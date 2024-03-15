 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hamilton Hotel’s lobby-level bar Society serves a gorgeous tuna crudo this spring.
Joy Asico

Extravagant Cherry Blossom Offerings at D.C. Hotels and Restaurants

Find fancy prix fixe menus, elaborate cocktails, grandiose decor, and more around town this spring

by Vinciane Ngomsi
The Hamilton Hotel’s lobby-level bar Society serves a gorgeous tuna crudo this spring.
| Joy Asico
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Nothing screams spring in the nation’s capital quite like cherry blossom season. An easy excuse to wear any hue of pink or red, restaurants have stepped up their normal offerings in favor of particularly over-the-top options to commemorate peak bloom. Instead of a themed drink, think floral-filled staycations or coursed dinners fit for the first family. There’s a strong desire to leave the winter blues behind in favor of warmer weather, and plenty of spots certainly share the same sentiments.

While we’ve already covered the menu highlights around D.C. this time of year, take a look ahead at some of the more upscale, splurge-worthy choices.

Silver Lyan

Silver Lyan is going for opulence once again and transforming its subterranean space at the Riggs hotel into a floral playground complete with a limited-edition food menu from Masako Morishita, the James Beard-nominated chef at Perry’s. Starting March 19 and lasting for two weeks, enjoy Japanese-American bar bites including a hanami picnic bento box filled with Spam musubi “onigirazu”, miso-togarashi peanuts, and sesame zucchini pickles. Served alongside a split of Laurent-Perrier Harmony Champagne and cocktails like the Sakura Silver Service with Roku gin, Haku vodka, sakura vermouth, pickled garnishes and a Lemon Gardenia Sour (Haku vodka, lemon sake, gardenia phosphate, soda).

Eater DC’s 2023 chef of the year Masako Morishita prepares a special pop-up menu at Silver Lyan.
Silver Lyan

Philippe Chow

The Wharf’s modern Beijing restaurant is treating guests with a complimentary Blooming Bubbles cocktail with the purchase of the lobster imperial menu, available during peak bloom (March 21-March 24). Philippe Chow’s beloved panda statue out front reveals its floral makeover from D.C. artist Chris Pyrate on March 21.

Philippe Chow’s Blooming Bubbles cocktail.
Philippe Chow

The Mayflower Club

It doesn’t get more decadent than “Yoshino,” a cherry blossom pop-up already entertaining locals and visitors alike inside the dreamy Dupont lounge. The gastronomic spread features a three-course menu priced at $75 per person, and boasts an array of appetizers, main courses, and sweet treats curated to showcase the freshest seasonal ingredients and traditional Japanese flavors. Wash it all down with in-season cocktails for a festive evening.

The cherry blossom-themed tasting menu at Mayflower Club.
Mayflower Club

Kingbird

Kingbird’s decadent cherry blossom tea service (pictured) kicks off this weekend, but that’s not all the Watergate has in store this season. Guests can experience blooms firsthand with a Potomac River private boat ride from the historic hotel. Begin the excursion with a cherry blossom-themed welcome amenity and a Polaroid camera to capture the fun. Then head to the Next Whisky Bar inside the hotel for some cherry blossom cocktails made with Japanese umi cordial, strawberry-infused Rinomato Deciso, sake soda, and Hibiki crafted by master mixologist Kal Lemma. Chef Anthony DiGregorio and pastry chef Gail Krycia also developed dishes of their own. Specials are available until April 14. 

Society

Located within Hamilton Hotel, a premiere cocktail experience awaits at pint-sized Society’s hanami pop-up. Look forward to personalized service underneath a floral oasis splashed with pink and white blossoms and weeping branches. On deck are themed cocktails and seasonal dishes sure to evoke spring.

Society’s springtime lineup of cocktails.
Joy Asico

Pendry Washington DC

To celebrate the start of season, afternoon tea is getting sweeter with a limited edition boozy cherry blossom menu running from March 23-April 21. Offerings include a Sakura tea made with cherry blossom flowers, cherry blossom cremeux, and cherry preserves. One of the standout tea trio options combines Bar Hill gin, sakura tea powder, honey, and lemon, which is then topped with whipped honey meringue and brûléed.

Love, Makoto

Love, Makoto’s Hanami Picnic motivates guests to to slow down and enjoy the concept of Hanami in our nation’s capital. The savory spread includes 16 pieces of sushi and accompaniments, one seaweed salad, two bottles of strawberry ramune, and for something sweet, two cherry blossom donuts (one cherry and one vanilla). Order the Hanami Picnic for pick-up in person at its Love on the Run food hall or for delivery for $50. And its seasonal Sakurambo Cherry dessert (pictured), wrapped around a cherry jam center, is a sweet ending to the omakase menu at Love Makoto’s Dear Sushi.

Salamander Washington DC

Promising views of the blooms from the room, the Salamander doesn’t skimp on glamour. Before making the short stroll to the nearby Tidal Basin, enjoy afternoon tea featuring a glass of bubbles, homemade scones, tea sandwiches, and pastries served with a selection of premium loose-leaf teas. There is now an option to enjoy from the comfort of the room, too. Daily seatings are at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Tabard Inn

Enjoy a staycation by booking both hotel and dining accommodations at the historic Tabard Inn, a convenient 12-minute drive from the Tidal Basin. Once there, feast on a meticulously crafted menu by chef Ian Boden and chef de cuisine, Matthew Zafrir Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC

Combining both Women’s History Month and the cherry blossom season, the Four Seasons Power of Pink campaign spotlights women in hospitality with a four-course dinner at Bourbon Steak on Thursday, March 28. Hosted by executive chef Quentin Welch, it’s in collaboration with a duo of revered local female chefs: Scheyla Acosta, chef de cuisine at La Bonne Vache, and Michelle Poteaux, chef and owner of Bastille Brasserie & Bar Bastille. Tickets are $165, and a percentage of sales go towards Les Dames d’Escoffier’s DC chapter.

