabs, scallops, catch of the day deals, and more at the various stalls. (Long-running local purveyor Captain White’s Seafood City recently opened up at a new location in Oxon Hill after setting sail from the fish market)

Also Featured in:

14. Salt Line

Copy Link
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 506-2368
(202) 506-2368
Visit Website

Chef Kyle Bailey oversees this Navy Yard eatery, which draws in large crowds on game days at Nationals Park (a spacious outdoor bar that spins out raw oysters, summery drinks, and fried clams helps). The restaurant draws its influences from New England, with a menu of clam chowder, oysters, and crispy skin rockfish. The Salt Line expanded to Ballston in 2021, and a Bethesda location is in the works too.

Also Featured in:

15. The Point D.C.

Copy Link
2100 2nd St SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 948-2522
(202) 948-2522
Visit Website

Warm crab doughnuts are a hit menu item at The Point, a massive new restaurant in the developing Buzzard Point neighborhood with waterfront views and a patio that overlooks where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet. A wood-burning grill and oven turns out grilled whole fish and wood-roasted Chesapeake oysters topped with blue crab-miso butter.

The point’s savory doughnuts are stuffed with crab dip and coated in Old Bay John Rorapaugh/Leading DC

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Crisfield

8012 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Sliding behind the counter at this 70-year-old, family-run restaurant is like stepping into a time machine. While others have come and gone, this local fixture continues to provide seafood lovers with all manner of marine life including raw oysters, tangy shrimp salad, Norfolk-style selections baptized in butter, fried softshell crabs sandwiches (in season), and more. Like it spicy? Ask a server for some of the hot sauce bar staff mixes up from time to time.

8012 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 589-1306
Visit Website

2. Horace and Dickies

6912 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012

Though the original iconic carryout on H Street closed after a decades-old run, late owner Richard “Dickie” Shannon’s daughter operates a Horace and Dickie’s in Takoma and a food truck that roams the city with heaping boxes of cornmeal-crusted fried whiting.

6912 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 248-4265
Visit Website

3. Chef Skip 202

715 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20001
A takeout box from Chef Skip combines a chicken Philly cheesesteak with Cajun shrimp and fries. Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Virginia Beach native Christopher Skipper serves up Cajun-spiced fried shrimp, fish, oysters, and crab cakes at this carryout kitchen near Howard University — and each to-go box includes a purple flower and a sweet secret sauce also known as mayonnaise-based aioli.

715 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 481-2756
Visit Website

4. Pop's Seabar

1817 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Memories of the Jersey Shore convinced chef John Manolato to open this Adams Morgan restaurant. Here, the chef serves peel-and-eat shrimp, catfish, and crab cakes, alongside a few non-fish items — including Jersey staple Taylor pork roll. Diners wash down the Old Bay-spiked dishes with grapefruit and orange crushes.

1817 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 534-3933
Visit Website

5. Blacksalt

4883 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20007

This longtime Palisades restaurant serves as both a restaurant and a fish market for the neighborhood. Entrees from typically capitalize on what’s freshest that day. Dishes like fried clams and cream of crab soup appear alongside wood-grilled octopus, mussels, and red snapper. Blacks Restaurant Group’s Southern-leaning seafood sister Pearl Dive is also a prime place to stock up on chilled and broiled oysters, clam chowder, and more.

4883 MacArthur Blvd NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 342-9101
Visit Website

6. Ivy City Smokehouse

1356 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002

This neighborhood tavern is an extension of the smokehouse and production facility of local seafood company Profish, which means products here are never frozen. The smoked fish platter has already become an iconic appetizer around town, but Ivy City also offers one of the city’s best crabcakes. Crab feasts and a nice patio make this place even more appealing in the warmer months.

