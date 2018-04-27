D.C.’s Essential Seafood Restaurants

Feast on crab cakes, clams, oysters, and more

Rockfish, crab cakes, oysters. D.C. really knows how to deliver when it comes to seafood.

While seafood restaurants with expense account prices dominate downtown, an increasing number of casual eateries and Chesapeake seafood shacks have popped up in recent years. A surge of new underwater options opened in 2022 alone, including Silver Spring’s modern American restaurant J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, oyster bar Fog Point in Rosslyn, and Latin seafood-focused Mariscos 1133, with Shaw’s all-outdoor Chesapeake Crab Shack & Bar opening in June. And despite caviar-like prices for lump crab meat, Washingtonians remain fixed on finding the seasonal crustacean.

Here are 15 essential seafood restaurants in D.C., and for those specifically honing in on sushi, check out this map.

—Updated by Adele Chapin and Tierney Plumb

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.