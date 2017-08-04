Where to Eat in the Dynamic, Diverse Neighborhood of Falls Church, Va.

Where to Eat in the Dynamic, Diverse Neighborhood of Falls Church, Va.

Falls Church residents know that their neighborhood boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to restaurants, especially international destinations. There’s world-class Vietnamese, stellar sushi, Bolivian comfort food, and more.

This map focuses on the established essential restaurants in Falls Church. But the neighborhood is always expanding and changing. Recent additions to the scene include Filipino steam table option Kamayan Fiesta, Salvadorean outpost Pupuseria La Familiar, cheffy comfort food restaurant Harvey’s, and a few new taco restaurants, such as La Tingeria and Taco Rock. Still to come — a family-friendly cafe from the team behind D.C.’s ambitious Rooster & Owl.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.