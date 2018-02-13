Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Fairfax

Fairfax is known for a rich history and the ever-evolving scene around George Mason University. A diverse group of restaurants has been feeding locals, college students, and their parents for decades.

The city has experienced a mini-beer boom in the past year with the openings of High Side craft beer bar and Ornery Beer Company, among others. But some evidence of the current pandemic remains (stalwarts such as American restaurant Artie’s, for example, are temporarily closed; and diners should double-check restaurant operating hours, given COVID-19). Meanwhile, homestyle institution 29 Diner was recently gutted by a kitchen fire. But the city perseveres — here are some destination places to drink and dine in Fairfax; head here for tips for nearby Merrifield/Dunn Loring.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.