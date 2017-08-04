 clock menu more-arrow no yes
7 Exciting New Pizza Places to Try Around D.C.

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., April 2022

Where to Find Passover Meals Around D.C.

Fries, pollo a la brasa, and fried rice with three sauces.
Pollo a la brasa from Spin Pollo.
Spin Pollo/Facebook

Where to Eat in the Dynamic, Diverse Neighborhood of Falls Church, Va.

The Northern Virginia suburb has a plethora of options

by Missy Frederick Updated
Pollo a la brasa from Spin Pollo.
| Spin Pollo/Facebook
by Missy Frederick Updated

Falls Church residents know that their neighborhood boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to restaurants, especially international destinations. There’s world-class Vietnamese, stellar sushi, Bolivian comfort food, and more.

This map focuses on the established essential restaurants in Falls Church. But the neighborhood is always expanding and changing. Recent additions to the scene include Filipino steam table option Kamayan Fiesta, Salvadorean outpost Pupuseria La Familiar, cheffy comfort food restaurant Harvey’s, and a few new taco restaurants, such as La Tingeria and Taco Rock. Still to come — a family-friendly cafe from the team behind D.C.’s ambitious Rooster & Owl.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Taco Bamba

2190 Pimmit Dr
Falls Church, VA 22043
(703) 639-0505
(703) 639-0505
Victor Albisu’s mini-chain of Mexican restaurants got its start right here. The original location is the most no-frills, but it’s still the place to find stellar tacos stuffed with everything from octopus to carnitas. Albisu’s mother Rosa Susinski runs the Plaza Latina market housed in the same shopping center. Order takeout here.

Two tostadas with a runny egg in the middle.
Tostadas from Taco Bamba.
Taco Bamba

2. Saffron Indian Cuisine

1079 W Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 992-0077
(703) 992-0077
Complex mulligatawny soup, a zippy shrimp korma, and a stuffed lamb biryani are among the dishes this Falls Church Indian restaurant prepares with care and finesse. Order online here.

Two pieces of bright red chicken on top of salad greens.
Tandoori chicken from Saffron in Falls Church.
Saffron/Facebook

3. Spacebar

709 W Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 992-0777
(703) 992-0777
This tiny, divey haven for grilled cheeses with various toppings is a Falls Church standby. Diners can customize their sandwiches (as well as their totchos) with just about every ingredient imaginable. There’s a wide selection of beers to wash it all down. Curbside pickup available here.

A pile of fried tater tots topped with cheese and bacon.
Totchos from Spacebar.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

4. Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 992-8650
(703) 992-8650
Falls Church’s coffee scene has been stepping up in recent years, with great options like local roaster Rare Bird and Cafe Kindred in the mix. This particular all-day gathering place is a local haunt for coffee and pastries in the morning, brunch on the weekends, and pizza and wine in the evenings. Don’t miss items like the Earl Grey scone or the giant cinnamon buns. The owners also oversee nearby Liberty Barbecue. Order online here, extensive outdoor seating available.

5. Maneki Neko Japanese Restaurant

238 W Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 534-8666
(703) 534-8666
This charming Japanese restaurant sells a variety of traditional dishes ranging from okonomiyaki to tempura udon to Japanese curry. A sushi board inside details daily specials (get the live scallop if it’s available). Order carryout directly through the restaurant; delivery available thru UberEats. The restaurant has a small patio.

A big bowl of udon with tempura positioned to the right.
Tempura udon and more from Maneki Neko.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

6. Lil City Creamery

114 W Broad St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 819-3285
(703) 819-3285
This tiny ice cream shop on Broad Street is decorated to the max with various nostalgic toys and figurines. The ice cream is made from dairy produced from Delaware’s Woodside Farm Creamery. Don’t miss the homemade chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, made to order. Carryout only though there are some chairs and benches outside the restaurant.

A tight closeup of a cup of chocolate ice cream.
Ice cream from Little City creamery.
Lil City Creamery/Facebook

7. Thompson Italian

124 N Washington St
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 269-0893
(703) 269-0893
This Falls Church restaurant came on the scene a few years ago to rave reviews for its homemade pastas and impressive desserts (don’t miss the olive oil cake). Starting dinner with an order of the garlic bread is a must. Outdoor seating available; order takeout online.

Black colored spaghetti topped with seafood and pepper flakes.
Squid ink pasta from Thompson’s Italian.
Thompson Italian/Facebook

8. Pizzeria Orso

400 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 226-3460
(703) 226-3460
Chef Bertrand Chemel of fine-dining mainstay 2941 also presides over Pizzeria Orso, a casual neighborhood spot for Neapolitan pies (they’re certified), Italian small plates, and pastas. The bar is a lively spot for half-priced wine on Wednesday evenings. Carryout available here.

A pizza topped with colored peppers and blobs of mozzarella.
Pizza from Pizzeria Orso.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

9. Borek G Cafe & Market: Turkish Mom's Cooking

315 S Maple Ave
Falls Church, VA 22046
(571) 230-6821
(571) 230-6821
These Turkish favorites from the Falls Church farmers markets now have their own cafe for pastries, spreads, and even Turkish groceries. The namesake pastry, particularly the one filled with meat and tomato, is one of the best versions around, and they also have a way with thin, slightly filled flatbreads.

