Extravagant Cherry Blossom Offerings at D.C. Hotels and Restaurants

Nothing screams spring in the nation’s capital quite like cherry blossom season. An easy excuse to wear any hue of pink or red, restaurants have stepped up their normal offerings in favor of particularly over-the-top options to commemorate peak bloom. Instead of a themed drink, think floral-filled staycations or coursed dinners fit for the first family. There’s a strong desire to leave the winter blues behind in favor of warmer weather, and plenty of spots certainly share the same sentiments.

While we’ve already covered the menu highlights around D.C. this time of year, take a look ahead at some of the more upscale, splurge-worthy choices.