1356 Okie St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 529-3300
Visit Website

7. Hank's Oyster Bar (Multiple locations)

1624 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Homegrown chain Hank’s Oyster Bar from chef Jamie Leeds dishes out lobster rolls, mussels, and fried clams in a festive, casual atmosphere. They even have their own variety of oyster cultivated for them. There are Hank’s outposts in Dupont, the Wharf, and a newly-relocated Alexandria location.

1624 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462-4265
Visit Website

8. Fiola Mare

3050 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007

There are two seafood-focused spots from chef Fabio Trabocchi: at the Wharf, Del Mar offers shellfish-studded, Spanish paella along the southwest waterfront, while Fiola Mare has been serving a stylish crowd at another waterfront (this one in Georgetown) since 2014. Both are splurge spots: here, consider a variety of crudo dishes, seafood brodetto, or the simply grilled seafood selection.

3050 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 628-0065
Visit Website

9. Estuary

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Estuary at Conrad Washington DC

CityCenterDC’s Estuary returned this spring after a long pandemic pause, sans opening celeb chefs and Maryland natives Bryan and Michael Voltaggio. Seafood is still a star at this luxe locavore restaurant, offering dishes like XO bucatini pasta with poached lobster and herb bread crumbs from chef de cusine Ria Montes and senior sous chef Sean Tew.

950 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
Visit Website

10. Brine

1359 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brine runs a whole lobster special on Wednesdays.
Brine/Facebook

This H Street NE hotspot offers an abundant seafood menu stocked with lobster rolls, East and West Coast oysters, peel-and-eat shrimp, and crab cakes. The 2-year-old nautical venture from Aaron McGovern and Arturas Vorobjovas (Biergarten Haus) puts a Cajun spin on oysters Rockefeller with broiled andouille sausage, red pepper corn succotash, parmesan, and corn bread crumble. Happy hour runs 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1359 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 591-1739
Visit Website

11. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

This Miami favorite made its way to D.C. where it cemented itself as a power restaurant near the White House. It serves stone crab claws and high-end fish and shellfish options to the downtown Washington crowd. Snacks are discounted at cocktail hour, but those deals aren’t as seafood-focused as the regular menu.

750 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
Visit Website

12. Rappahannock Oyster Bar (Wharf)

1150 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

This Virginia-based restaurant company first came on the D.C. scene with a bar inside Union Market, and then restored a historic oyster shed at the Wharf complex for a flagship restaurant. Besides the signature oysters from the raw bar, order larger plates like oyster po’ boy sandwiches, whole branzino, or seared scallops.

1150 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 484-0572
Visit Website

13. The Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf

1100 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Around since 1805, this historic hub for fresh seafood (both cooked and raw) recently changed quite a bit with the construction of the Wharf development, but vendors such as Jessie Taylor Seafood continue bringing the best of the sea to D.C. Find blue crabs, scallops, catch of the day deals, and more at the various stalls. (Long-running local purveyor Captain White’s Seafood City recently opened up at a new location in Oxon Hill after setting sail from the fish market)

1100 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 484-2722
Visit Website

14. Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Chef Kyle Bailey oversees this Navy Yard eatery, which draws in large crowds on game days at Nationals Park (a spacious outdoor bar that spins out raw oysters, summery drinks, and fried clams helps). The restaurant draws its influences from New England, with a menu of clam chowder, oysters, and crispy skin rockfish. The Salt Line expanded to Ballston in 2021, and a Bethesda location is in the works too.

79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 506-2368
Visit Website

15. The Point D.C.

2100 2nd St SW, Washington, DC 20024
The point’s savory doughnuts are stuffed with crab dip and coated in Old Bay John Rorapaugh/Leading DC

Warm crab doughnuts are a hit menu item at The Point, a massive new restaurant in the developing Buzzard Point neighborhood with waterfront views and a patio that overlooks where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet. A wood-burning grill and oven turns out grilled whole fish and wood-roasted Chesapeake oysters topped with blue crab-miso butter.

2100 2nd St SW
Washington, DC 20024
(202) 948-2522
Visit Website

Related Maps