A mound of stuffed pastries studded with sesame seeds.
Beef borek from Borek G.
Borek G

10. Takumi

310 S Washington St B
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 241-1128
(703) 241-1128
Chef Jay Yu shows exquisite craftmanship and showcases high-quality seafood at his tiny seafood restaurant in Falls Church. The chirashi is an affordable way to sample some of the freshest fish of the day. Order takeout by calling the restaurant directly.

Slices of tuna, salmon, and Japanese pickles on top of seasoned rice.
Chirashi from Takumi.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

11. Luzmary Bolivian Restaurant

7151 Lee Hwy
Falls Church, VA 22046
(703) 533-1105
(703) 533-1105
This unassuming little restaurant that shares a plot with a cell phone shop is a great destination for Bolivian dishes. Don’t miss the silpancho — a breaded steak dish topped with egg — the ceviche, or the giant sandwich. There’s also a limited selection of Tex-Mex dishes. There’s a somewhat makeshift patio with a tent over it to appeal to those looking to dine outside. Takeout available here.

Breaded steak topped with fried egg and pico de gallo.
Silpancho from Luzmary.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

12. Fava Pot

7393 D Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 204-0609
(703) 204-0609
Falls Church’s only Egyptian restaurant charms with warm service and tall, frosty glasses of mint lemonade. Traditional dishes such as freekeh-stuffed squab and lamb chops with grape leaves appear alongside familiar spreads like hummus and baba ghanoush. The restaurant also serves breakfast all day. Order online here.

Various dips with a basket of charred bread in the background.
A trio of spreads at Fava Pot.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

13. Hai Duong Restaurant Eden Center

6795 Wilson Blvd #7
Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 538-5289
(703) 538-5289
Let’s be clear: there are many, many eateries worth visiting in Falls Church’s Vietnamese shopping paradise Eden Center. Among them is Hai Dong, a standout offering for ban xeo (crepes), pho, and more.

Four plates of Vietnamese dishes, including a dip with shrimp chips, spring rolls, summer rolls, and more
Several entrees from Hai Duong.
Hai Duong

14. Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 827-3322
(703) 827-3322
Falls Church has several solid options for pollo a la brasa, but Spin Pollo takes it to the next level with their impressive variety of sides, from fragrant pinto beans to chaufa to even mac and cheese. Other Peruvian dishes are available as well, such as lomo saltado. Always order extra green sauce. Takeout/delivery available on Toast, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Seamless.

Peruvian chicken surrounded by lomo saltado, wings, fries, chaufa, steak, corn, and more.
A variety of dishes from Spin Pollo.
Spin Pollo/Facebook

15. 2941

2941 Fairview Park Dr
Falls Church, VA 22042
​(703) 270-1500
​(703) 270-1500
Bertrand Chemel’s European-influenced destination restaurant has widened its options over the years to be both a place for special occasions and random nights out. Fish dishes, pastas, and soups are among his specialities, all served in a picturesque setting complete with a koi pond. The serene scene attracts many wedding parties. The restaurant added carryout and delivery during the pandemic (and their steak travels surprisingly well).

2941 exterior, including a view of the pond and the restaurant lit up at night.
2941’s exterior.
2941

16. Padaek

6395 Seven Corners Center
Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 533-9480
(703) 533-9480
This restaurant started it all for D.C.’s Lao cuisine ambassador, Seng Luangrath. Previously called Bangkok Golden, the menu here has shifted to focus more on Lao dishes, though a Thai menu is still available. Carryout through the restaurant website; delivery through DoorDash (reservations suggested for dine-in).

17. Hong Kong Palace

6387 Seven Corners Center
Falls Church, VA 22044
(703) 532-0940
(703) 532-0940
A longtime destination for the area for Sichuan fare, including beef in hot pepper broth, spicy flounder, cumin lamb, and more. The restaurant also does a fine job with American-style Chinese food. Ask about the specials on the wall. Online ordering here.

18. Banh Mi DC Sandwich

3103 Graham Rd
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 205-9300
(703) 205-9300
Falls Church has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to banh mi — Banh Mi DC Sandwich, Lee’s Sandwiches, and Ba Le are all arguably walkable from each other, and that’s without even tapping into the offerings at Vietnamese shopping destination Eden Center. But this is one of the original expert purveyors, having been around since 2004 to offer extremely fresh bread, generous fillings, and affordable prices. Order online through the website.

Three banh mi with different toppings next to each other.
Banh Mi DC Sandwich sandwiches.
Banh Mi DC Sandwich/Facebook

19. Celebrity Delly

7263A Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 573-9002
(703) 573-9002
This homey diner is where Falls Church residents go for generous sandwiches (give the steak and grilled cheese a whirl), a fine bowl of matzo ball soup, knishes, and latkes. Also a favorite for breakfast and brunch, the deli has been around for more than 50 years. Order online through the website.

A French dip sandwich with jus, fries, and a pickle.
French dip from Celebrity Delly.
Missy Frederick/Eater DC

20. Checheho Ethiopian Restaurant

5820 Seminary Rd
Falls Church, VA 22041
(703) 341-6555
(703) 341-6555

It’s easy to miss this restaurant, hidden in an industrial strip off of Seminary Road. But that would mean missing out on excellent versions of doro wat, various tibs dishes, kitfo, and more. The vegetarian combo is a must. Order online here.

A pile of meats and noodles surrounded by various colorful Ethiopian vegetarian dishes on top of injera bread.
A combination plate from Checheo.
Checheho/Facebook

